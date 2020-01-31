There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,370 in the last 365 days.

The Community Financial Corporation Operating Results for the Three Months Ended and Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WALDORF, Md., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $4.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.73 compared to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.8 million or a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. The Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% and 10.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income, diluted earnings per share, ROAA and ROACE were $3.7 million, $0.66, 0.84% and 8.86%, respectively.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.3 million or  $2.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year ended December 31, 2018 included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million. Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share in 2019. The impact of merger and acquisition costs resulted in a reduction to 2018 earnings per share of approximately $0.49. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32%  in 2019 compared to 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018.

Management Commentary

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a total of 312,747 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 in a private placement offering. The Company received net proceeds of $10.6 million after deal expenses. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions and the majority of the offering participants were accredited investors that were also residents of the communities in the Company's footprint. The Company planned to use the proceeds in part to redeem the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “subordinated notes”) that are due on February 15, 2025. On January 14, 2020, the Company received the requisite regulatory non-objection approval to redeem the subordinated notes on February 15, 2020. The Company expects to fund the redemption with the $10.6 million in net proceeds from its private placement offering of common stock and a cash dividend from the Bank.

The community capital raise of $10.6 million in net proceeds was an important step in aligning the Bank's growth plans with local investors, including businesses and customers in our market areas. Redemption of $23.0 million in subordinated notes in February 2020 will positively impact net interest margin and be accretive to earnings. The annualized increase in net interest margin for a $1.4 million reduction in interest expense is estimated between eight and nine basis points.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Bank stabilized net interest margin, controlled expenses, organically grew loans and improved credit quality. The second half of 2019 was highlighted with a stable net interest margin due mainly to the Bank's slight liability-sensitivity. There was a small decrease of four basis points from 3.33% in the third quarter of  2019 to 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Accretion interest and nonaccrual interest increased net interest margin by four basis points in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. An inverted yield curve as well as strong competition, contributed to net interest margin contraction beginning in the second half of 2018. Overall loan growth for 2019 of 8% was as expected and based on management's evaluation of loan opportunities in light of marginal and total funding costs. 

During the fourth quarter of 2019 the cost of funds decreased at a slightly slower pace than asset repricing. The reduction of the October Fed Funds rate to 1.75% decreased loan yields in the residential loan portfolio due to refinancing activity as well as loan products tied to the prime rate. However, the commercial real estate portfolio, the Bank's largest portfolio, increased from a 4.67% yield in third quarter of 2019 to 4.70% yield in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, increased  balance sheet liquidity from seasonal deposit growth during the third quarter of 2019, increased average balances into the fourth quarter, which partially offset a decline in the costs of funds attributable to a reduction in customer deposit rates. Management anticipates a stable to slight increase in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 based on decreased interest expense from a reduction in customer deposit rates, the run-off of higher beta seasonal deposits and the redemption of $23.0 million of subordinated notes in February 2020.

The Company improved on-balance sheet liquidity over the last 24 months. Our loan to deposit ratio decreased from 103.1% at December 31, 2017 to 93.5% at December 31, 2018 and 95.6% at December 31, 2019. At the same time, wholesale funding, which includes brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances, decreased from $261.9 million or 18.6% of assets at December 31, 2017 to $108.5 million or 6.4% of assets at December 31, 2018 and $46.4 million or 2.6% of assets at December 31, 2019. Increased liquidity provides more opportunities to lower our funding costs over time. 

Overall nonperforming assets have decreased $7.8 million from $34.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $26.3 million at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 56 basis points to 1.46% at December 31, 2019 compared to 2.02% at December 31, 2018. OREO expenses were slightly elevated during the third and fourth quarters related to a $2.6 million disposal of a commercial building.

Management remains committed to controlling expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the efficiency ratio and net operating expense to average assets were 59.58% and 1.62%, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2019 the efficiency ratio and net operating expense to average asset ratio were 61.10% and 1.75%, respectively compared to 69.42% and 2.13%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company successfully integrated the 2018 County First acquisition into its existing franchise. The Company has returned to trend organic loan growth between 6%-8%. We believe current market disruptions caused by industry consolidation  will provide opportunities for continued organic growth in 2020.

Additional highlights at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include:

  • During the fourth quarter of 2019, gross loans increased 11.0% annualized or $38.8 million from $1,415.4 million at September 30, 2019 to $1,454.2 million at December 31, 2019. Year to date gross loans increased 8.0% or $107.3 million from $1,346.9 million at December 31, 2018 to  $1,454.2 million at December 31, 2019.

  • At December 31, 2019, the Company reclassified all held-to-maturity (“HTM”) investments as available-for-sale (“AFS”). The Company no longer intends to hold HTM investments. Management’s decision should improve interest rate risk management opportunities and increase available on-balance sheet liquidity. In addition, at the Bank’s current asset size, regulatory capital ratios will not be impacted as accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) is excluded.

  • Total deposits increased $82.2 million or 5.75% to $1,511.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1,429.6 million at December 31, 2018. The $82.2 million increase resulted from a $135.1 million increase to transaction deposits and a $52.9 million decrease to time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits have increased $31.8 million or 15.2% to $241.2 million (16.0% of deposits) at December 31, 2019 compared to $209.4 million (14.7% of deposits) at December 31, 2018.

    During the fourth quarter of 2019, total deposits decreased $48.1 million with transaction accounts decreasing $7.6 million and time deposits decreasing $40.6 million. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company estimated that between $30 million and $50 million of the third quarter deposit increases represented seasonal deposits that would decrease through the first quarter of 2020. Management remains focused on changing the Bank's deposit funding mix in favor of lower cost transaction deposits.

  • Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $382,000 to $4.1 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.66 per share, in the prior quarter. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.84% and 8.86% in the prior quarter. The Company had no material adjustments to operating net income1 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and operating earnings per share, operating ROAA and operating ROACE were the same.

The increase in earnings compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of increased noninterest income for fees earned  and net interest income from a stable net interest margin and interest-earning asset growth. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by increases to the loan loss provision and noninterest expense.

During 2019, the Bank began offering qualified loan customers long-term fixed-rate loans with an interest rate hedge product offered by a third-party financial institution. The Bank earned fee income on this product of $740,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $879,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects similar fee revenues in 2020 based on customer demand and the current interest rate environment.

             
(dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended        
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   $ Variance   % Variance
Interest and dividend income   $ 18,279      $ 18,259      $ 20        0.1
Interest expense   4,566      4,734      (168 )     (3.5 )%
Net interest income   13,713      13,525      188        1.4 
Provision for loan losses   805      450      355        78.9
Noninterest income   2,213      1,239      974        78.6
Noninterest expense   9,488      9,224      264        2.9
Income before income taxes   5,633      5,090      543        10.7
Income tax expense   1,558      1,397      161        11.5
Net income   $ 4,075      $ 3,693      $ 382        10.3
                                 
  • Noninterest expense of $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $264,000 compared to $9.2 million in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2019, salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter due to bonus accruals  for meeting certain incentive goals. The fourth quarter 2019 increase above the projected $9.0 million run rate was primarily due to incentive accruals, higher than average OREO valuation allowances and professional fees. The Company’s quarterly expense run rate is expected to range between $9.2 million and $9.4 million during 2020.

    The Company took an expected FDIC insurance credit of $170,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 that offset the fourth quarter accrued FDIC expense.

