Lakefront Living, On The Lake Realty Features Rarity Bay For Community of the Month

Realtor Karen Millikan is highlights Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake as the featured community of the month.

VONORE, TN, USA, February 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realtor Karen Millikan, broker/owner of Lakefront Living, On the Lake Realty, is highlighting Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake as the featured community of the month. According to Millikan, Rarity Bay is a favorite of buyers looking for a new lifestyle and home on the lake.

"Located on a small peninsula on Tellico Lake, Rarity Bay offers breathtaking views, amazing golf and lakefront homes, a golf club, tennis and pickleball courts, a restaurant and more," she said. "There are waterfront homes with private docks, and community boat slips with a boat ramp."

Millikan says the community is home to about 900 residents.

She says she they created a video tour of Rarity Bay, including interviews of residents, which has turned out to be very helpful for out of town buyers and can be found throughout the internet on various websites:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIo_lhREOnY

"I make new friends all the time with out of state buyers who discover Rarity Bay and decide to make it their home, like I did" she said. "One family recently moved here from San Diego, and quickly realized this was going to be their forever home."

"You just can't beat the serenity, the amenities, and especially the people," she added.

Scott Freerksen, broker/owner of LakefrontLiving.com, says Lakefront Living introduces people from all walks of life in every part of the U.S. to Tellico Lake and Rarity Bay.

"We have a lot of helpful information about the largest Tennessee lakes and the lakefront communities people love here, " Freerksen said. "We also provide great resources for those who have never lived on a lake before to learn what it's like."

"It's really a very special experience, and we are passionate about sharing it with the world," he said.

About Lakefront Living, On The Lake Realty

Lakefront Living, On The Lake Realty is a real estate broker specializing in lakefront property in Tennessee. With offices and partners in multiple states covering numerous lake real estate markets, it takes just 30 seconds to find any direct lakefront home. On LakefrontLiving.com, every lake is described in detail so users can make an informed lifestyle decision. Six local lakefront specialists help clients find the perfect lake home, including Karen Milliken, Kody Millikan, Sam Allen, Mike Hogan, Polly Harrison, and Jack Vincent. Eight major Tennessee lakes are covered including Norris Lake, Tellico Lake, Watts Bar Lake, Fort Loudoun Lake, Douglas Lake, Tennessee River/Holston River, Cherokee Reservoir, and Melton Hill Lake.

