Sports and Leisure Equipment Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on Sports and Leisure Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Leisure Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Sports and Leisure Equipment market is influenced by a variety of factors that shape the overall growth of this industry. This market survey report seeks to inform the reader regarding the nature of the global Sports and Leisure Equipment market, the various growth prospects available, as well as important information regarding the key players involved. A thorough understanding of the market variables is available to the reader, which will further help in analyzing the scope for businesses to thrive over the forecast period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Nike

Amer Sports

PUMA

Callaway Golf

ASICS

Billabong

Columbia

Globeride

New Balance

Quicksilver

YONEX

Cabela's

Dunlop Sports

Decathlon

Under Armour

Segment by Type

Ball Sports Equipment

Fitness Sports Equipment

Golf Equipment

Adventure Sports Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Sport Stores

E-commerce

Others

Regional Overview

The Sports and Leisure Equipment market survey report covers the following regions – North America, South America, Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The report reveals the market dominance held by each region and also addresses the probability of market dominance by certain other regions. Overall, the regional segmentation for the global Sports and Leisure Equipment market helps in identifying the different factors that influence the growth of the market around the world.

Research Methodology

Dedicated team of market research has analyzed the international Sports and Leisure Equipment market taking the Porter’s Five Force Model in to account. In this context, it takes the period between 2020-2025 as the assessment time zone. Additionally, complete SWOT analysis has been provided to make it possible for the user to take quicker decision.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Sports and Leisure Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports and Leisure Equipment

1.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ball Sports Equipment

1.2.3 Fitness Sports Equipment

1.2.4 Golf Equipment

1.2.5 Adventure Sports Equipment

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Sports and Leisure Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports and Leisure Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Sport Stores

1.3.5 E-commerce

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Production (2014-2025)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports and Leisure Equipment Business

7.1 Adidas

7.1.1 Adidas Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Adidas Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nike

7.2.1 Nike Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nike Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Amer Sports

7.3.1 Amer Sports Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Amer Sports Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PUMA

7.4.1 PUMA Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PUMA Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Callaway Golf

7.5.1 Callaway Golf Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Callaway Golf Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ASICS

7.6.1 ASICS Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ASICS Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Billabong

7.7.1 Billabong Sports and Leisure Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sports and Leisure Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Billabong Sports and Leisure Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Columbia

7.9 Globeride

7.10 New Balance

7.11 Quicksilver

7.12 YONEX

7.13 Cabela's

7.14 Dunlop Sports

7.15 Decathlon

7.16 Under Armour

