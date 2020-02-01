CN’s 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company website

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Company’s 2019 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and its 2019 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, have been filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and are now available in the Investor section of its website, www.cn.ca/investors.



Printed copies of CN’s 2019 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will also be available to shareholders free of charge upon request.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations 514-399-7956 514-399-0052



