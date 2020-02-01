Looking For Penny Stocks To Buy? These Just Made New Highs

February 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will These Be On Your Monday Morning Penny Stocks Watch List?

This weekend, something big is happening. No, it’s not a new TV show, and actually it’s not even the Big Game on Sunday. This weekend thousands of investors are researching the market to get ready for Monday. That also goes for penny stocks. No matter which team you want to win on Sunday, the following morning will be full of opportunities. Furthermore, there’s an actual correlation to what happens Sunday night to how the market has historically performed.

There’s actually a Super Bowl Indicator believe it or not. History says that if a team from the NFC wins, there will be a bull market that year. On the other hand, if a team from the AFC wins, there’s a bear market in-store. So even if you don’t like one of the teams in the game, you may want to root for them anyway if you want a bull market.

But you shouldn’t rely solely on this. As with many “historical things,” the Indicator has been wrong in the past. In fact, it’s been wrong in the last four games. However, since it was noticed in 1978, through 53 Super Bowls, 79% of the years when an NFC team won, stocks ended the year higher.

For this reason (and many more), research will be your best bet at success when it comes to finding penny stocks to buy on Monday. With that, we’ll take a look at a few low-priced stocks that actually started to see movement last week. Will that continue after the big game?

CHF Solutions Inc.

First, on the list of penny stocks, CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS – Free Report) saw a sharp reversal on Friday. Following several weeks of a bear market, this penny stock closed the week in a big way. CHFS stock jumped from an open of $0.429 to highs of $0.4854 after releasing big news.

CHF Solutions Inc is a medical device company that focuses on commercializing its Aquadex FlexFlow System. Its made for patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Late last week the company announced that it filed 4 patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This will be to protect new innovations for use in aquapheresis therapy. This comes shortly after CHF announced Baylor Scott & White Health has initiated offering aquapheresis therapy using Aquadex FlexFlow(R) system at its Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas. Late afternoon trading volume and price movement could be something to take note of. That said, there were no after-hours updates from the company so it will be interesting to see how things open on Monday.

Aduro Biotech Inc.

Next, Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO – Free Report) has seen a strong move over the last few weeks. What began in late-December around $1 has blossomed into a run of more than 75% after Friday’s high. Both share price and volume hit new levels for 2020. However, something to keep in mind is that there weren’t any material updates from the company last week.

However, we cant’ ignore the coronavirus effect in the market. That’s been especially true when it comes to any company with a treatment remotely related to the immune system. Therefore, a close look at the company’s pipeline shows…drumroll please…an autoimmune treatment. Its cGAS-STING Inhibitors treatment is in the discovery phase in partnership with Lilly. Beyond that, Aduro mostly focuses on different cancer treatments.

A few weeks back the company announced a restructuring plan that could help streamline the current operations. In his own words, Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro said, "Upon conducting a thorough analysis of our STING and APRIL programs and our cGAS-STING collaboration with Eli Lilly, as well as consideration of our current resources, Aduro's Executive Team and Board determined implementing changes to reduce operating expenses and extend our cash runway is critical to our business."

China Pharma Holdings Inc.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI – Free Report) has performed very well this year, so far. Since the start of 2020, shares of the company have jumped from $0.24 to highs of $0.55 and closed at $0.47 on Friday. The company itself is a drugmaker developing products specific to the People’s Republic of China. This may be another time where concerns about the coronavirus have impacted a stock.

There haven’t been any announcements made this year by China Pharma. Nor have there been any new disclosure statements filed. But a quick look at the company’s website and you’ll see that they offer anti-viral and respiratory drugs. Needless to say, we’ve seen plenty of examples in the past related to fads in the market. Whether it was Bitcoin, cannabis, or the internet, it’s important to understand the true reason behind movement of certain stocks.

Given the recent surge in price and volume following the coronavirus headlines, China Pharma may simply gain benefit from the FOMO in the market. This isn’t to discount the company or the stock itself, but I just wanted to make sure to put that out as a reminder. Besides coronavirus, there haven’t been any updates, filings, or reports from the company since last year.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (f/k/a NF Energy Saving Corporation)

Finally, NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI – Free Report), known now as BOQI International Medical Inc. saw a monster day on Friday. The penny stock traded more than 7 million shares trade while reaching highs of $5.58. Furthermore, BIMI stock managed to close at $4.98. We first reported on this penny stock back in October as it as making its initial transition. The company changed its name back in December of 2019 to “develop a strong corporate identity that will accurately represent the company and its services to both its customers and shareholders.”

[Read More] Will These Penny Stocks Make Investors Money This Week?

Needless to say, since then, not much has been reported by the company until recently. This week BOQI International announced coronavirus-related news. However, the company didn’t report any new treatment or novel drug platform. BOQI said it would leave its pharmacies open during the holidays.

"Through our supply chain and customer information management, we are contacting more pharmaceutical companies and preparing for the current epidemic and future outbreak risks. Meanwhile, we will further improve the emergency plan and provide our customers with high-quality, affordable products and services as much as we can. " Tiewei Song, the Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc.

Again, this may be a case of the continued FOMO related to the healthcare sector connected to coronavirus. But, even so, BIMI stock continues to benefit. Will that remain the case during the first week of February?

