Trends, opportunities, and forecast in automotive AHSS market to 2025 by product type (Dual phase steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron steel, TRIP and Others), vehicle type (Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicle), application (Body and Closures, Suspensions, Bumper and Intrusion Beams and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the automotive AHSS (advanced high strength steel) market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The automotive AHSS market is expected to reach an estimated $32.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials, and stringent government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and development of third generation AHSS. ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel are the major AHSS suppliers in the automotive AHSS market.



Automotive AHSS Market by Product Type [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

Dual Phase Steel Martensitic Steel Boron Steel TRIP Steel Others



Automotive AHSS Market by Vehicle Type [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

Passenger CarsLight Commercial Vehicle



Automotive AHSS Market by Application [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

Body and Closures Suspensions Bumper and Intrusion Beams Others



Automotive AHSS Market by Region [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeUnited KingdomRussiaFrance

GermanySpainAsia PacificIndiaChinaJapanIndonesiaSouth KoreaRest of the World BrazilArgentina

Some of the automotive AHSS companies profiles in this report include ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel, and others.



Some of the features of “Growth Opportunities in the Automotive AHSS Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Automotive AHSS market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive AHSS market size by various segments such as product, application, and vehicle.

Regional analysis: Automotive AHSS market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of automotive AHSS market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive AHSS in the passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive AHSS market by product type (Dual phase steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron steel, TRIP and Others), vehicle type (Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicle), application (Body and Closures, Suspensions, Bumper and Intrusion Beams and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this automotive AHSS market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in thisautomotive AHSS market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive AHSS market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive AHSS market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive AHSS market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive AHSS market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing service and processes in this automotive AHSS market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive AHSS industry?

