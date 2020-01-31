Superb Owl Takes Flight During Super Bowl To Aid Australian Wildlife Via @SuperBowl_Saves

Join Superb Owl in bringing relief to devastated Australian wildlife Part-time ad critic, full-time humanitarian

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With “Superb Owl” being the most mistyped online search term around the Super Bowl, Partners + Napier is introducing @SuperbOwl_Saves via Twitter during the Big Game on Feb. 2 to help aid Australian wildlife affected by that country’s devastating bushfires.Superb Owl is a part-time ad connoisseur, full-time humanitarian. This internet meme turned activist will support his fellow animals across the sea by donating his time to review Sunday’s best spots – and help raise money for World Wildlife Fund’s Bushfire Emergency. Follow along @SuperbOwl_Saves.So why Superb Owl? There are 11 species of owls in Australia, plus thousands of other animals impacted by the fires who desperately need help.“Partners + Napier’s sister agency in Australia -- Dig + Fish -- reached out to ask for help in any way possible, so instead of a typical agency review of Super Bowl spots, the team decided to take action instead,” said Chief Creative Officer Rob Kottkamp.Following are a few sample tweets primed to take wing during the Super Bowl based on the pre-release of some of the spots. “Mostly the reactions of the Superb Owl will be in real time as the unexpected always unfolds during an experience like this,” added Kottkamp.- Actually, @reeses, I was partially raised by wolves. How about we help WWF save our dingo cousins from the bushfires? #SuperbOwlSaves #ReesesTake5 #Reeses- Yes, @discovercard. Now, let’s say the same when it comes to helping WWF help the animals of the bushfire. #SuperbOwlSaves- Ok, @google. Once our tears dry up, let’s all remember to help WWF wipe out the bushfires. #SuperbOwlSavesCREATIVE CREDITS• Agency: Partners + Napier• Chief Creative Officer: Rob Kottkamp• Executive Creative Director: Mike Baron• Group Creative Director: Andy Rose• Director of UX and Development: Jake Abbott• Senior Copywriter: PJ Galgay• Copywriter: Justin Lahue• UX Designer: Marco Fesyuk• Junior UX Designer: Phil DeCicca• Group Media Director: Jordan Murphy• Senior Social Media Manager: Michelle Spinnler• Project Manager: Cate Fabens-JonesPress Contact: Wally Petersen, wally@wrpcommunications.com, +1-312-804-3475



