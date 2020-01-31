Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $586,000, compared to the $560,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $2,249,000, compared to the $2,231,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per share was $3.65 for December 31, 2019, compared to $3.59 for December 31, 2018. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.21% for 2019 compared to 1.29% for 2018. The Return on Equity finished the year at 9.28% for December 31, 2019, compared to 9.41% for December 31, 2018.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except for share data) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total assets $ 188,251 $ 173,245 Loans receivable, net 124,238 108,372 Allowance for loan losses 1,762 1,735 Cash and cash equivalents 5,630 10,058 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 5,000 - Securities available for sale 46,298 47,751 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Deposits 160,588 148,049 FHLB borrowings and note payable - - Accrued Interest and other liabilities 3,418 1,487 Shareholders’ equity 24,245 23,709 Shares Issued and Outstanding 610,681 621,022 Nonperforming loans 250 293 Real Estate Owned - 20





Quarter ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 2,178 $ 2,040 $ 8,090 $ 7,445 Interest expense 352 351 1,532 1,151 Net interest income 1,826 1,689 6,558 6,294 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision 1,826 1,689 6,558 6,294 Gain on sale of investment/assets 3 5 75 5 Gain/Loss on sale of REO - - (6) - Gain on sale of loans 74 35 228 126 Other income 196 139 788 754 Total general, admin & other expense 1,367 1,163 4,915 4,440 Earnings before income taxes 732 705 2,728 2,739 Income tax expense 146 145 479 508 $ 586 $ 560 $ 2,249 $ 2,231





Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857









