HAIBU Saves animals from Global Warming and Animal Poachers around the world.

Haibu is an animated animal and conservation activist designed to entertain and educate the future generations while increasing global awareness.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, February 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD, February 1, 2020 Haibu is an award-winning series of books, films, cartoons and video games that promotes wildlife conservation around the world. This story is needs to be told to our youth in this time of melting glaciers and uncontrollable wild fires.ABOUT HAIBU:Haibu is an animated animal and conservation activist designed to entertain and educate the future generations while increasing global awareness. The vision for Haibu was sparked by Hollywood veteran creator Blake Freeman and he is thrilled to partner with OES on Zoohackathon to create awareness for this worthy cause.“Our mission is to inspire children to be adventurous, help the cause of animals, and make the world a better place by living courageously and overcoming challenges. We teach kids the value of kindness and the importance animals play in the world,” shared Freeman.Learn more about Haibu at: https://haibu.love/ Instagram: @haibu_saves_animalsTwitter: @iamhaibu###MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:Keri Ann KimballK-Star PRKeriAnn@KimballEntertainment.com310-721-4912

