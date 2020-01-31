“EXPLORING THE BLOCK” Welcomes SunStock, Inc. (SSOK) to Film, Featuring Their Sacramento Silver Shop, a "First" in California to Accept Bitcoin and Other Top Cryptos

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media, Inc. announces that it scheduled the filming of SunStock, Inc. (SSOK:OTCMARKETS) on its TV Business show “Exploring The Block.”



On February 25, 2020, SSOK’s executives in NYC studio will provide filmed interviews about the Company’s cryptocurrency strategy to facilitate buying, selling, and storing precious metals in a retail location. SSOK selected Karatbars International’s “K-Merchant” program with Karatbars’ ATM. SUNStock will be consulting with Karatbars International and their world renown successful leader Dr. Harald Seiz on all blockchain development starting in Q2 and Q, 2020. Viewers can expect to learn more about SSOK’s Karatbars International relationship, their unique business opportunities, blockchain technology, and the “why” over SSOK’s success in 3rd and 4th quarters, 2019.

Additionally, SSOK’s executives expect to give in-depth details on its wholly-owned retail store, “Moms Silver,” which enables customers to buy/sell precious metals using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. “Moms Silver, a first store of its kind in California, as well, in City of Sacramento, CA developed a convent and unique retail experience whereas customers will be able to purchase gold, silver, and other precious metals using their bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies wallets. The location will provide an easy to use Bitcoin (BTC) ATM for customers. And, the store will contain a showroom and learning center for both customer and other merchants interested in utilizing SSOK and partners unique transparent and ease of use technology in other retail setting transactions.

“We are really excited to be able to implement BLOCKCHAIN technology and be able to showcase it in real life through our Sacramento store," said Jason Chang CEO of SunStock, Inc.



ABOUT SunStock, Inc.:



SunStock, Inc. (SSOK:OTCMARKETS), a public company, develops and utilizes unique cryptocurrency solutions and technologies. Its“Triple 8s’” tokens leverages precious metal investments while revolutionizing, improving and expanding the value of money, backed in precious metal assets. As such, harnessing the metal values makes “Triple 8” a unique crypto with efficiencies and traceable liquidities. Token holders can spend their diversified portfolio back in precious metals within a payment infrastructure familiar to that used in current banking platforms using fiat monies. By tokenizing precious metals into the blockchain, “Triple 8” introduces a user friendly and valid monetary system. Redefining how the world uses and understands money flows, the launch of “Triple 8” as asset-back cryptocurrencies, tied to gold, silver and platinum bullion provides real world value, not seen since the loss of the U.S. dollar monetary gold standard - http://www.sunstockinc.com/

About Karatbars International:

In 2011, Karatbars International, “THE GOLD COMPANY” had a decisive year for Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz. With the founding of Karatbars International GmbH in Stuttgart, his dream of making gold available and transferable for many people at all times came true. CEO and founder Harald Seiz recognized that gold in small denominations must be affordable for everyone and thus offers many people the opportunity to build and preserve a secure existence in the form of gold. GoldCards with small integrated fine gold bars of 1 gram are shipped from Stuttgart all over the world. Today Karatbars International is the market leader for gold in small denominations. Gold was the past and is the future. Today, digital gold can be sent to any Karatbars partner worldwide via Karatpay, a transaction app developed by Karatbars. 2017 was another important year for Karatbars International. After company founder Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz recognized the possibilities of new technologies such as the Blockchain and developed together with his technology partner Cryptodata groundbreaking solutions for digital transactions and communication. The Impulse K1 came onto the market at the end of 2019 and the WHIM Laptop will appear at the beginning of 2020 - both the first communication solutions with voice-over-blockchain communication- http://www.Karatbars.com

About FMW Media:

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows "TheBestinNY" and "The Ultimate Listing," FMW commences new broadcasting in early 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of Sunstock, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the time made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