The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expenses comparing December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019:

             
(dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended        
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $ 5,408      $ 5,353      $ 55        1.03
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses   212      263      (51 )     (19.39 )%
Operating Expenses   3,868      3,608      260        7.21
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 9,488      $ 9,224      $ 264        2.86
                                 
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 62.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The non-GAAP (or “operating”) efficiency ratio2, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 59.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 60.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Operating net income increased $1.4 million or 9.7% to $15.3 million in 2019 compared to $13.9 million in 2018. The Company’s operating ROAA and operating ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32% in 2019 compared to 0.87% and 9.33% in 2018. Operating diluted earnings per share were $2.75 and $2.51, respectively, for the comparable periods.

Improved earnings were the result of a change in the funding composition of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities, the control of operating costs, and organic loan growth partially offset by decreasing margin.

Net Income

The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $4.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.73 compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.8 million or a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% and 10.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.3 million or  $2.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year ended December 31, 2018 included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million. Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share in 2019. The impact of merger and acquisition costs resulted in a reduction to 2018 earnings per share of approximately $0.49. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32%  in 2019 compared to 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018.

The $4.0 million increase to net income in 2019 compared to 2018 was primarily due to increased net interest income and noninterest income of $2.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.9 million. In 2018, noninterest expense included $3.6 million related to merger and acquisition costs incurred during 2018. In addition, increased loan loss provisions of $725,000 partially offset pre-tax income for the comparable periods. The improvements to pre-tax income resulted in increased income tax expense of $1.5 million for 2019 compared to 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 6.9% or $888,000 to $13.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest margin at 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased six basis points from 3.35% in 2018. Average interest-earning assets were $1,666.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $134.9 million or 8.8%, compared to $1,531.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. Accretion interest and nonaccrual interest increased net interest margin by four basis points and three basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The below table provides information on the impact of changes in volume and rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)   Volume   Due to Rate   Total
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 1,177       $ (73 )     $ 1,104  
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   232       (99 )     133  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,409       $ (172 )     $ 1,237  
             
Savings   $       $ (1 )     $ (1 )
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   221       (24 )     197  
Certificates of deposit   (77 )     172       95  
Long-term debt   134       (4 )     130  
Short-term debt   (27 )     (33 )     (60 )
Subordinated notes         (1 )     (1 )
TRUPs         (11 )     (11 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 251       $ 98       $ 349  
Net change in net interest income   $ 1,158       $ (270 )     $ 888  

(1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans

Net interest income increased 5.2% or $2.6 million to $53.5 million in 2019 compared to $50.9 million in 2018. Net interest margin at 3.31% in 2019 decreased 12 basis points from 3.43% in 2018. Average interest-earning assets were $1,615.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $132.0 million or 8.9%, compared to $1,483.7 million for the same period of 2018. The below table provides information on the impact of changes in volume and rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Years Ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)   Volume   Due to Rate   Total
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 4,273        $ 1,574        $ 5,847   
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits   1,197        236        1,433   
Total interest-earning assets   $ 5,470        $ 1,810        $ 7,280   
             
Savings   $ (3 )     $ 11        $  
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   1,204        1,547        2,751   
Certificates of deposit   (68 )     2,005        1,937   
Long-term debt   (68 )     (42 )     (110 )
Short-term debt   (283 )     290         
Subordinated notes   —        —        —   
TRUPs   —        40        40   
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 782        $ 3,851        $ 4,633   
Net change in net interest income   $ 4,688        $ (2,041 )     $ 2,647   

(1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest income at $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased fee income of $740,000 for  customer interest rate hedges offered by a third-party financial institution, securities gains of $226,000 and increased service charges of $122,000. Noninterest income at $5.8 million in 2019 increased $1.7 million compared to 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased fee income of $879,000 for customer interest rate hedges offered by a third-party financial institution, securities gains of $226,000 and increased service charges of $245,000 and unrealized gains of $134,000  on equity securities in 2019 compared to unrealized losses of $81,000 on equity securities in 2018. Noninterest income increased from 0.25% of average assets in 2018 to 0.33% of average assets in 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million or 15.1%, to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased salary and benefits of $775,000 and OREO expenses of $71,000. Operating expenses increased $406,000 for the comparable periods as increases in professional fees and other expenses were offset by an anticipated FDIC insurance credit of $170,000 that was received in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 59.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The operating efficiency ratio was 59.00% and 58.30% for the same periods. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.62% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.74% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.62% and 1.71% for the same periods. The following is a summary of noninterest expense:

             
(dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended December 31,        
  2019   2018   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $ 5,408      $ 4,633      $ 775       16.7
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses   212      141      71       50.4
Merger and acquisition costs   —          (5 )     (100.0 )%
Operating Expenses   3,868      3,462      406       11.7
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 9,488      $ 8,241      $ 1,247       15.1
                                 

Noninterest expense decreased $1.9 million or 5.0%, to $36.2 million in 2019 compared to $38.1 million in 2018, of which $3.6 million of the variance was due to merger and acquisition costs incurred during 2018. The Company’s 2019 expense run rate has been positively impacted by the increased efficiencies from the County First acquisition and management’s continued focus on containing expense growth. The Company began to realize cost savings from the County First acquisition in the second half of 2018 with the closing of four branches and an operations center, an overall reduction in headcount and the elimination of duplicate processes and vendors.

Salaries and benefits increased 4.6% or $897,000 to $20.5 million, which was slightly higher that the four percent estimate provided by management during 2019.  Professional fees increased $683,000 to $2.2 million in 2019 compared to $1.5 million in 2018 due to several strategic initiatives, including the implementation of a new bank operating system. The 2019 average quarterly noninterest expense run rate was $9.1 million primarily due to incentive accruals, higher than average OREO valuation allowances and professional fees. The Company’s quarterly expense run rate is expected to range between $9.2 million and $9.4 million during 2020.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.10% in 2019 compared to 69.42% in 2018. The operating efficiency ratio was 59.84% and 61.54% for the same periods. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.75% in 2019 compared to 2.13% in 2018. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.71% and 1.85% for the same periods. Increased efficiencies from the County First acquisition and  updates to the Bank's technology platforms have allowed the Company to slow the growth of expenses as the asset size of the Bank has increased. In addition, noninterest income increased as a percentage of average assets due to increases in fee income and service charge income. Management believes it is important to continue the focus on creating additional operating leverage in the present low interest rate environment. The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expense:

             
(dollars in thousands)   Years Ended December 31,        
  2019   2018   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $ 20,445      $ 19,548      $ 897       4.6
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses   963      657      306       46.6
Merger and acquisition costs   —      3,625      (3,625 )     (100.0 )%
Operating Expenses   14,825      14,319      506       3.5
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 36,233      $ 38,149      $ (1,916 )     (5.0 )%
                                 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $108.3 million, or 6.4%, to $1.80 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to total assets of $1.69 billion at December 31, 2018 primarily due to increases in net loans of $108.0 million. In addition, total assets increased $8.4 million in right of use assets for operating leases recorded in accordance with the new lease standard which was effective for the Company on January 1, 2019. The Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $104.0 million at December 31, 2019. The following tables breakdown growth for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2019 by portfolio:

