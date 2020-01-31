Ziyen Energy announces acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Royalty Interest in Titan Pipeline’s Shale Gas Development Project in exchange for 35 Million ZiyenCoins

Titan Pipeline Project located in the New Albany Region of Western Kentucky

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy has announced they have acquired a fourth acquisition in exchange for ZiyenCoin. This time acquiring a 2% Non-Operated Royalty Interest of a Pipeline and Shale Gas Development Project to be operated by Titan Pipeline in the New Albany Region of Western Kentucky.



The Initial 10-well program will be developed on 2 leased properties, first lease 1450 acres and the second lease 550 acres.

On successful completion of phase one of the project, Titan Pipeline has secured access to the acquisition of a further 10,000 acres on adjacent acreage for expansion to a 50-well project.

Monty McCurry, CEO of Titan Pipeline, stated, “The geology from the lease is looking good. One well on our 1,450 acre property was cored and sent to the lab, showing evidence of shale gas and oil having been identified.”

Charles Neeley, President of Titan Pipeline, added, “Natural Gas consumption in Kentucky has increased by over 100% in the last 3 years, especially with more coal-fired generating units closing down. Our experience and our network of operating in Kentucky for over 30 years, allows us to keep our overheads low by having dedicated contractors, site specific plans, low lease and acquisition costs.”

David Greenberg, Chairman of Ziyen Energy, commented, “This is another milestone for the company and it is our biggest project to date. This project will increase the value of ZiyenCoin, and we are now moving into a model of acquiring more non-op interests in multiple projects.”

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

