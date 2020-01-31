CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Financial Results

Record Annual Net Income Drives 88% Increase in EPS

WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Financial Services, Inc. ("CB" or the "Company") (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank (the "Bank") and Exchange Underwriters, Inc., ("EU") a wholly-owned insurance subsidiary of the Bank, today announced its fourth quarter and 2019 annual financial results.



Quarterly Highlights

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.7 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $2.2 million, or 92.5%. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.85 compared to $0.45 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $0.40 per share or 90.0%. Return on average assets (annualized) reached 1.39% and 1.13%, respectively, in the last two quarters of 2019 in comparison to 0.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 12.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 7.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.





Quarterly results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were significantly impacted from the recognition of a one-time income tax benefit of $1.3 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance (“VA”) for an alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) credit carryforward. This VA was established in 2018 associated with the uncertainty of the utilization of the Company’s deferred tax assets (“DTA”) from the AMT credit carryforward of a merged entity in connection with enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company has performed a continuing evaluation of its DTA VA on a quarterly basis and has concluded that, as of December 31, 2019, it is more likely than not that the Company will generate sufficient taxable income within the applicable carryforward periods to realize its net operating losses (“NOL”) and AMT credit carryforward DTA. This conclusion, and the resulting full reversal of the DTA VA, is based upon consideration of a number of factors, including the Company's current profitability, its forecast of future profitability, and evaluation of existing tax regulations related to NOLs and utilization of AMT credit carryforward.





Excluding the impact of this one-time income tax item, net income and diluted earnings per share would have been $3.4 million and $0.62, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. In addition, return on average assets (annualized) and return on average equity (annualized) would have been 1.00% and 8.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.





Loan growth accelerated in the fourth quarter with total loans increasing $20.3 million for an annualized growth rate of 8.7%. Improved credit quality resulted in the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio decreasing 27 basis points to 0.57% compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2019. The full payoff of a $2.9 million nonperforming commercial real estate loan contributed to the improved quarter-over-quarter metric.





Net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $300,000 due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $40.0 million combined with a 11 basis point increase in average cost, driven primarily by the impact of special rates offered on time deposits with balances greater than $100,000, which increased average cost by 41 basis points. Interest income on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased $416,000 due to a $31.9 million increase in average loans combined with the ability to maintain a consistent loan yield in a competitive environment.





Noninterest income increased $482,000, or 23.6%, to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This was mainly attributed to organic growth in insurance commissions combined with a $96,000 increase in contingency fee income. Contingency fees also contributed to the $320,000 increase in insurance commissions for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Contingency fees are commissions that are contingent upon several factors including, but not limited to, eligible written premiums, earned premiums, incurred losses, policy cancellations and stop loss charges.





From a noninterest expense perspective, salaries and employee benefits increased $247,000 to $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. There was also an increase of $412,000 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase compared to both prior periods was primarily due to run-off claims from the self-funded health care plan and an increase in incentive-related compensation related to loan production. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessment expense decreased $180,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The FDIC notified banks that its deposit insurance fund (“DIF”) reached the required minimum reserve ratio of 1.38% that permitted the FDIC to offset current bank assessments with prior credits from 2016 through 2018 earned by banks with less than $10 billion in assets. A total of $308,000 of credits were recognized in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. All DIF credits available to the Bank have been utilized.

Annual Highlights

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $14.3 million compared to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $7.3 million, or 103.2%. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.63 compared to $1.40 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.23 per share, or 87.8%. Return on average assets was 1.09% and return on average equity was 9.89% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.61% and 5.91%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.





As noted in the Quarterly Highlights section, the annual results were impacted by the one-time income tax benefit of $1.3 million. Due to this one-time item, the effective tax rate decreased to 10.8% in the current period compared to 17.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of the one-time income tax item, net income and diluted earnings per share would have been $13.0 million and $2.38, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, return on average assets and return on average equity would have been 0.99% and 8.98% respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.





The year-to-date results were also impacted by the First West Virginia Bancorp and its subsidiary, Progressive Bank, National Association merger (“FWVB merger”) on April 30, 2018. The FWVB merger provided approximately $281.6 million in low-cost deposits, $95.5 million in loans and eight branch locations in the Upper Ohio Valley and Buckhannon, West Virginia regions. In response, the Bank added branch and back office personnel to accommodate the increased customer traffic and transaction volumes.





