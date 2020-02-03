Global Molecular Breeding Market Outlook (2018-2027), Featuring Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Breeding - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molecular Breeding Market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in funds for agrigenomics, increasing research & development activities in the developing nations on agricultural activities, advantages associated with the adjuvant solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of laboratory infrastructure, dearth of skilled professionals, and huge cost of molecular breeding are restraining the market.



In terms of application, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. With the increasing global concern on food security and rising demand for crops in various industries, there has been an increasing need to bridge the supply-demand gap, owing to which the demand for crops with the desired traits has been rising among the plant breeders. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to the wide-scale application of molecular breeding techniques on crops such as corn and soybean, coupled with the favourable regulations by the US government toward the application of biotechnology in agriculture.



Some of the key players in Global Molecular Breeding market include Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., SGS, LGC Group, Danbred, Intertek, Lemnatec, Charles River, Slipstream Automation, and Fruitbreedomics.



Markers Covered:

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

Other Markers

Processes Covered:

QTL Mapping

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)

Genomic Selection

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC)

Marker-Assisted Recurrent Selection (MARS)

Position Gene Cloning

Genetic Fingerprinting

Applications Covered:

Livestock

Crop Breeding

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Marker

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

5.3 Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)



6 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 QTL Mapping

6.3 Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)

6.4 Genomic Selection

6.5 Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC)

6.6 Marker-Assisted Recurrent Selection (MARS)

6.7 Position Gene Cloning

6.8 Genetic Fingerprinting



7 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Livestock

7.3 Crop Breeding



8 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiling



Eurofins

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Inc.

SGS

LGC Group

Danbred

Intertek

Lemnatec

Charles River

Slipstream Automation

Fruitbreedomics

