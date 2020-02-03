Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global automotive adhesive market to 2025 by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the global automotive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car and light commercial vehicles. The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites and lightweight materials in vehicles and new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in various automotive applications, and increasing applications of two component polyurethane adhesives. Henkel, 3M, Sika, Arkema, and HB Fuller are the major manufacturer of automotive adhesive.



Some of the automotive adhesive companies profiled in this report include Henkel, 3M, Sika, Arkema, HB Fuller, and others.

The analyst forecasts that polyurethane adhesive will remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

Within this market, adhesives for passenger car will remain the largest segment due to the growth in production of small and compact cars.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and other Asian countries.



