Superb Owl Takes Flight During Super Bowl To Aid Australian Wildlife Via @SuperBowl_Saves
Part-time Ad Critic, Full-time Humanitarian Owl Created by Partners + Napier
Superb Owl is a part-time ad connoisseur, full-time humanitarian. This internet meme turned activist will support his fellow animals across the sea by donating his time to review Sunday’s best spots – and help raise money for World Wildlife Fund’s Bushfire Emergency. Follow along @SuperbOwl_Saves.
So why Superb Owl? There are 11 species of owls in Australia, plus thousands of other animals impacted by the fires who desperately need help.
“Partners + Napier’s sister agency in Australia -- Dig + Fish -- reached out to ask for help in any way possible, so instead of a typical agency review of Super Bowl spots, the team decided to take action instead,” said Chief Creative Officer Rob Kottkamp.
Following are a few sample tweets primed to take wing during the Super Bowl based on the pre-release of some of the spots. “Mostly the reactions of the Superb Owl will be in real time as the unexpected always unfolds during an experience like this,” added Kottkamp.
- Actually, @reeses, I was partially raised by wolves. How about we help WWF save our dingo cousins from the bushfires? #SuperbOwlSaves #ReesesTake5 #Reeses
- Yes, @discovercard. Now, let’s say the same when it comes to helping WWF help the animals of the bushfire. #SuperbOwlSaves
- Ok, @google. Once our tears dry up, let’s all remember to help WWF wipe out the bushfires. #SuperbOwlSaves
CREATIVE CREDITS
• Agency: Partners + Napier
• Chief Creative Officer: Rob Kottkamp
• Executive Creative Director: Mike Baron
• Group Creative Director: Andy Rose
• Director of UX and Development: Jake Abbott
• Senior Copywriter: PJ Galgay
• Copywriter: Justin Lahue
• UX Designer: Marco Fesyuk
• Junior UX Designer: Phil DeCicca
• Group Media Director: Jordan Murphy
• Senior Social Media Manager: Michelle Spinnler
• Project Manager: Cate Fabens-Jones
Press Contact: Wally Petersen, wally@wrpcommunications.com, +1-312-804-3475
Wally Petersen
On behalf of Partners + Napier
+1 312-804-3475
email us here
