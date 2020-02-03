Dedicated Photo Safaris in Africa! The African Lion - King of the Savannah! Dark Giraffe Bull - Indeed Favorite Lion Food!

We are very excited to announce that we have managed to obtain and register a domain name that exactly describes our safari activities - www.photo-safaris.com

We will help you plan the photo safari of your dreams!” — Louis van Tonder - Owner, Photo-Safaris.com

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African Safaris and Travel is Rebranding as Photo-Safaris.com !

Louis van Tonder, a well-known figure in the safari world, has advised that African Safaris and Travel, a well known African safari booking agency, is rebranding as www.Photo-Safaris.com - The F-Stops Here!

Numerous companies offer safaris in Africa – but such operations are often confusing to a large sector of the public, as they are often mistaken as operating hunting safaris!

The aptly named website www.photo-safaris.com makes use of new and cutting edge technology in the form of i-Brochures and Virtual Itineraries, and is easy to navigate. The website is visually appealing and informative, focusing on photo safaris in Africa.

Wildlife photography and traditional game viewing safaris don't often mix. As a photographer, it's always frustrating when your guide or the people on your safari vehicle are uninterested in subjects that you would like to photograph, let alone sudden unexpected movements with too many persons in a game viewing vehicle!

Wildlife photography requires patience, preparation, dedication and a guide that understands how to get you into the right position for that perfect capture. You also need lots of space and equipment to move in your vehicle. In short - you need to go on a dedicated photographic safari.

Why choose to work with us? We are Africa safari specialists and have sent thousands of clients to Africa since we started our safari business way back in the late seventies! We have numerous repeat clients, some who have done nine or more photo safaris with us over the years, many who have had their work featured in National Geographic and the Smithsonian Magazines!

Rest assured, you will always work directly with one of the managing partners. We are committed to bringing you the best that Africa has to offer and to making your photo safari everything it should be, right from the start!

Safari presentations for private groups or travel agents can be arranged to address all of your questions and needs.

Visit the website or give Louis a call and explore the exciting possibilities offered by www.photo-safaris.com