BY LOAN TYPE   December 31,
2019		   %   September 30,
2019		   %   $ Change   Annualized
% Change
Commercial real estate   $ 964,778      66.34  %   $ 932,344      65.88  %   $ 32,434       13.9 %
Residential first mortgages   167,710      11.53  %   163,727      11.57  %   3,983       9.7 %
Residential rentals   123,601      8.50  %   121,170      8.56  %   2,431       8.0 %
Construction and land development   34,133      2.35  %   30,774      2.17  %   3,359       43.7 %
Home equity and second mortgages   36,098      2.48  %   36,182      2.56  %   (84 )     (0.9 )%
Commercial loans   63,102      4.34  %   69,179      4.89  %   (6,077 )     (35.1 )%
Consumer loans   1,104      0.08  %   937      0.07  %   167       71.3 %
Commercial equipment   63,647      4.38  %   61,104      4.32  %   2,543       16.6 %
Gross loans   1,454,173      100.00  %   1,415,417      100.02  %   38,756       11.0 %
Net deferred costs    1,878      0.13  %   1,691      0.12  %   187       44.2 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,456,051          $ 1,417,108          $ 38,943       11.0 %


BY LOAN TYPE   December 31,
2019		   %   December 31,
2018		   %   $ Change   Annualized
% Change
Commercial real estate   $ 964,778      66.34  %   $ 878,016      65.18  %   $ 86,762        9.9
Residential first mortgages   167,710      11.53  %   156,709      11.63  %   11,001        7.0
Residential rentals   123,601      8.50  %   124,298      9.23  %   (697 )     (0.6 )%
Construction and land development   34,133      2.35  %   29,705      2.21  %   4,428        14.9
Home equity and second mortgages   36,098      2.48  %   35,561      2.64  %   537        1.5
Commercial loans   63,102      4.34  %   71,680      5.32  %   (8,578 )     (12.0 )%
Consumer loans   1,104      0.08  %   751      0.06  %   353        47.0
Commercial equipment   63,647      4.38  %   50,202      3.73  %   13,445        26.8
Gross loans   1,454,173      100.00  %   1,346,922      100.00  %   107,251        8.0
Net deferred costs    1,878      0.13  %   1,183      0.09  %   695        58.7
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,456,051          $ 1,348,105          $ 107,946        8.0

The acquisition of County First and 2018 and 2019 organic loan growth  have changed the composition of the loan portfolios.  The growth in the commercial real estate and commercial portfolios should increase asset sensitivity over time. Commercial real estate increased from 63.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2017 to 66.34% at December 31, 2019. Acquired and non-acquired loans at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were as follows:

BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED   December 31, 2019   %   December 31, 2018   %
Acquired loans - performing   $ 74,654      5.13  %   $ 103,667      7.70  %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI")   2,424      0.17  %   3,220      0.24  %
Total acquired loans   77,078      5.30  %   106,887      7.94  %
Non-acquired loans**   1,377,095      94.70  %   1,240,035      92.06  %
Gross loans   1,454,173      100.00  %   1,346,922      100.00  %
Net deferred costs    1,878      0.13  %   1,183      0.09  %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,456,051          $ 1,348,105       

** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

At December 31, 2019 acquired performing loans, which totaled $74.7 million, included a $1.2 million net acquisition accounting fair market value adjustment, representing a 1.56% discount and PCI loans which totaled $2.4 million, included a $516,000 adjustment, representing a 17.55% discount.

Regulatory concentrations for non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction as a percentage of risk-based capital at December 31, 2019 were $639.1 million or 319.98% and $147.2 million or 73.68%, respectively. 

Total deposits increased $82.2 million or 5.75% to $1,511.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1,429.6 million at December 31, 2018. The $82.2 million increase resulted from a $135.1 million increase in transaction deposits and a $52.9 million decrease in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits have increased $31.8 million or 15.19% to $241.2 million (15.95% of deposits) at December 31, 2019 compared to $209.4 million (14.65% of deposits) at December 31, 2018.

Reciprocal deposits are used to maximize FDIC insurance available to our customers. Under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act reciprocal deposits are considered brokered deposits when they exceed 20% of a Bank’s liabilities or $5.0 billion. Reciprocal deposits increased $115.1 million to $350.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $234.9 million at December 31, 2018. Reciprocal deposits as a percentage of the Bank’s liabilities at December 31, 2019 were 22.0% and as a result $31.4 million of reciprocal deposits were considered brokered deposits for call reporting purposes.

At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, total deposits consisted of $1,510.8 million and $1,376.5 million in retail deposits and $1.0 million and $53.1 million in wholesale brokered deposits. Wholesale brokered deposits include traditional brokered deposits and do not include reciprocal deposits considered brokered deposits for call reporting purposes. The Bank increased retail deposits $389.3 million or 39.4% during 2018 to $1,376.5 million at December 31, 2018  and $134.3 million or 9.8% during 2019 to $1,510.8 million at December 31, 2019. The retail deposit growth was as a result of the acquisition of County First in 2018, targeted growth in relationships with local municipal agencies and continued organic growth in core markets.

The FDIC’s examination policies require that the Company monitor customer deposit concentrations that are 2% or more of total deposits. At December 31, 2019, the Bank had two local municipal customer deposit relationships that exceeded 2% of total deposits, totaling $297.1 million which represented 19.6% of total deposits. At December 31, 2018,  one local municipal customer deposit relationship exceeded 2% of total deposits, totaling $158.8 million which represented 11.1% of total deposits. The Bank's municipal customers typically utilize treasury and cash management services involving multiple accounts as well as other services and products such as payroll, lock box services, positive pay, and automated clearing house transactions. Most of the municipal relationships’ balances are maintained in reciprocal deposits. Management believes that the diversity and complexity of products and services utilized, safeguards the stability of these relationships. The Bank's Asset and Liability Management process closely monitors municipal deposit concentrations to manage the impact of seasonal balance fluctuations.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had on-balance sheet liquidity of $37.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity securities carried at fair value through income as well as $153.5 million in unpledged AFS securities. The Company had $216.3 million in available FHLB lines at December 31, 2019, which does not include any AFS securities. At December 31, 2019, total available collateral for FHLB borrowing was $369.8 million and total available FHLB collateral and cash was $407.1 million.

The Company uses brokered deposits and other wholesale funding to supplement funding when loan growth exceeds core deposit growth and for asset-liability management purposes. Wholesale funding as a percentage of assets decreased to 2.58% or $46.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to 6.43% or $108.5 million at December 31, 2018.  Wholesale funding includes traditional brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. Wholesale funding has decreased from 18.63% at December 31, 2017. Liquidity improved with the increase in transaction deposits from the 2018 acquisition, organic growth and the decrease in wholesale funding. The Company’s net loan to deposit ratio decreased from 103.1% at December 31, 2017 to 93.5% at December 31, 2018 and to 95.6% at December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $27.0 million, or 17.5%, to $181.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018. This increase primarily resulted from net income of $15.3 million,  the $10.6 million private placement common stock offering, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.4 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $442,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by decreases due to common dividends paid of $2.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $17,000. The Company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.10 in 2018 to $0.125 for dividends paid during 2019. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.44% at December 31, 2019 from 8.41% at December 31, 20183. The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio was 11.11% at December 31, 2019 and 10.36% at  December 31, 2018. The Company remains well capitalized at December 31, 2019 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) of 10.08% at December 31, 2019 compared to 9.50% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets decreased 19 basis points from 1.62% at December 31, 2018 to 1.43% at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 56 basis points from 2.02% at December 31, 2018 to 1.46% at December 31, 2019.

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.4 million from $19.3 million at December 31, 2018 to $17.9 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-accrual loans during 2019 was largely the result of a $3.8 million classified relationship that was moved into OREO during the first quarter. In addition, a $1.8 million non-accrual loan was sold at carrying value with no charge-offs in the first quarter of 2019. Non-accrual loans increased $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $15.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $17.9 million at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, non-accrual loans of $17.9 million included 39 loans, of which $15.0 million, or 84% represented 18 loans and seven customer relationships. At December 31, 2019, there were $5.1 million (28%) of non-accrual loans current with all payments of principal and interest and $12.8 million (72%) of delinquent non-accrual loans. Non-accrual loans had $732,000 in specific reserves at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2018, non-accrual loans of $19.3 million included 38 loans, of which $15.3 million, or 79% represented 13 loans and four customer relationships. At December 31, 2018, there were $8.1 million (42%) of non-accrual loans current with all payments of principal and interest with no impairment and $11.2 million (58%) of delinquent non-accrual loans with a total of $978,000 specifically reserved.

