App Permits Specialized Matching for Players of Top Mobile Games

ClanHQ Artwork ClanHQ Office

Mobile gaming superstars come together to support the development of a new gaming ecosystem centered around community and team-building.

We are dedicated to creating a positive experience for gamers.” — John Osvald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carnivore, Inc., has continued to release additional updates for their mobile gaming application, ClanHQ. Built to solve the inequalities in mobile play created by other matching systems, ClanHQ has created a proprietary matching system that will allow their users to connect outside of the games and find matches with other players at their level. With ClanHQ having passed over 250k downloads in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, more users than ever before are learning about Carnivore’s ClanHQ and its commitment to help players “win more.”

John Osvald, the co-founder of Carnivore, Inc., and the creative force behind ClanHQ, says of their development process, “We are dedicated to creating a positive experience for gamers. With mobile games, you’re only as good as your teammates, and playing with randoms can be a frustrating experience. We saw a need for users to find like minded players of their level and communicate more easily, and we have done everything we can to meet that need. There is much more coming on the horizon!”

Having already attracted over $9m in investments from Sequoia Capital, the Mayfield Fund, and other industry leaders, ClanHQ is poised to make further innovation in the clan management ecosystem for gaming of all types. Currently, the ClanHQ application serves over 85 games with over 2.5 billion cumulative downloads. No other application available on the market can currently help players manage their squads and enhance the gaming experience in more games.

Eric Schiermeyer, co-founder of both Zynga and Carnivore, Inc., former CTO of Myspace, and trendsetter in the mobile gaming industry, had this to say of ClanHQ: “Never before has it been easier to manage a squad or team and to keep track of your status within the game. The gaming experience for games like Clash Royale and COD:Mobile can be significantly enhanced with our proprietary matching algorithms.”

In 2020, ClanHQ intends to release a groundbreaking integration for a variety of games to help further enhance the PvP aspects of the most popular games in the industry. Players of games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawlstars, Fortnite, PUBG, and others will soon be able to compete with one another for gems which can be used to enhance their in-game and real-world experiences. More information on this can be found by following their social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

There is a great deal of progress to be made to fully integrate the mobile gaming world with the rest of the broader gaming ecosystem, but ClanHQ is taking a step to support gaming in a new and positive way.