From a capital management perspective, the Company announced its first stock repurchase program, to repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and annualized dividends increased $0.07 per share, or 7.9%. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased 2,150 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.28 per share.





Total loans increased $39.6 million, or 4.3%, in 2019 driven by commercial and residential real estate production. Credit quality remains strong with the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio decreasing 12 basis points year-over-year to 0.57% as of December 31, 2019. An $851,000 payoff of a residential troubled debt restructuring contributed to the improved annual metric.





As a result of strong credit quality and a large decline in net charge-offs, the provision for loan losses was $725,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $416,000, which included $398,000 of net charge-offs on automobile loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which were primarily due to charge-offs of $1.2 million for three commercial and industrial relationships in the first quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs to average loans decreased from 0.21% to 0.05% year-over-year with the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio declining slightly to 1.04% at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2018.





Total deposits increased $31.7 million, or 2.9%, to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2018. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $34.4 million, or 14.8%, year-over-year and represent 24% of the total deposit portfolio. The Bank has been selective on offering promotional interest rates and continues to evaluate its rate structure in light of rate decreases by the Federal Reserve.





Net interest margin increased 5 basis points year over year to 3.64% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Interest income on loans increased $5.2 million due to an increase in average loans outstanding of $69.7 million combined with a 23 basis points increase in average loan yield. In addition, interest income on securities increased $1.4 million year over year. A portion of the investment portfolio was restructured in the current year to mitigate deteriorating investment-credit risk and to reinvest in higher yielding, longer-term investments as well as to mitigate call risk in a declining interest rate environment. The Bank realized additional income from accelerated accretion of discounts on security calls. This was partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense on deposits due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $118.7 million. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the current period driven by higher cost municipal and time deposits. Although recent interest rate cuts have occurred, higher cost certificates of deposit will continue to impact interest expense until maturity.





Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.1%, to $9.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Insurance commissions increased $761,000 due to the full year impact from the EU acquisition of the customer list of Beynon Insurance (“Beynon”) in August 2018 combined with organic growth and a $237,000 increase in contingency fees.





The FWVB merger was the primary reason for the increase in volume-based service fee income and changes to various noninterest expenses year over year. In addition, although deposits increased $31.7 million in the current period, the FDIC assessment expense decreased $173,000 due to $308,000 of DIF credits.





2018 financial results were impacted by pre-tax merger-related expenses of $854,000, lease termination costs of $287,000 related to the former FWVB corporate headquarters and former Washington Business Center (“WBC”), and leasehold improvements write-off of $74,000 for the WBC. The Bank moved into the Barron P. “Pat” McCune Jr. Corporate Center in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, 2018 financial results were positively impacted by proceeds of $421,000 from a bank-owned life insurance policy. Net income excluding these one-time items would have been approximately $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share would have been $1.51 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 without the impact of these items, an increase $0.11 per share.

“We are pleased to report on the wonderful year experienced by CB in 2019,” said Barron P. McCune, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first full year of operations after the FWVB merger and the acquisition of Beynon has boosted our overall financial performance. The 8% increase in annual dividend and stock repurchase program provided further opportunity to increase shareholder value. There will always be competition, but while other organizations may be leveraged, we have the advantage of a strong base of low-cost deposits and available liquidity to lend across our expanded market area. A solid fourth quarter of loan growth combined with the resolution of a large problem credit that improved our already strong credit quality numbers creates momentum into the new year.”

About CB Financial Services, Inc

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania. Community Bank operates twenty offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, seven offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

For more information about CB and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Act. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in federal and state regulation, actions by our competitors, loan delinquency rates, our ability to control costs and expenses, and other factors that may be described in the Company’s periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact:

Barron P. McCune, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (724) 225-2400

