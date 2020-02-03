Global Bromine Derivatives Market Outlook (2018-2027), Featuring Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals and Honeywell International Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bromine Derivatives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bromine Derivatives Market accounted for $3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques and high demand for halogenated flame retardants are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the ban on the usage of brominated flame retardant by the government is restraining market growth.



Bromine is a natural element found in underground wells, lakes, and oceans. This element is geographically distributed around the world, with the Dead Sea having the highest concentration of bromine. Bromine derivatives are widely utilized as catalysts and reactants for manufacturing several types of products like water disinfectants, dyes, flame retardants, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, completion fluids, and biocides, among others.



Based on the derivative, zinc bromide segment is likely to have a huge demand. Zinc bromide (ZnBr2) is a colourless salt that has many properties in common with zinc chloride (ZnCl2). It is used as a transparent shield against radiation. ZnBr2 is used as an electrolyte in zinc bromide batteries that are rechargeable. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because the region is one of the crucial producers of natural gas and has also been observing steady growth in the production of shale gas.



End Users Covered:

Construction

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Paper & Textiles

Personal Care

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Elastomers

Flame Retardants

Organic Intermediates

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Synthesis

Biocides

Mercury Emission Control

Water Treatment & Management

Clear Brine Fluids

Industrial

Fumigants

Pesticides

Hydrogen/Bromine (HBr) Flow Batteries

Plasma Etching

Other Applications

Derivatives Covered:

Calcium Bromide

Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)

Brominated Polystyrene

Hydrobromic Acid

Sodium Bromide

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE)

Zinc Bromide

Potassium Bromide

Ethylene Dibromide

Methyl Bromide

Octabromodiphenyl Oxide

Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Bromine Derivatives Market, By End User



6 Global Bromine Derivatives Market, By Application



7 Global Bromine Derivatives Market, By Derivative



8 Global Bromine Derivatives Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments



10 Company Profiling



Tosoh Corporation

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Solaris Chemtech

Shandong Yuyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Perekop Bromine

Morre-Tec Industries Inc.

LANXESS Corporation

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Gulf Resources Inc.

Dhruv Chem Industries

Aquachina Chemicals

Albemarle Corporation

Agrocel Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd5765

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.