Classified assets decreased $6.2 million from $40.8 million at December 31, 2018 to $34.6 million at December 31, 2019. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively:

Classified Assets and Special Mention Assets

(dollars in thousands)   As of
  12/31/2019   12/31/2018   12/31/2017   12/31/2016   12/31/2015
Classified loans                    
Substandard   $ 26,863      $ 32,226      $ 40,306      $ 30,463      $ 31,943   
Doubtful   —      —      —      137      861   
Loss   —      —      —      —      —   
Total classified loans   26,863      32,226      40,306      30,600      32,804   
Special mention loans   —      —      96      —      1,642   
Total classified and special mention loans   $ 26,863      $ 32,226      $ 40,402      $ 30,600      $ 34,446   
                     
Classified loans   $ 26,863      $ 32,226      $ 40,306      $ 30,600      $ 32,804   
Classified securities   —      482      651      883      1,093   
Other real estate owned   7,773      8,111      9,341      7,763      9,449   
Total classified assets   $ 34,636      $ 40,819      $ 50,298      $ 39,246      $ 43,346   
                     
Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets   1.93  %   2.42  %   3.58  %   2.94  %   3.79  %
Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital (a)   16.21  %   21.54  %   32.10  %   26.13  %   30.19  %
                               

(a) Risk based capital will decrease in the first quarter of 2020 with the redemption of the $23.0 million in subordinated notes. If the redemption had occurred at December 31, 2019, the ratio would have been 18.17%.

The Company reported a $805,000 provision for loan loss expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $465,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The provision for loan loss in 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.4 million in 2018. Allowance for loan loss levels decreased to 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018. The general allowance increased to $10.1 million (0.70% of gross loans) at December 31, 2019 from $9.8 million (0.73% of gross loans) at December 31, 2018. The specific allowance decreased to $828,000 (0.05% of gross loans) at December 31, 2019 from $1.2 million (0.08% of gross loans) at December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs in 2019 were $2.2 million compared to net charge-offs of $944,000 in 2018. Management’s determination of the adequacy of the allowance is based on a periodic evaluation of the portfolio with consideration given to: overall loss experience; current economic conditions; size, growth and composition of the loan portfolio; financial condition of the borrowers; current appraised values of underlying collateral and other relevant factors that, in management’s judgment, warrant recognition in determining an adequate allowance. Improvements to baseline charge-off factors for the periods used to evaluate the adequacy of the allowance as well as improvements in some qualitative factors, such as improvements in classified assets were offset by increases in other qualitative factors, such as increased portfolio growth and concentrations. The specific allowance is based on management’s estimate of realizable value for particular loans. Management believes that the allowance is adequate.

 
End Notes:
1The Company defines operating net income as net income before merger and acquisition costs and the one-time deferred tax adjustment recorded for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the three months ended December 31, 2017. Operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity is calculated using adjusted operating net income. See non-GAAP reconciliation schedules.
2The Company maintains GAAP and non-GAAP measures for net operating expenses and noninterest expenses to calculate non-GAAP ratios. Adjusted net operating expense and adjusted noninterest expense exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and expenses, and gains and losses on the sale of investments and other assets not considered part of recurring operations. See Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the calculation of the below ratios:
Efficiency Ratio - noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Net Operating Expense Ratio - noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.
3The Company had no intangible assets prior to January 1, 2018. Therefore, tangible common equity and tangible assets were the same as common equity and total assets.
 

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding Company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $1.9 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, noninterest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to the County First acquisition; or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein.  Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition, or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in The Community Financial Corporation or Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of litigation that may arise; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2018, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of December 31, 2019. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACTS:

William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
888.745.2265


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 16,565        $ 16,542      $ 16,366      $ 16,129      $ 15,461   
Interest and dividends on securities   1,508        1,606      1,677      1,623      1,536   
Interest on deposits with banks   206        111      75      45      45   
Total Interest and Dividend Income   18,279        18,259      18,118      17,797      17,042   
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   3,777        3,867      3,966      3,768      3,486   
Short-term borrowings   65        140      235      334      125   
Long-term debt   724        727      658      658      606   
Total Interest Expense   4,566        4,734      4,859      4,760      4,217   
Net Interest Income (NII)   13,713        13,525      13,259      13,037      12,825   
Provision for loan losses   805        450      375      500      465   
NII After Provision For Loan Losses   12,908        13,075      12,884      12,537      12,360   
Noninterest Income                    
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges   871        147      138      58      42   
Net gains on sale of investment securities   226        —      —      —      —   
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   (22 )     35      65      56       
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale   (1 )     —      —      —      —   
Income from bank owned life insurance   223        223      222      217      225   
Service charges   916        834      828      730      794   
Total Noninterest Income   2,213        1,239      1,253      1,061      1,066   
Noninterest Expense                    
Salary and employee benefits   5,408        5,353      4,881      4,803      4,633   
Occupancy expense   812        730      753      806      867   
Advertising   152        250      163      197      167   
Data processing expense   780        793      755      720      786   
Professional fees   649        523      606      418      293   
Merger and acquisition costs   —        —      —      —       
Depreciation of premises and equipment   165        165      166      189      202   
Telephone communications   39        46      66      52      47   
Office supplies   45        34      33      37      37   
FDIC Insurance   (3 )         160      175      158   
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   212        263      432      56      141   
Core deposit intangible amortization   163        169      175      181      187   
Other   1,066        896      926      771      718   
Total Noninterest Expense   9,488        9,224      9,116      8,405      8,241   
Income before income taxes   5,633        5,090      5,021      5,193      5,185   
Income tax expense   1,558        1,397      1,394      1,316      1,371   
Net Income   $ 4,075        $ 3,693      $ 3,627      $ 3,877      $ 3,814   
 
