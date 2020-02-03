Trends, opportunities and forecast for flame retardant resin in the E&E Composites market to 2025 by resin (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester ,and Others), by application (PCB Laminates, Enclosures, Electrical Components and Others) and region(North America, Europe, APAC, ROW).

The future of flame retardant resin in the E&E composite market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, electrical enclosure, and electronic component applications. The flame retardant resin market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for FR4 laminates in the consumer electronics industry and more stringent fire and safety regulations.



An emerging trend which has a direct impact on the dynamics of flame retardant resin in E&E composites industry includes the growing usage of halogen free flame retardant resin in PCB manufacturing.



A total of 100 figures / charts and 90 tables are provided in this 150 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes a forecast for the flame retardant resin in the E&E composite market by application, resin, and region as follows:



Flame Retardant Resin in E&E Composites Market by Resin type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Epoxy

• Phenolic

• Polyester

• Others



Flame Retardant Resin in E&E Composites Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• PCB Laminates

• Enclosures

• Electrical Components

• Others



Flame Retardant Resin in E&E Composites Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



Functions by Application [Value ($ Million) of 2014, 2019, 2020 and, 2025]:

• PCB Laminates

• FR Resin

• Non-FR Resin

• Enclosures

• FR Resin

• Non-FR Resin

• Electrical Components

• FR Resin

• Non-FR Resin

• Others

• FR Resin

• Non-FR Resin

Some of the flame retardant resin in E&E composites companies profiled in this report include Hexion, Olin, Huntsman, Nan Ya Plastics, and Sumitomo Bakelite and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the epoxy resin will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for PCB in the consumer electronics and communication industries.



Within this market, PCB laminates will remain the largest application for flame retardant resin and it is also expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for PCB in computer and communication and growth in smartphone and display applications.



Asia pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high production of PCBs in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.



Some of the features of “Flame Retardant Resin in E&E Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: Flame retardant resin in E&E composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Flame retardant resin in E&E composites market size by various applications such as application, resin, and functions by application type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Flame retardant resin in E&E composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Flame retardant resin in E&E composites market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Flame retardant resin in E&E composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities for global flame retardant resin in the E&E Composites market by resin (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester ,and Others), by application (PCB Laminates, Enclosures, Electrical Components and Others) and region(North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites industry?

