US Cryotherapy welcomes a new franchise opening in Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A grand opening event will occur on February 1 from 11am-4pm to introduce the variety of elite alternative wellness services offered at US Cryotherapy , Albuquerque located at 6001 San Mateo Blvd. NE, Suite B-1, Albuquerque, NM 87109.A new US Cryotherapy franchise location owned by Art Lucero and Louis Garcia will feature the only true whole-body cryotherapy chamber in the state; the same equipment utilized by multiple NFL teams for player recoveries. US Cryotherapy centers offer safe, convenient, and energizing treatments that promote faster recovery and better health. Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) by US Cryotherapy is exposure to subzero temperatures in a walk-in chamber using refrigerated oxygen-enriched cold air with NO use of hazardous liquid nitrogen or chemicals like competitors. The Company has safely treated over 1.5 million customers since founding the industry in early 2011, averaging over 30,000 customer visits per month across 24 centers nationwide.“We are excited to bring the US Cryotherapy system to the Albuquerque community,” commented Louis Garcia. “These centers have helped so many people with accelerated recoveries, fast reductions of pain and inflammation while improving mood, energy, sleep, and skin.” In addition to the 4-person whole body cryotherapy chamber, the center will offer other recovery services like compression therapy, neuromuscular deep muscle pulsation, red light photobiomodulation therapy, localized spot therapies, cold air facials, and slimming and toning with cold laser. “It is personally fulfilling to add Albuquerque to the national map of US Cryotherapy centers,” commented Kevin Kramer, CEO. “Our mission of helping Americans recover faster and feel better has been built on impeccable safety, advanced care protocols, elite modalities of care, and consumer trust…. we take care of your recoveries,” concluded Kramer.At US Cryotherapy, the entire body is exposed (including chest, neck, and head during the short duration session which uniformly cools the entire body). The cold shock therapy stimulates skin sensors, activating a Central Nervous System (CNS) response which causes the release of modulating hormones and proteins which naturally block pain, elevate mood and energy, and accelerate repairs. Elite athletes and the public have adopted Whole Body Cryotherapy treatments as a holistic new way to treat the body. US Cryotherapy started and leads the movement of the holistic wellness/alternative healthcare centers offering very affordable packages and passes for consumers to improve their quality of life.About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only retail system offering whole body, walk-in chambers with nitrogen-free cooling. There are documented advantages throughout hundreds of studies for review on the National Institutes of Health (NIH), PubMed in areas of: safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems. The company offers a C1 single room system that accommodates up to two people in the chamber per session and a C4 two-room system that accommodates 4 people per treatment session. US Cryotherapy contract manufactures its proprietary equipment through a partnership with CryoBuilt in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, NCAA, and home user clients. US Cryotherapy is privately owned and operated by the Kramer family. www.uscryotherapy.com

