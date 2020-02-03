Charcoal Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024 - The Expected Replacement of Coal with Charcoal in Silicon Production Gives Rise to Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charcoal Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lump charcoal takes less time to burn, produces less ash, and achieves a high temperature in lesser time in comparison to other types of charcoal. Moreover, the adoption of lump charcoal has increased over the years owing to its high calorific value apart from low ash content, in turn, driving the charcoal market.



Increasing Adoption of Barbequed Foods is the Major Trend in the Market



In the recent past, the consumption of barbequed food has picked up rapid pace as a result of the change in tastes and preferences and popularity of new cooking styles. In addition, live barbeque stations at restaurants and residential households allow people to cook for themselves.



The demand for this has witnessed a major rise from countries including China and India, owing to the increasing preference for smoked and grilled food. With the growing demand for barbequed food, the demand for charcoal, as a fuel to cook, is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby helping the charcoal market progress.



Increasing Demand for Charcoal in Water Treatment Plants is Driving the Market



Japanese white charcoal is required in water treatment plants to eliminate harmful chemicals and enrich the water with natural minerals. In addition, activated charcoal carbon filters have witnessed an increase in demand owing to their ability to remove harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC), sediments, and foul odor.



With the rapid industrialization in the developing countries of Southeast Asia, the amount of pollutants has increased significantly, owing to which the demand for water treatment is increasing as well. In addition, governments of several nations are implementing stringent regulations regarding the treatment of toxic water before it is released. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for charcoal from water treatment plants, thereby helping the charcoal market grow in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.3.5.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Lump Charcoal

4.1.1.2 Charcoal Briquettes

4.1.1.3 Japanese Charcoal

4.1.1.4 Sugar Charcoal

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Metallurgical fuel

4.1.2.2 Barbecue

4.1.2.3 Industrial

4.1.2.4 Filtration

4.1.2.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing Popularity of Barbecued Food

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Charcoal in Recreational Cooking

4.3.2.2 Growing Demand for Charcoal in Water Treatment Plants

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Environmental Regulations with Respect to Deforestation

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Expected Replacement of Coal with Charcoal in Silicon Production



Chapter 5. Pricing Analysis

5.1 Ex-Works Price

5.2 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 6. Import-Export Analysis

6.1 Country-Wise Import-Export Analysis of Charcoal

6.1.1 Brazil

6.1.2 U.S.

6.1.3 China

6.1.4 India

6.1.5 South Africa

6.1.6 Japan



Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Application

7.3 By Region



Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Benchmarking of Key Players



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

14.2 Maurobera S.A.

14.3 Gryfskand sp z o.o.

14.4 Sagar Charcoal Depot

14.5 Parker Charcoal Company

14.6 NAMCHAR (Pty.) Ltd.

14.7 Timber Charcoal Company LLC

14.8 Bricapar S.A.

14.9 Duraflame Inc.

14.10 Kingsford Products Company LLC