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   (Audited)
December 31, 2018
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 25,065      $ 37,923      $ 26,894      $ 16,711      $ 24,064   
Federal funds sold   —      42,205      8,350      —      5,700   
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   7,404      36,563      3,102      2,997      3,272   
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value   208,187      131,288      130,212      128,400      119,976   
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost   —      88,654      95,657      95,495      96,271   
Equity securities carried at fair value through income   4,669      4,665      4,603      4,511      4,428   
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   209      209      209      209      209   
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost   3,447      4,510      3,236      3,874      3,821   
Loans receivable   1,456,051      1,417,108      1,388,549      1,364,437      1,348,105   
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (10,942 )   (11,252 )   (10,918 )   (10,846 )   (10,976 )
Net Loans   1,445,109      1,405,856      1,377,631      1,353,591      1,337,129   
Goodwill   10,835      10,835      10,835      10,835      10,835   
Premises and equipment, net   21,662      22,320      22,575      22,922      22,922   
Premises and equipment held for sale   430      —      —      —      —   
Other real estate owned (OREO)   7,773      10,195      10,307      10,949      8,111   
Accrued interest receivable   5,019      5,213      5,431      5,331      4,957   
Investment in bank owned life insurance   37,180      36,958      36,734      36,513      36,295   
Core deposit intangible   2,118      2,281      2,450      2,625      2,806   
Net deferred tax assets   6,168      5,979      5,915      6,232      6,693   
Right of use assets - operating leases   8,382      8,521      9,729      10,044      —   
Other assets   3,879      1,557      2,578      708      1,738   
Total Assets   $ 1,797,536      $ 1,855,732      $ 1,756,448      $ 1,711,947      $ 1,689,227   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 241,174      $ 243,425      $ 226,712      $ 214,432      $ 209,378   
Interest-bearing deposits   1,270,663      1,316,535      1,267,730      1,224,735      1,220,251   
Total deposits   1,511,837      1,559,960      1,494,442      1,439,167      1,429,629   
Short-term borrowings   5,000      15,000      10,000      35,000      35,000   
Long-term debt   40,370      55,387      30,403      20,419      20,436   
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs)   12,000      12,000      12,000      12,000      12,000   
Subordinated notes - 6.25%   23,000      23,000      23,000      23,000      23,000   
Lease liabilities - operating leases   8,495      8,607      9,797      10,080      —   
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   15,340      14,369      13,161      13,201      14,680   
Total Liabilities   1,616,042      1,688,323      1,592,803      1,552,867      1,534,745   
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock   59      56      56      56      56   
Additional paid in capital   95,474      84,713      84,613      84,497      84,396   
Retained earnings   85,059      81,682      78,689      75,757      72,594   
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,504      1,715      1,044      (473 )   (1,846 )
Unearned ESOP shares   (602 )   (757 )   (757 )   (757 )   (718 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   181,494      167,409      163,645      159,080      154,482   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,797,536      $ 1,855,732      $ 1,756,448      $ 1,711,947      $ 1,689,227   
Common shares issued and outstanding   5,900,249      5,583,492      5,582,438      5,581,521      5,577,559   
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
KEY OPERATING RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   0.91  %   0.84  %   0.84  %   0.91  %   0.93  %
Return on average common equity   9.58      8.86      8.99      9.85      10.01   
Average total equity to average total assets   9.46      9.50      9.38      9.27      9.27   
Interest rate spread   3.05      3.07      3.06      3.05      3.11   
Net interest margin   3.29      3.33      3.33      3.31      3.35   
Cost of funds   1.14      1.21      1.27      1.25      1.14   
Cost of deposits   1.00      1.05      1.10      1.07      0.99   
Cost of debt   3.19      3.54      3.97      3.68      3.84   
Efficiency ratio   59.58      62.48      62.82      59.62      59.33   
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP **   59.00      60.84      60.11      59.46      58.30   
Noninterest expense to average assets   2.11      2.10      2.12      1.98      2.00   
Net operating expense to average assets   1.62      1.82      1.83      1.73      1.74   
Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP **   1.62      1.77      1.74      1.73      1.71   
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities   122.50      122.24      121.15      120.52      121.51   
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.32      0.03      0.09      0.19      0.07   
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.73      $ 0.66      $ 0.65      $ 0.70      $ 0.69   
Diluted net income per common share   0.73      0.66      0.65      0.70      0.69   
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.13      0.13      0.13      0.13      0.10   
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic   5,563,455      5,560,878      5,559,821      5,558,137      5,551,962   
Diluted   5,563,455      5,560,878      5,559,821      5,558,137      5,551,962   
ASSET QUALITY                    
Total assets   $ 1,797,536      $ 1,855,732      $ 1,756,448      $ 1,711,947      $ 1,689,227   
Gross loans   1,454,173      1,415,417      1,387,186      1,363,176      1,346,922   
Classified assets   34,636      37,166      36,888      35,691      40,819   
Allowance for loan losses   10,942      11,252      10,918      10,846      10,976   
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days   549      2,252      2,187      771      1,134   
Past due loans >=90 days   12,778      11,673      10,459      5,701      11,110   
Total past due loans (1)   13,327      13,925      12,646      6,472      12,244   
Non-accrual loans (2)   17,857      15,433      13,288      13,815      19,282   
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs)   650      655      2,196      6,652      6,676   
Other real estate owned (OREO)   7,773      10,195      10,307      10,949      8,111   
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs   $ 26,280      $ 26,283      $ 25,791      $ 31,416      $ 34,069   
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
Classified assets to total assets   1.93  %   2.00  %   2.10  %   2.08  %   2.42  %
Classified assets to risk-based capital   16.21      18.63      18.82      18.52      21.54   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.75      0.79      0.79      0.80      0.81   
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans   61.28      72.91      82.16      78.51      56.92   
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans   0.04      0.16      0.16      0.06      0.08   
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans   0.88      0.82      0.75      0.42      0.82   
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans   0.92      0.98      0.91      0.47      0.91   
Non-accrual loans to total loans   1.23      1.09      0.96      1.01      1.43   
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans   1.27      1.14      1.12      1.50      1.93   
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets   1.43      1.38      1.34      1.45      1.62   
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets   1.46      1.42      1.47      1.84      2.02   
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Book value per common share   $ 30.76      $ 29.98      $ 29.31      $ 28.50      $ 27.70   
Tangible book value per common share**   28.57      27.63      26.93      26.09      25.25   
Common shares outstanding at end of period   5,900,249      5,583,492      5,582,438      5,581,521      5,577,559   
OTHER DATA                    
Full-time equivalent employees   194      198      195      192      189   
Branches   12      12      12      12      12   
Loan Production Offices                    
CAPITAL RATIOS                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets   10.08  %   9.49  %   9.48  %   9.41  %   9.50  %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets   11.11      10.35      10.38      10.39      10.36   
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.91      11.16      11.21      11.24      11.23   
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets   14.16      13.48      13.56      13.64      13.68   
Common equity to assets   10.10      9.02      9.32      9.29      9.15   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **   9.44      8.37      8.63      8.57      8.41   

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

(1) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.
(2) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $3.7 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and OREO expenses, and gains and losses on sales of investments or other assets, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis                    
Noninterest expense   $ 9,488      $ 9,224      $ 9,116      $ 8,405      $ 8,241   
Net interest income plus noninterest income   15,926      14,764      14,512      14,098      13,891   
                     
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis   59.58    62.48    62.82    59.62    59.33 
                     
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis                    
Noninterest Expense   $ 9,488      $ 9,224      $ 9,116      $ 8,405      $ 8,241   
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Merger and acquisition costs   —      —      —      —      (5 )
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   (212 )   (263 )   (432 )   (56 )   (141 )
Noninterest expense - as adjusted   9,276      8,961      8,684      8,349      8,095   
                     
Net interest income plus noninterest income   15,926      14,764      14,512      14,098      13,891   
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
(Gains) losses on sale of asset or held for sale assets       —      —      —      —   
Net (gains) losses on sale of investment securities   (226 )   —      —      —      —   
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities   22      (35 )   (65 )   (56 )   (5 )
Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted   $ 15,723      $ 14,729      $ 14,447      $ 14,042      $ 13,886   
                     
Efficiency ratio -Non-GAAP basis   59.00    60.84    60.11    59.46    58.30 
                     
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio - GAAP basis
Average Assets   $ 1,797,182      $ 1,755,022      $ 1,721,196      $ 1,699,188      $ 1,644,808   
                     
Noninterest expense   9,488      9,224      9,116      8,405      8,241   
less: noninterest income   (2,213 )   (1,239 )   (1,253 )   (1,061 )   (1,066 )
Net operating exp.   $ 7,275      $ 7,985      $ 7,863      $ 7,344      $ 7,175   
Net operating exp. to average assets - GAAP basis   1.62    1.82    1.83    1.73    1.74 
                     
