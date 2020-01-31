HITRUST STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD) CYBERSECURITY MATURITY MODEL CERTIFICATION (CMMC)

The formation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) in partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) is a landmark achievement.

As the CMMC moves forward, HITRUST will be at the forefront, as a subject matter expert and thought leader while helping simplify the road to CMMC for organizations.” — Dan Nutkis, CEO, HITRUST

FRISCO, TX, US, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HITRUST(R) STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD) CYBERSECURITY MATURITY MODEL CERTIFICATION (CMMC)



The formation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC AB) in partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) is a landmark achievement and the next logical step in bringing the CMMC to reality with this release.

HITRUST has been actively involved with the DoD and in related industry efforts to finalize the CMMC standard and the associated CMMC Accreditation Body (AB). Leveraging our twelve years of experience as a leader in delivering the highest quality assurance reports, developing our framework, assurance program, academy, assessor network, assessment infrastructure and related programs, HITRUST has made and continues to make valuable contributions and share key insights with the DoD and the CMMC AB in order to help them determine how best to go about accrediting auditors, delivering training, and issuing certifications.

While the CMMC program is being brought to market, HITRUST customers can rest easy knowing that for every component of the CMMC program contemplated by the DoD, HITRUST has a program or service to support those seeking CMMC. The HITRUST CSF already integrates with and contains mappings to the baseline standards upon which the CMMC framework is based (i.e., NIST SP 80-53, DFARS/NIST SP 800-171, and FedRAMP) enabling organizations to understand the controls requirements and identify any gaps.

As the DoD and CMMC AB move forward with developing and implementing the requirements of the CMMC, HITRUST will be at the forefront, continuing to participate as a subject matter expert and thought leader while helping simplify the road to CMMC for organizations of all sizes, across all industries. HITRUST is poised and pleased to continue to share knowledge, technology and working solutions for securing the defense industrial base from industrial property theft, data breaches and compromises to national security intelligence.

To learn more about how HITRUST integrates with CMMC visit: https://hitrustalliance.net/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification/

To learn more about HITRUST Approach(TM) visit: https://hitrustalliance.net/the-hitrust-approach/

Media Contact: Tamara Colbert, e: Tamara.Colbert@hitrustalliance.net, t: 469.269.1172.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.