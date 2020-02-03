Ohio Summit on Dyslexia Advances the Science of Reading Instruction

Over 600 Parents, Teachers, Administrators, Psychologists and Policy-Makers Converge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 600 participants from around the state will attend the first-ever Ohio Summit on Dyslexia on February 3rd in Columbus. The Summit, produced by the International Dyslexia Association Central Ohio , will feature world-renowned Dr. Nadine Gaab, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and award-winning Senior Producer and Correspondent for American Public Media, Emily Hanford. Parents, teachers, administrators, psychologists and state policy makers comprise the audience that will discuss the latest research and practices regarding human development and learning to read.“People who aren’t usually in the same room will meet and exchange ideas. New networks, partnerships and collaborations will form— instruction will change,” states Mike McGovern, President, IDA Central Ohio. “Literacy is a civil right and we’re no longer looking back.”With 180 different organizations represented at the Summit, including 100 school districts, nine colleges and universities and three major hospital systems, the opportunity to tackle persistent reading achievement gaps is immense. Of special note: The first edition of a Dyslexia Screening, Intervention and Teacher Training Roadmap will make its debut with the support of Olentangy, Marysville, Upper Arlington, Heath, Gahanna-Jefferson and Pickerington Local Schools.“Advancing the science of reading instruction creates an unprecedented, large scale opportunity to develop systems that are more productive for students and teachers by ensuring that the right instruction, resources and interventions reach the right students at the right time,” notes Blythe Wood, Vice President, IDA Central Ohio. “These districts are blazing a critical path forward.”IDA will hold its first-ever IDA Awards at the Summit, naming luminaries Dr. Charlotte Andrist Champion of Change and Earl Oremus Most Inspirational, both in memoriam.The International Dyslexia Association Central Ohio was originally formed to increase the public’s awareness of dyslexia in central Ohio and the surrounding rural areas. IDA Central Ohio is one of 44 branches of the International Dyslexia Association in the nation and the only branch serving Central Ohio and the Columbus Metropolitan Area. IDA’s mission is to increase awareness of dyslexia and related learning differences; to assist professionals, children with dyslexia and their families; to promote the use of effective teaching methods, and to disseminate research-based knowledge about dyslexia. The Ohio Summit on Dyslexia is the first Central Ohio Summit.“The Summit is a key strategy for bringing together the people who are building this movement, and helping to define its next chapter,” remarked Dr. Lisa Duty, Executive Director, IDA Central Ohio. “Today we will engage in the kind of learning and collaboration that will change the lives and opportunities available to an estimated 350,000 school-age children with dyslexia in Ohio.”The Ohio Summit on Dyslexia is fully open to the press.Interview requests can be coordinated via text at 614.806.0607 or lisa@innovationpartnersamerica.org.###Ohio Summit on DyslexiaFebruary 3, 2020Columbus, OH#OHSummitOnDyslexiaTwitter: @IDACentralOhio Website: https://coh.dyslexiaida.org



