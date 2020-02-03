Capsule Hotels Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Capsule Hotels market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 223.9 million by 2025, from $ 175.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Capsule Hotels business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Capsule Hotels value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Office Workers
Tourists
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo
Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel
Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel
Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel
Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel
ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel
Capsule Value Kanda
Oak Hostel Fuji
Nine Hours Shinjuku-North
Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya
Capsule Inn Kamata
Wink Hotel
Vintage Inn
Regional Analysis
For the purpose of the study, the Capsule Hotels market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The vast technological advancement is a key driving factor for the growth of Capsule Hotels market in Europe that has the largest share of the global market. In addition, the government initiative to invest in research and development, and the presence of some of the leading key players in the industry, offer potential for more growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. Other regions are also witnessing immense growth in the Capsule Hotels market with North America witnessing strong growth and following Europe in market share. Increasing population, investment in research and development, increased application of the product, are some of the reasons for Capsule Hotels market growth in the region.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Capsule Hotels by Players
4 Capsule Hotels by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Capsule Hotels Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
