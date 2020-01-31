Jeff Bogardo highlights range of Pennsylvania's most popular marathons

Keen runner and Pennsylvania-based expert Jeff Bogardo offers a closer look at some of the state's most popular marathons and racing events.

BETHLEHEM, PA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania is home to more than 20 regular marathon events. Held annually, this year, the state will host more than 25 different marathons ranging from the Philadelphia Trail Marathon, Pittsburgh Marathon, and York Marathon to Run For The Red, the Pine Creek Challenge, and, in Wellsboro, Conquer the Canyon. A keen runner and longtime resident of the Keystone State, Jeff Bogardo provides a closer look at some of Pennsylvania's biggest and most popular marathons."Pennsylvania is home to a huge array of marathons and half-marathons, from Run For The Red in Tannersville to the Pine Creek Challenge in Wellsboro, which is also home to the famous Conquer the Canyon event," explains Bogardo, a highly experienced runner who has successfully competed in more than 100 races."Other notable marathons hosted in the state include the Philadelphia Trail Marathon, Pittsburgh Marathon, and York Marathon," he continues, "plus the Chasing the Unicorn Marathon and the Two Rivers Marathon Race Festival."The Chasing the Unicorn Marathon, or Chasing the Unicorn Marathon & Alternative Half-Marathon, is based in Washington Crossing, according to JefF Bogardo, while the Two Rivers Marathon Race Festival—which includes a marathon, half-marathon, and 10K and 5K races—is held in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania.Later in the year, and following the Chasing the Unicorn Marathon & Alternative Half-Marathon, there's also the Erie Marathon at Presque Isle, and Allentown's Via Marathon, which, along with the Chasing the Unicorn Marathon, and the Pine Creek Challenge in Wellsboro, all take place in September.These are followed, during October and November, by the GAP Trestles Marathon in Meyersdale, the Steamtown Marathon in Scranton, the Veterans Marathon in Blairsville, the Bucks County Marathon in Upper Makefield Township, and the Harrisburg Marathon in Dauphin County, according to running expert Jeff Bogardo . "The year concludes," he adds, "with the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend at the end of November."Originally from New Jersey, Jeff Bogardo relocated to Pennsylvania more than two decades ago and has remained settled in the Lehigh and Northampton counties city of Bethlehem ever since. "Beyond my love of running, I'm also a passionate gardener," adds Bogardo, wrapping up, "and happily maintain a large garden at my residence in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania."Jeff Bogardo was born Jeffrey P. Bogardo in Hackensack, New Jersey. Young Bogardo grew up between Morris Plains, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; New Providence, New Jersey; and Birmingham, Alabama. As an adult, Jeff has lived in New Providence, Milburn, and Bridgewater, New Jersey, as well as Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he's now been a resident for more than 20 years. Jeff Bogardo attended New Providence High School in Union County, New Jersey, and Shades Valley High School in Irondale, Alabama, before joining the ranks of Union County College in Cranford, New Jersey. He also later graduated from The Chubb Institute, where the keen runner studied computer programming.



