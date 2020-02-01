David Slay, Acclaimed Chef, to Open New Italian Restaurant Tuesday February 4, 2020

David Slay, Acclaimed Chef

David Slay, owner of Slay Steak + Fish House, is set to open Slay Italian Kitchen on Tuesday February 4, 2020.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Beach local restaurant owner, David Slay, is opening a new Italian restaurant in the city. Slay, who took over Darren's and built Slay Steak + Fish House in February 2019, is set to open Slay Italian Kitchen exactly one year later on Tuesday February 4, 2020. It seems that February is certainly a lucky month for David. The new restaurant will be in the spot previously occupied by Jimmy's Kouzina, which recently closed after 35 years. The restaurant will be another family affair for Slay, whose wife Gale and son David Slay Jr. will be partners in the restaurant.

“ Our cooking style is rustic Italian featuring stone fired pizza, roasts and veggies,” boasts David Slay. “A lot of our vegetables will be grown at our vineyard along with several of our Slay wines.”

As an accomplished chef with his own vineyard where he grows a lot of his produce, Slay will certainly continue his trend of providing the most fresh and best types of food and vegetables for people to fathom over. “There’s nothing like when you have something right out of the ground,” states Slay. He will serve dishes heavy on seafood with pastas made in-house as well as seasonally inspired pizzas, all made with produce from Slay Estate & Vineyard in Santa Barbara, where he grows items such as tomatoes, lettuce and fruits. He’s also planning on a beer and wine bar where he’ll be pouring pinot noir and chardonnay from his own brand of wines.

Clocking in at 2,000 square feet, Slay Italian Kitchen also has a patio that seats 20, and sits only three blocks away from Slay Steak + Fish House. Dinner will run nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. weekdays, and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for weekend brunch. Slay is currently growing his portfolio of restaurants as he also owns Park Ave Steaks & Chops and Il Garage Ristorante in Orange County. The new 50-seat restaurant has kept Jimmy’s Kouzina open kitchen concept but added more light colors, hardwood tables and murals depicting olive trees and vineyard scenes.

Venue:

Opening Tuesday February 4, 2020

SLAY Italian Kitchen Hours:

Monday - Thursday 5 pm - 10 pm

Friday - Saturday 5 pm - 11 pm

Sunday 5 pm - 10 pm

Slay Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave #5429,

Manhattan Beach, CA

Brunch Starting February 14th

Friday - Sunday 11 am - 3 pm

David Slay

https://www.slayestateandvineyard.com

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. In 2017, he leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard, which is set in the majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of running a vineyard, creating breathtaking wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on unforgettable events.

Slay took over two years to prepare the estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.

David’s journey to Slay Vineyard started at a very young age. A third-generation American restaurateur, David began his training at the age of 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

David apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A”. David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. On top of that, he just opened two new restaurants closer to home in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.