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio -Non-GAAP basis
Average Assets   $ 1,797,182      $ 1,755,022      $ 1,721,196      $ 1,699,188      $ 1,644,808   
                     
Net operating exp.   7,275      7,985      7,863      7,344      7,175   
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest expense:                    
Merger and acquisition costs   —      —      —      —      (5 )
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   (212 )   (263 )   (432 )   (56 )   (141 )
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest income:                    
Gains (losses) on sale of asset or held for sale assets   (1 )   —      —      —      —   
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities   226      —      —      —      —   
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   (22 )   35      65      56       
Net operating exp.-adjusted   $ 7,266      $ 7,757      $ 7,496      $ 7,344      $ 7,034   
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP basis   1.62    1.77    1.74    1.73    1.71 
                               

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Three Months Ended December 31,   (Audited)
Years Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest and Dividend Income                
Loans, including fees   $ 16,565      $ 15,461      $ 65,602      $ 59,755   
Interest and dividends on securities   1,508      1,536      6,414      5,153   
Interest on deposits with banks   206      45      437      265   
Total Interest and Dividend Income   18,279      17,042      72,453      65,173   
Interest Expense                
Deposits   3,777      3,486      15,378      10,682   
Short-term borrowings   65      125      774      767   
Long-term debt   724      606      2,767      2,837   
Total Interest Expense   4,566      4,217      18,919      14,286   
Net Interest Income (NII)   13,713      12,825      53,534      50,887   
Provision for loan losses   805      465      2,130      1,405   
NII After Provision For Loan Losses   12,908      12,360      51,404      49,482   
Noninterest Income                
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges   871      42      1,214      183   
Gain on sale of asset   —      —      —       
Net gains on sale of investment securities   226      —      226      —   
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   (22 )       134      (81 )
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale   (1 )   —      (1 )   —   
Income from bank owned life insurance   223      225      885      902   
Service charges   916      794      3,308      3,063   
Total Noninterest Income   2,213      1,066      5,766      4,068   
Noninterest Expense                
Salary and employee benefits   5,408      4,633      20,445      19,548   
Occupancy expense   812      867      3,101      3,116   
Advertising   152      167      762      671   
Data processing expense   780      786      3,048      3,020   
Professional fees   649      293      2,196      1,513   
Merger and acquisition costs   —          —      3,625   
Depreciation of premises and equipment   165      202      685      810   
Telephone communications   39      47      203      277   
Office supplies   45      37      149      149   
FDIC Insurance   (3 )   158      334      654   
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   212      141      963      657   
Core deposit intangible amortization   163      187      688      784   
Other   1,066      718      3,659      3,325   
Total Noninterest Expense   9,488      8,241      36,233      38,149   
Income before income taxes   5,633      5,185      20,937      15,401   
Income tax expense   1,558      1,371      5,665      4,173   
Net Income   $ 4,075      $ 3,814      $ 15,272      $ 11,228   
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

    December 31,
    2019   2018
KEY OPERATING RATIOS        
Return on average assets   0.88  %   0.70  %
Return on average common equity   9.32  %   7.53  %
Average total equity to average total assets   9.40  %   9.30  %
Interest rate spread   3.06  %   3.22  %
Net interest margin   3.31  %   3.43  %
Cost of funds   1.22  %   0.99  %
Cost of deposits   1.06  %   0.80  %
Cost of debt   3.59  %   3.19  %
Efficiency ratio   61.10  %   69.42  %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP**   59.84  %   61.54  %
Noninterest expense to average assets   2.08  %   2.38  %
Net operating expense to average assets   1.75  %   2.13  %
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP**   1.71  %   1.85  %
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities   121.62  %   121.31  %
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.16  %   0.07  %
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Basic net income per common share   $ 2.75      $ 2.02   
Diluted net income per common share   2.75      2.02   
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.50      0.40   
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic   5,560,588      5,550,510   
Diluted   5,560,588      5,550,510   

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and OREO expenses, and gains and losses on sales of investments or other assets, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )   Years Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis        
Noninterest expense   $ 36,233      $ 38,149   
Net interest income plus noninterest income   59,300      54,955   
         
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis   61.10    69.42 
         
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis        
Noninterest Expense   $ 36,233      $ 38,149   
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger and acquisition costs   —      (3,625 )
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   (963 )   (657 )
Noninterest expense - as adjusted   35,270      33,867   
         
Net interest income plus noninterest income   59,300      54,955   
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
(Gains) losses on sale of asset or held for sale assets       (1 )
Net (gains) losses on sale of investment securities   (226 )   —   
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities   (134 )   81   
Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted   $ 58,941      $ 55,035   
         
Efficiency ratio -Non-GAAP basis   59.84    61.54 
         
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio - GAAP basis        
Average Assets   $ 1,743,448      $ 1,603,393   
         
Noninterest expense   36,233      38,149   
Less: Noninterest income   (5,766 )   (4,068 )
Net operating exp.   $ 30,467      $ 34,081   
Net operating exp. to average assets - GAAP basis   1.75    2.13 
         
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio -Non-GAAP basis        
Average Assets   $ 1,743,448      $ 1,603,393   
         
Net operating exp.   30,467      34,081   
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest expense:        
Merger and acquisition costs   —      (3,625 )
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   (963 )   (657 )
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest income:        
Gains (losses) on sale of asset or held for sale assets   (1 )    
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities   226      —   
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   134      (81 )
Net operating exp.-adjusted   $ 29,863      $ 29,719   
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP basis   1.71    1.85 
             

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs and the fourth quarter 2017  income tax expense attributable to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,”  “operating earnings per share,” “operating return on average assets,” and “operating return on average common equity.” These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net income  (as reported)   $ 4,075      $ 3,693      $ 3,627      $ 3,877      $ 3,814   
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   —      —      —      —      —   
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax)   —      —      —      —       
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 4,075      $ 3,693      $ 3,627      $ 3,877      $ 3,818   
                     
Income before income taxes (as reported)   $ 5,633      $ 5,090      $ 5,021      $ 5,193      $ 5,185   
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A")   —      —      —      —       
Adjusted pretax income   5,633      5,090      5,021      5,193      5,190   
Income tax expense   1,558      1,397      1,394      1,316      1,372   
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 4,075      $ 3,693      $ 3,627      $ 3,877      $ 3,818   
                     
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS")   $ 0.73      $ 0.66      $ 0.65      $ 0.70      $ 0.69   
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A   $ 0.73      $ 0.66      $ 0.65      $ 0.70      $ 0.69   
                     
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA")   0.91  %   0.84  %   0.84  %   0.91  %   0.93  %
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A   0.91  %   0.84  %   0.84  %   0.91  %   0.93  %
                     
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE")   9.58  %   8.86  %   8.99  %   9.85  %   10.01  %
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A   9.58  %   8.86  %   8.99  %   9.85  %   10.02  %
                     
Net income   $ 4,075      $ 3,693      $ 3,627      $ 3,877      $ 3,814   
Weighted average common shares outstanding   5,563,455      5,560,878      5,559,821      5,558,137      5,551,962   
Average assets   $ 1,797,182      $ 1,755,022      $ 1,721,196      $ 1,699,188      $ 1,644,808   
Average equity   $ 170,058      $ 166,695      $ 161,376      $ 157,443      $ 152,406   
                                         

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES YEARS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income”, “operating earnings per share”, “operating return on average assets”, and “operating return on average common equity”. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   Years Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
Net income (as reported)   $ 15,272      $ 11,228   
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   —      —   
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax)   —      2,693   
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 15,272      $ 13,921   
         
