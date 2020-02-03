Cheetos, Hyundai & Doritos Top Ace Metrix’s Lists of Top Super Bowl Ads

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring the impact of video creative, tonight released its roundup of standout Super Bowl LIV ads based on several effectiveness measures. Results originate from consumer generated data, where at least 500 US viewers survey each ad. The top ads epitomize the night’s lighthearted tone, with entertaining, celebrity-filled spots seeing the most success across the board.

"The Super Bowl represents the pinnacle of video advertising, but also poses a risk for brands. This year's Super Bowl ads took a lightweight approach -- listening to message-fatigued viewers in a highly polarized society,” said Peter Daboll, Ace Metrix CEO.

He continued, “Additionally, many brands successfully integrated products and celebrity talent into their storylines, creating high entertainment value and memorable product connection -- good for the viewer; good for the brand."

Top Super Bowl LIV Ads Overall

Average Database Score: 540

During Sunday night’s game, the following ads achieved the highest Ace Scores, a composite measure covering a range of effectiveness metrics.

Funniest Super Bowl LIV Ads

Based on Ace Metrix’s Funny emotional metric, the ads on this list scored into the Strong signal band, which only 0.8% of all ads achieve.

Most Attention-Grabbing Super Bowl LIV Ads

Average Database Score: 629

Most Likeable Super Bowl LIV Ads

Average Database Score: 606

Most Empowering Super Bowl LIV Ads

Derived from Ace Metrix’s Cultural Perception scoring system, the Empower metric quantifies the positive impact of an ad’s message, indicating when viewers find it encouraging, inspiring or motivating. These Super Bowl LIV ads achieved Empowering scores on par with just 1.3% of all ads.

About Ace EMO

Ace Metrix measures the strength of emotional connection in advertising. The proprietary approach quantifies 57 emotions and reactions such as: Heartfelt, Nostalgia, Humor, Authentic, Dishonest, Preachy, and Sexist. Scores are passively derived from voluntary respondent verbatim comments using Natural Language Processing and machine learning analysis. Each of the 57 emotions are evaluated relative to all other ads in the Ace Metrix database, totaling over ten million verbatims.

About Ace Metrix Inc.

Ace Metrix measures ad creative effectiveness based on viewer reaction to video ads, providing the advertising industry an unbiased resource to measure creative impact. Ace Metrix scores every national television and digital ad across 118 categories creating a complete comparative database comprised of over 90,000 ads—Ace Metrix LIVE®. A unique panel of at least 500 consumers, demographically balanced to the U.S. census, scores each ad in the exact same manner. The results are presented on a scale of 1–950, which represents scoring on creative attributes such as Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire and Watchability.

Follow Ace Metrix on Twitter for sustained insight: @Ace_Metrix.

For the latest news from Ace Metrix, register for the press and media list here.

Note: Ace Metrix®, the Ace Metrix logo design, Ace Score®, Ace Metrix LIVE® and Creative Lifecycle Management® are registered trademarks of Ace Metrix. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Dori Busell (917) 689-3415 dori@kerlancomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.