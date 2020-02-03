Winter contemporary Art 2020 Winter contemporary Art 2020 Winter contemporary Art 2020

The Auction "Winter contemporary Art 2020" by TimaxArt TimaxGlobal Ltd in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimaxArt invites bidders to join them for a next auction Contemporary Art in New York--- Sat, Feb 15, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+2 "Winter contemporary Art 2020".Now open the preview of Auction. The Auction "Winter contemporary Art 2020" by TimaxArt TimaxGlobal Ltd , based in London, is offering at auctions a dynamic range of collectible works Contemporary Art, Prints and Paintings, Sculptures, Photography, and more. The Auction "Winter contemporary Art 2020" selling alongside TimaxArt sale series, reflects the rich diversity of the modern ages through paintings, drawings and sculpture, photographs, prints that span a variety of European countries and genres. TimaxArt. have a clear international focus as Art doesn't have any borders.Company provide the best value paintings, sculptures, prints and photography service for wholesale distributors, galleries, hotels, restaurants, furnishers, interior designers, and consumers as well.Company are featured artists from Europe, Canada, Africa, Ukraine: Oleksii Koval , Painting made in precious hot enamel technique on copper. Size 100x150cm , “Painting, created on a copper plate, covered with enamel and melted in fire, exceeds sculpture in durability. Acrilyc on canvas. 135x135 cm. by MITZLER VASYL .Icon of the Mother of God "Vladimirskaya" by Martin Koval. Jewelry Shell Cup by Martin Koval.A n Abstract imagery which Portrays a female Violinist by Lawrence Torto from Ghana Africa. Collage handmade Saint Sebastian' by Illya & Sasha Chichkan. «Breakfast at Costellorizo» 2014. by LEONID BERNAT. Bronze, marble. 23x15x10cm. Abstract sculpture. VLADIMIROV OLEKSIY. GUDZYKEVYCH ANTON "Noise of the sea". DULFAN DMYTRO. 2013. Oil on canvas. 80×105,5×4 cm. Sea landscape. KARUNSKA SVITLANA "Landscape". PRONKINA OLENA "White hole". ROSE by Allan Banford depicts this variation isolating symbols from differents languages into abstract backgrounds from his “Laceration” technique, merging the characters with vibrant environments thank enhance the individual meaning and message, the first edition of the calligraphy series features Asia. David Tycho form Canada has exhibited his work in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Brussels, Geneva, Singapore, Manila, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and his paintings are collected worldwide. IGOR EUGEN PROKOP from Hungary "AMAZON REBELLION". Tatyana Palchuk "Still Life with Wagtails". Valerii Tkachenko "Raining Autumn in Paris" Original photo print under acrylic glass-mounted on aluminium Dibond base. Sculpture. 2018. bronze 43 x 41x 12. A sculptor Igor Romanovsky was born on February 9, 1966 in Kyiv. Vladimir Lemzyakov painting oil on canvas "Still life with a picture". AKSININ OLEKSANDR "Victory over the time". ANTONIUK OLEKSANDR "Windmills". VLADIMIROV OLEKSIY "Androgyny". GUDZYKEVYCH ANTON "Sea pattern - Jellyfish". Ludmila Turkevich . 2016. Signed lower right Cardboard, gouache. The technique is expressionism. Venice, - the fabulous Carnival. Petro Lebedinets "Variation of Colour". Stepanian Olha “Pygmalion and Galatea” photography Nude. “Cossack” Andrii Pavliuk The orotone photograph is created by printing a positive on a glass plate precoated with a silver gelatin emulsion. Sergiy Roy "IN LOOKING FOR A BETTER PLACE". Three pictures by Iryna Akimova- - belong to the cycle “Just Summer!”. Andrii Kotliarchuk "Lake among the rocks". Oleg Kedria Chess "The Battle of Kulikovo". Vladislav Sherishevskiy, "Wine".The Auction "Winter contemporary Art 2020" by TimaxArt TimaxGlobal Ltd goal is to make access to auctions easier, cheaper and faster for buyers and sellers. we offer a fast delivery service and our online auction system make access and sale of artworks very convenient.



