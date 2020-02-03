The Coding and Marking Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global coding and marking equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global coding and marking equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for product traceability. In addition, use of connected technology in coding and marking equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global coding and marking equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global coding and marking equipment market is segmented as below:

End-User

• Food and Beverage

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others



Technology

• CIJ Printing and Coding

• Laser Coding and Marking

• TIJ Printing

• DOD Printing

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global coding and marking equipment market growth

This study identifies use of connected technology in coding and marking equipment as the prime reasons driving the global coding and marking equipment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global coding and marking equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global coding and marking equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Danaher Corp., Domino Printing Sciences Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Inkjet Inc., Markem-Imaje Group, Matthews International Corp., Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, ProMach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH and SATO Holdings Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

