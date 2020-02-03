Global Automatic Lubrication System Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,276.8 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Automatic Lubrication System Market by Lubrication Type (Grease, Oil), System Type, Industry (Steel, Manufacturing, Cement), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automatic lubrication system market is expected to grow from USD 853.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,276.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increase in various costs like labor cost force the use of automatic lubrication systems. Priority on safety of workers and machine downtime gets reduced due to manual lubrication are the factors that is driving automatic lubrication system market.

An automatic lubrication system (ALS), is defined as a self-operating system which delivers appropriate amounts of lubricant to required locations on a machine while it is in process. It is also known as centralised lubricating system which requires a manual pump or button activation to conduct its operation.

Automatic lubrication systems are designed in such a way that they replace manual labor with automated and controlled processes as and when it needs lubrication at different intervals of time. These systems minimizes the risk of lubricant contamination, provide safety to workers and provide better control of the amount of lubricant dispensed. A properly-planned and executed centralized automatic lubrication system is a money and labour-saving solution. It saves the amount of lubricant used, eliminate downtime caused by improper lubrication, and it also increase the safety at the facility. With right system for the application, one could clearly eliminate the inefficient hit-or-miss method of manual lubrication, the excessive costs of time-consuming lubrication routes and PMs.

Increase in various costs like labor cost forces the use of automatic lubrication systems which is a major factor driving the market. As mentioned above, machine downtime gets reduced due to automatic lubrication. In addition, it also focuses on safety of workers which is fuelling the growth of market. But improper lubricant selection and lack of awareness in developing countries may obstruct the growth of market. Nevertheless, new inventions in product and technology and use of remote monitoring process with automatic lubrication systems will lead to growth and will boost up the market in coming years. Centralized automatic lubrication systems are used in a broader way for industrial applications, such as paper, food & beverage, mining, steel, packaging, agriculture and mobile on- and off-road equipment. The factors boosting their popularity is, they improve the organization’s lubrication reliability practices, while protecting the equipment.

Key players operating in the global automatic lubrication system market include Graco Inc., Bijur Delimon, Cenlub Systems, SKF, Shaan Lube Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., S.V.A. Rikkon Lubes Private Limited, Pricol Limited, AFMC LUBRICATION PVT LTD, Systematrix Engineering Service, Lubrite Industries, LUBE Corporation, KRS Multilub Pvt. Ltd., BEKAWORLD, Beka-Lube Products Inc., Dropco Multilub Systems Private Limited, Groeneveld Group, and I.L.C. S.r.l. among others.

Extensive product portfolio and expansion strategies by major players are contributing for the growth of the sector. For instance, in 2018, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG (Germany) opened a Hydro Lubricants in Germany for automatic lubrication system. These Hydro Lubricants are used in metalworking fluid sector for quenching and cooling.

Various countries (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are playing important role in shaping the market structure by continuously focusing on R & D activities and new developments to obtain market share. For instance In 2018, SKF, the cooper roller bearing product range renamed as SKF cooper split bearings, was made to be used in marine, mining, construction and energy sectors.

Grease-based lubrication system segment dominated the market with the market size of USD 548.92 Million in 2017.

The lubrication type segment is classified into grease and oil. Grease-based lubrication system dominated the market in the automatic lubrication system market in 2017 as they are perfect for heavy-duty processes in industries like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, mining, construction, and power.

Multi-line segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.21% in the forecast period

System type segment includes single-line, dual-line, multi-line, series progressive, circulating oil, oil & air. Multi-Line segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Multi-line lubrication systems helps in heavy-duty operations and are used as multiple lubricants in various processes.

Steel segment held the largest market share of 35.40% in 2017

Industry segment is divided into segments such as steel, manufacturing and cement. The steel segment is playing a major role in determining the business growth and held the largest market share in 2017. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure modernization in developing economies have fuelled the demand for steel.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automatic Lubrication System Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global automatic lubrication system market with the market value of USD 303.58 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. Europe is dominant region in terms of market share as there are various leading industries like automotive, mining, steel, electronics manufacturing, and agriculture which are flourishing and developing in the European economy for the past few decades. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to the rise in the use of passenger cars which is expected to drive the lubrication systems market.

About the report:

The global automatic lubrication system market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