Fax: (724) 225-4903







SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, Selected Financial Condition Data: 2019 2019 2018 Total Assets $ 1,321,537 $ 1,327,856 $ 1,281,701 Cash and Cash Equivalents 80,217 88,413 53,353 Securities Available-for-Sale 197,385 217,545 225,409 Loans Real Estate: Residential 347,766 339,122 326,769 Commercial 351,360 314,177 307,064 Construction 35,605 58,324 48,824 Commercial and Industrial 85,586 92,134 91,463 Consumer 113,637 112,188 122,241 Other 18,542 16,253 16,511 Total Loans 952,496 932,198 912,872 Allowance for Loan Losses 9,867 9,750 9,558 Loans, Net 942,629 922,448 903,314 Premises and Equipment, Net 22,282 22,566 23,448 Goodwill and Core Deposit Intangible 37,420 37,905 39,359 Deposits 1,118,359 1,125,908 1,086,658 Borrowings 44,571 46,118 50,979 Stockholders' Equity 151,097 148,098 137,625 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Selected Operations Data: 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and Dividend Income $ 12,968 $ 13,098 $ 12,465 $ 51,031 $ 43,626 Interest Expense 2,029 2,002 1,739 7,857 5,949 Net Interest Income 10,939 11,096 10,726 43,174 37,677 Provision for Loan Losses 175 175 400 725 2,525 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 10,764 10,921 10,326 42,449 35,152 Noninterest Income: Service Fees on Deposits 794 811 794 3,156 2,970 Insurance Commissions 1,305 985 1,032 4,524 3,763 Other Commissions 128 159 124 576 947 Net Gain on Sales of Loans 76 48 65 266 171 Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment Securities - 3 - (50 ) - Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities 86 (25 ) (117 ) 190 (63 ) Net Gain on Purchased Tax Credits 8 9 11 35 44 Net Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Fixed Assets - - (63 ) 2 (137 ) Income from Bank-Owned Life Insurance 142 142 139 550 509 Other Income (Loss) (17 ) 67 55 186 135 Total noninterest income 2,522 2,199 2,040 9,435 8,339 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,040 4,628 4,793 19,313 18,093 Occupancy 666 597 734 2,685 2,947 Equipment 680 636 782 2,685 2,698 FDIC Assessment 43 5 223 411 584 PA Shares Tax 256 226 197 999 790 Contracted Services 316 312 249 1,261 832 Legal and Professional Fees 230 117 196 688 652 Advertising 226 244 200 875 755 Bankcard Processing 201 225 182 853 630 Other Real Estate Owned (Income) (22 ) 13 11 (103 ) 48 Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible 485 484 491 1,939 1,477 Merger-Related - - - - 854 Other 1,105 1,003 1,317 4,222 4,541 Total noninterest expense 9,226 8,490 9,375 35,828 34,901 Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 4,060 4,630 2,991 16,056 8,590 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (617 ) 884 561 1,729 1,538 Net Income $ 4,677 $ 3,746 $ 2,430 $ 14,327 $ 7,052 Dividends Per Share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.96 $ 0.89 Earnings Per Share - Basic 0.86 0.69 0.45 2.64 1.42 Earnings Per Share - Diluted 0.85 0.69 0.45 2.63 1.40 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 5,438,664 5,433,289 5,417,623 5,434,649 4,981,814 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 5,471,454 5,458,723 5,453,145 5,448,761 5,031,130 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios (1) : 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 1.13 % 0.75 % 1.09 % 0.61 % Return on Average Equity 12.40 10.10 7.15 9.89 5.91 Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 134.93 132.73 133.48 134.08 133.39 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.19 11.16 10.56 11.05 10.35 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.34 3.52 3.48 3.42 3.40 Net Interest Margin 3.57 3.74 3.68 3.64 3.59 Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.02 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.21 Efficiency Ratio 68.54 63.86 73.44 68.10 75.85 (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Allowance For Loan Losses to Total Loans (2) 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans (2) (4) 183.33 124.92 151.40 Allowance For Loan Losses to Noncurrent Loans (2) (5) 315.95 164.86 264.91 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (4) 0.57 0.84 0.69 Noncurrent Loans to Total Loans (5) 0.33 0.63 0.40 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.43 0.60 0.56 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3) 11.43 11.97 11.44 Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3) 11.43 11.97 11.44 Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3) 12.54 13.09 12.57 Tier 1 Leverage (to Adjusted Total Assets) (3) 7.85 8.09 7.82 Book Value Per Share $ 27.65 $ 27.26 $ 25.33 Outstanding Shares 5,463,828 5,433,489 5,432,289 (1) Interim period ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Loans acquired in connection with the mergers with FedFirst Financial Corporation and First West Virginia Bancorp were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carryover of the pre-merger allowance for loan losses. (3) Capital ratios are for Community Bank only. (4) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due, and troubled debt restructured loans. (5) Noncurrent loans consist of nonaccrual loans and accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due. Note: Certain items previously reported may have been reclassified to conform with the current reporting period’s format.







AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting average yields and costs. Average balances are derived from daily balances over the periods indicated. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense. Tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made for tax exempt loan and securities income utilizing a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%. As such, amounts do not agree to income as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Average balances for loans are net of the allowance for loan losses, and include nonaccrual loans with a zero yield. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing annualized income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (4) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (4) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (4) Assets: Interest-Earning Assets: Loans, Net $ 930,371 $ 11,116 4.74 % $ 920,029 $ 11,013 4.75 % $ 898,484 $ 10,704 4.73 % Investment Securities Taxable 187,798 1,358 2.89 201,926 1,578 3.13 183,707 1,260 2.74 Exempt From Federal Tax 17,405 130 2.99 19,906 156 3.13 37,529 291 3.10 Other Interest-Earning Assets 85,336 415 1.93 41,863 405 3.84 45,783 299 2.59 Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,220,910 13,019 4.23 1,183,724 13,152 4.41 1,165,503 12,554 4.27 Noninterest-Earning Assets 115,382 135,172 111,907 Total Assets $ 1,336,292 $ 1,318,896 $ 1,277,410 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits $ 232,044 310 0.53 % $ 226,887 303 0.53 % $ 207,666 224 0.43 % Savings 215,686 94 0.17 216,923 118 0.22 205,908 142 0.27 Money Market 186,411 262 0.56 178,485 241 0.54 191,051 281 0.58 Time Deposits 224,602 1,230 2.17 224,483 1,202 2.12 214,118 949 1.76 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 858,743 1,896 0.88 846,778 1,864 0.87 818,743 1,596 0.77 Borrowings 46,099 133 1.14 45,066 138 1.21 54,395 143 1.04 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 904,842 2,029 0.89 891,844 2,002 0.89 873,138 1,739 0.79 Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 270,889 269,931 260,486 Other Liabilities 10,968 9,949 8,907 Total Liabilities 1,186,699 1,171,724 1,142,531 Stockholders' Equity 149,593 147,172 134,879 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,336,292 $ 1,318,896 $ 1,277,410 Net Interest Income $ 10,990 $ 11,150 $ 10,815 Net Interest Rate Spread (1) 3.34 % 3.52 % 3.48 % Net Interest-Earning Assets (2) $ 316,068 $ 291,880 $ 292,365 Net Interest Margin (3) 3.57 3.74 3.68 Return on Average Assets 1.39 1.13 0.75 Return on Average Equity 12.40 10.10 7.15 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.19 11.16 10.56 Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 134.93 132.73 133.48

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost Assets: Interest-Earning Assets: Loans, Net $ 913,785 $ 43,302 4.74 % $ 844,106 $ 38,078 4.51 % Investment Securities Taxable 198,579 5,735 2.89 153,912 4,007 2.60 Exempt From Federal Tax 23,342 733 3.14 39,140 1,189 3.04 Other Interest-Earning Assets 56,665 1,512 2.67 22,744 707 3.11 Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,192,371 51,282 4.30 1,059,902 43,981 4.15 Noninterest-Earning Assets 119,054 92,656 Total Assets $ 1,311,425 $ 1,152,558 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits $ 222,148 1,182 0.53 % $ 174,653 635 0.36 % Savings 215,798 507 0.23 184,093 471 0.26 Money Market 181,985 1,040 0.57 167,247 822 0.49 Time Deposits 221,904 4,574 2.06 197,104 3,040 1.54 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 841,835 7,303 0.87 723,097 4,968 0.69 Borrowings 47,437 554 1.17 71,479 981 1.37 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 889,272 7,857 0.88 794,576 5,949 0.75 Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 267,311 232,872 Other Liabilities 9,939 5,810 Total Liabilities 1,166,522 1,033,258 Stockholders' Equity 144,903 119,300 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,311,425 $ 1,152,558 Net Interest Income $ 43,425 $ 38,032 Net Interest Rate Spread (1) 3.42 % 3.40 % Net Interest-Earning Assets (2) $ 303,099 $ 265,326 Net Interest Margin (3) 3.64 3.59 Return on Average Assets 1.09 0.61 Return on Average Equity 9.89 5.91 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.05 10.35 Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 134.08 133.39

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



