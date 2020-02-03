Who needs John Bolton’s classified Trump book? A brand new tell-all book sets the new standard.

75% of Americans want more evidence in the Trump impeachment. The Republicans wouldn't. John Bolton wouldn't. Now you can get your inside look. Wow!

ROBBINSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost 80% of Americans wanted witnesses and more documentation in the Trump impeachment trial. The Senate didn’t deliver. John Bolton didn’t deliver. National security experts are saying Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened” might never even be published, at least not with all the salient details we crave. All is not lost, folks. A new book is now available at amazon that trumps Bolton’s book and puts a mountain of pressure on the President and Congress to save our precious Constitution.TEXTHeil to the Chief: The Trumpism Cult’s Hatebookby WH Clark6x9 paperback & eBook200 pagesFREE eBook downloads through 2/6 at amazon.com Or you can download the PDF file (FREE).Publication date: 2/1/2020FROM THE BACK COVER:The Trump impeachment tribunal has many Americans obfuscated about the kind of twisted logic that compels Republican obstinance in the face of what seems to be self-evident truths. What’s the appeal of Trumpism? What sort of occultic magic does it foist upon the unsuspecting, even United State Senators?Prepare yourself for shock, disgust, outrage, and outright terror – all the visceral emotions Trump evokes with his language, style, Tweets, and outrageous acts and proclamations.Written by a man who was himself caught up in Trump mania, the author was well and thoroughly brainwashed by that Ministry of Truth called Fox News. Do you dare immerse yourself in the filth of Trump’s evil genius?The material is easy to read and written in a conversational tone. Each section is linked to a Nazi organization, principle, or philosophy, which is then explained in how it appeals to the most basic, craven instincts of Trump’s unsuspecting victims. Facts – there are even hard facts to bolster every argument!As an officer in the US military, the author took an oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.” You should, too.Visit my website for a free.



