Austria : Financial Stability Assessment-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Austria

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: February 3, 2020 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Growth in Austria has been strong, but the outlook has moderated, and financial vulnerabilities are building up. Structural vulnerabilities include a large and tiered banking system, complex ownership structures and financial interlinkages, and a focus on Central, Eastern, and South Eastern Europe (CESEE) markets. Banks are exposed to cyclical risks from volatility in the CESEE, and rising vulnerabilities in the housing market. The solvency coverage ratio of insurance firms is high, but the sector suffers from low growth, low interest rates, and future profitability risk.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.