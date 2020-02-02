DAFM announces expansion of market access for Irish livestock exports to Algeria

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has expanded market access for Irish livestock exports to Algeria during day one of the Trade Mission.

Algerian authorities agreed and signed a certificate for the export of cattle for slaughter from Ireland to Algeria with immediate effect. This follows on from agreement from last year on certificates for export of cattle for breeding and fattening.

Today’s agreement offers significant opportunities for Irish livestock exports and reflects the highest standards of animal health and welfare in Ireland. In relation to live exports the stringent systems of animal health and welfare controls are operated by DAFM to protect the welfare of cattle during transport.

The meeting also progressed discussions on market access for beef and sheepmeat exports. Other issues discussed were possibilities for engagement and partnerships between both countries and technical cooperation.

The Algerian market represents a key opportunity for Irish livestock exports, with imports of live cattle growing strongly in 2019 to approximately 100,000 head, of which 75% are young bulls.