Income before income taxes (as reported)   $ 20,937      $ 15,401   
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A")   —      3,625   
Adjusted pretax income   20,937      19,026   
Income tax expense   5,665      5,105   
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 15,272      $ 13,921   
         
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS")   $ 2.75      $ 2.02   
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A   $ 2.75      $ 2.51   
         
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA')   0.88  %   0.70  %
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A   0.88  %   0.87  %
         
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE")   9.32  %   7.53  %
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A   9.32  %   9.33  %
         
Net income   $ 15,272      $ 11,228   
Weighted average common shares outstanding   5,560,588      5,550,510   
Average assets   $ 1,743,448      $ 1,603,393   
Average equity   $ 163,936      $ 149,128   
                 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES YEARS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain  performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Total assets   $ 1,797,536      $ 1,855,732      $ 1,756,448      $ 1,711,947      $ 1,689,227   
Less: Intangible assets                    
Goodwill   10,835      10,835      10,835      10,835      10,835   
Core deposit intangible   2,118      2,281      2,450      2,625      2,806   
Total intangible assets   12,953      13,116      13,285      13,460      13,641   
Tangible assets   $ 1,784,583      $ 1,842,616      $ 1,743,163      $ 1,698,487      $ 1,675,586   
                     
Total common equity   $ 181,494      $ 167,409      $ 163,645      $ 159,080      $ 154,482   
Less: Intangible assets   12,953      13,116      13,285      13,460      13,641   
Tangible common equity   $ 168,541      $ 154,293      $ 150,360      $ 145,620      $ 140,841   
                     
Common shares outstanding at end of period   5,900,249      5,583,492      5,582,438      5,581,521      5,577,559   
                     
GAAP common equity to assets   10.10  %   9.02  %   9.32  %   9.29  %   9.15  %
Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.44  %   8.37  %   8.63  %   8.57  %   8.41  %
                     
GAAP common book value per share   $ 30.76      $ 29.98      $ 29.31      $ 28.50      $ 27.70   
Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share   $ 28.57      $ 27.63      $ 26.93      $ 26.09      $ 25.25   
                                         

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Three Months Ended
  2019   2018   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loan portfolio   $ 1,409,498      $ 16,565      4.70  %   $ 1,309,380      $ 15,461      4.72  %   $ 1,409,498      $ 16,565      4.70  %   $ 1,377,165      $ 16,542      4.80  %
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   256,674      1,714      2.67  %   221,896      1,581      2.85  %   256,674      1,714      2.67  %   246,396      1,717      2.79  %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   1,666,172      18,279      4.39  %   1,531,276      17,042      4.45  %   1,666,172      18,279      4.39  %   1,623,561      18,259      4.50  %
Cash and cash equivalents   27,808              19,429              27,808              26,253           
Goodwill   10,835              10,719              10,835              10,835           
Core deposit intangible   2,224              2,928              2,224              2,392           
Other assets   90,143              80,456              90,143              91,981           
Total Assets   $ 1,797,182              $ 1,644,808              $ 1,797,182              $ 1,755,022           
                                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Savings   $ 68,855      $ 17      0.10  %   $ 70,593      $ 18      0.10  %   $ 68,855      $ 17      0.10  %   $ 70,669      $ 18      0.10  %
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   771,542      1,785      0.93  %   676,196      1,588      0.94  %   771,542      1,785      0.93  %   706,574      1,624      0.92  %
Certificates of deposit   420,877      1,975      1.88  %   437,278      1,880      1.72  %   420,877      1,975      1.88  %   453,014      2,225      1.96  %
Long-term debt   49,343      229      1.86  %   20,441      99      1.94  %   49,343      229      1.86  %   40,447      223      2.21  %
Short-term debt   14,565      65      1.79  %   20,698      125      2.42  %   14,565      65      1.79  %   22,509      140      2.49  %
Subordinated Notes   23,000      359      6.24  %   23,000      360      6.26  %   23,000      359      6.24  %   23,000      359      6.24  %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures   12,000      136      4.53  %   12,000      147      4.90  %   12,000      136      4.53  %   12,000      145      4.83  %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,360,182      4,566      1.34  %   1,260,206      4,217      1.34  %   1,360,182      4,566      1.34  %   1,328,213      4,734      1.43  %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   243,728              218,367              243,728              235,950           
Other liabilities   23,214              13,829              23,214              24,164           
Stockholders' equity   170,058              152,406              170,058              166,695           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,797,182              $ 1,644,808              $ 1,797,182              $ 1,755,022           
                                                 
Net interest income       $ 13,713              $ 12,825              $ 13,713              $ 13,525       
                                                 
Interest rate spread           3.05  %           3.11  %           3.05  %           3.07  %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.29  %           3.35  %           3.29  %           3.33  %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           122.50  %           121.51  %           122.50  %           122.24  %
Average loans to average deposits           93.65  %           93.36  %           93.65  %           93.93  %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           72.03  %           68.82  %           72.03  %           69.10  %
Ratio of average IEAs to average IBLs           122.50  %           121.51  %           122.50  %           122.24  %
                                                 
Cost of funds           1.14  %           1.14  %           1.14  %           1.21  %
Cost of deposits           1.00  %           0.99  %           1.00  %           1.05  %
Cost of debt           3.19  %           3.84  %           3.19  %           3.54  %

Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $240,000, $107,000 and $242,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)   For the Years Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loan portfolio   $ 1,371,637      $ 65,602      4.78  %   $ 1,282,292      $ 59,755      4.66  %
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   243,989      6,851      2.81  %   201,360      5,418      2.69  %
Total interest-earning assets   1,615,626      72,453      4.48  %   1,483,652      65,173      4.39  %
Cash and cash equivalents   23,044              23,579           
Goodwill   10,835              10,439           
Core deposit intangible   2,479              3,209           
Other assets   91,464              82,514           
Total Assets   $ 1,743,448              $ 1,603,393           
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings   $ 70,130      $ 70      0.10  %   $ 73,268      $ 62      0.08  %
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   710,709      6,771      0.95  %   584,341      4,020      0.69  %
Certificates of deposit   448,924      8,537      1.90  %   452,494      6,600      1.46  %
Long-term debt   32,702      743      2.27  %   35,684      853      2.39  %
Short-term debt   30,965      774      2.50  %   42,286      767      1.81  %
Subordinated Notes   23,000      1,438      6.25  %   23,000      1,438      6.25  %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures   12,000      586      4.88  %   12,000      546      4.55  %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,328,430      18,919      1.42  %   1,223,073      14,286      1.17  %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   226,964              217,897           
Other liabilities   24,118              13,295           
Stockholders' equity   163,936              149,128           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,743,448              $ 1,603,393           
                         
Net interest income       $ 53,534              $ 50,887       
                         
Interest rate spread           3.06  %           3.22  %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.31  %           3.43  %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           121.62  %           121.31  %
Average loans to average deposits           94.16  %           96.56  %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           69.18  %           65.93  %
                         
Cost of funds           1.22  %           0.99  %
Cost of deposits           1.06  %           0.80  %
Cost of debt           3.59  %           3.19  %

Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $864,000 and $742,000 of accretion interest years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE   December 31, 2019   %   September 30, 2019   %   June 30, 2019   %   March 31, 2019   %   December 31, 2018   %
Commercial real estate   $ 964,778      66.34  %   $ 932,344      65.86  %   $ 917,948      66.18  %   $ 891,165      65.37  %   $ 878,016      65.18  %
Residential first mortgages   167,710      11.53  %   163,727      11.57  %   156,670      11.29  %   156,653      11.49  %   156,709      11.63  %
Residential rentals   123,601      8.50  %   121,170      8.56  %   121,990      8.79  %   124,518      9.13  %   124,298      9.23  %
Construction and land development   34,133      2.35  %   30,774      2.17  %   35,662      2.57  %   32,798      2.41  %   29,705      2.21  %
Home equity and second mortgages   36,098      2.48  %   36,182      2.56  %   35,866      2.59  %   36,746      2.70  %   35,561      2.64  %
Commercial loans   63,102      4.34  %   69,179      4.89  %   67,617      4.87  %   70,725      5.19  %   71,680      5.32  %
Consumer loans   1,104      0.08  %   937      0.07  %   967      0.07  %   851      0.06  %   751      0.06  %
Commercial equipment   63,647      4.38  %   61,104      4.32  %   50,466      3.64  %   49,720      3.65  %   50,202      3.73  %
Gross loans   1,454,173      100.00  %   1,415,417      100.00  %   1,387,186      100.00  %   1,363,176      100.00  %   1,346,922      100.00  %
Net deferred costs    1,878      0.13  %   1,691      0.12  %   1,363      0.10  %   1,261      0.09  %   1,183      0.09  %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,456,051          $ 1,417,108          $ 1,388,549          $ 1,364,437          $ 1,348,105       


BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED   December 31, 2019   %   September 30, 2019   %   June 30, 2019   %   March 31, 2019   %   December 31, 2018   %
Acquired loans - performing   $ 74,654      5.13  %   $ 82,629      5.84  %   $ 88,353      6.37  %   $ 98,136      7.20  %   $ 103,667      7.70  %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI")   2,424      0.17  %   2,803      0.20  %   2,772      0.20  %   3,227      0.24  %   3,220      0.24  %
Total acquired loans   77,078      5.30  %   85,432      6.04  %   91,125      6.57  %   101,363      7.44  %   106,887      7.94  %
Non-acquired loans**   1,377,095      94.70  %   1,329,985      93.96  %   1,296,061      93.43  %   1,261,813      92.56  %   1,240,035      92.06  %
Gross loans   1,454,173      100.00  %   1,415,417      100.00  %   1,387,186      100.00  %   1,363,176      100.00  %   1,346,922      100.00  %
Net deferred costs    1,878      0.13  %   1,691      0.12  %   1,363      0.10  %   1,261      0.09  %   1,183      0.09  %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,456,051          $ 1,417,108          $ 1,388,549          $ 1,364,437          $ 1,348,105       

** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED) - Continued

    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)   PCI   All other loans**   Total   %   PCI   All other loans**   Total   %
Commercial real estate   $ 1,738      $ 963,039      $ 964,777      66.34  %   $ 1,785      $ 876,231      $ 878,016      65.18  %
Residential first mortgages   —      167,710      167,710      11.53  %   466      156,243      156,709      11.63  %
Residential rentals   295      123,306      123,601      8.50  %   897      123,401      124,298      9.23  %
Construction and land development   —      34,133      34,133      2.35  %   —      29,705      29,705      2.21  %
Home equity and second mortgages   391      35,707      36,098      2.48  %   72      35,489      35,561      2.64  %
Commercial loans   —      63,102      63,102      4.34  %   —      71,680      71,680      5.32  %
Consumer loans   —      1,104      1,104      0.08  %   —      751      751      0.06  %
Commercial equipment   —      63,647      63,647      4.38  %   —      50,202      50,202      3.73  %
Gross loans   2,424      1,451,748      1,454,172      100.00  %   3,220      1,343,702      1,346,922      100.00  %
Net deferred costs    —      1,878      1,878      0.13  %   —      1,183      1,183      0.09  %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 2,424      $ 1,453,626      $ 1,456,050          $ 3,220      $ 1,344,885      $ 1,348,105       

**All other loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments. There were no acquired loans before December 31, 2017.

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest: 

Weighted End of Period Contractual Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate
Commercial real estate   4.59  %   4.64  %   4.66  %   4.63  %   4.61  %
Residential first mortgages   3.95  %   3.96  %   3.95  %   3.94  %   3.93  %
Residential rentals   4.79  %   4.80  %   4.84  %   4.79  %   4.77  %
Construction and land development   5.12  %   5.29  %   5.45  %   5.41  %   5.32  %
Home equity and second mortgages   4.90  %   5.38  %   5.62  %   5.62  %   5.39  %
Commercial loans   5.26  %   5.65  %   5.89  %   5.91  %   5.76  %
Consumer loans   6.25  %   6.41  %   6.60  %   6.88  %   6.93  %
Commercial equipment   4.49  %   4.59  %   4.60  %   4.54  %   4.52  %
Total Loans   4.58  %   4.66  %   4.70  %   4.68  %   4.64  %
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Beginning of period   $ 11,252      $ 10,918      $ 10,846      $ 10,976      $ 10,739   
                     
Charge-offs   (1,155 )   (144 )   (333 )   (742 )   (254 )
Recoveries   40      28      30      112      26   
Net charge-offs   (1,115 )   (116 )   (303 )   (630 )   (228 )
                     
Provision for loan losses   805      450      375      500      465   
End of period   $ 10,942      $ 11,252    $ 10,918      $ 10,846      $ 10,976   
                     
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   (0.32 )   (0.03 )%   (0.09 )%   (0.19 )%   (0.07 )%
                     
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross loans
General allowance   $ 10,114      $ 9,776      $ 9,737      $ 9,788      $ 9,796   
Specific allowance   828      1,476      1,181      1,058      1,180   
    $ 10,942      $ 11,252      $ 10,918      $ 10,846      $ 10,976   
                     
General allowance   0.70    0.69    0.70    0.72    0.73 
Specific allowance   0.05    0.10    0.09    0.08    0.08 
Allowance to gross loans   0.75    0.79    0.79    0.80    0.81 
                     
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans   0.79    0.85    0.84    0.86    0.89 
                     
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark   $ 12,128      $ 12,600      $ 12,410      $ 12,540      $ 12,836   
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark to gross loans   0.83    0.89    0.89    0.92    0.95 
                               

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF  DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)

    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 241,174      15.95  %   $ 243,425      15.60  %   $ 226,712      15.17  %   $ 214,432      14.90  %   $ 209,378      14.65  %
Interest-bearing:                                  
Demand   523,802      34.65  %   539,512      34.59  %   458,686      30.69  %   411,029      28.56  %   437,170      30.57  %
Money market deposits   283,438      18.75  %   274,743      17.61  %   277,823      18.59  %   272,994      18.97  %   266,160      18.62  %
Savings   69,254      4.58  %   67,544      4.33  %   70,652      4.73  %   70,873      4.92  %   69,892      4.89  %
Certificates of deposit   394,169      26.07  %   434,736      27.87  %   460,569      30.82  %   469,839      32.65  %   447,029      31.27  %
Total interest-bearing   1,270,663      84.05  %   1,316,535      84.40  %   1,267,730      84.83  %   1,224,735      85.10  %   1,220,251      85.35  %
Total Deposits   $ 1,511,837      100.00  %   $ 1,559,960      100.00  %   $ 1,494,442      100.00  %   $ 1,439,167      100.00  %   $ 1,429,629      100.00  %
                                         
Transaction accounts   $ 1,117,668      73.93  %   $ 1,125,224      72.13  %   $ 1,033,873      69.18  %   $ 969,328      67.35  %   $ 982,600      68.73  %

