MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDRM Announces Canopy Software as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Canopy Software, the pioneer of “Protected-Data Discovery” and the leading data mining and breach review software developer, as the newest “Preserver” level partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to Canopy and other partners are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“The EDRM has been the perennial guidepost for litigation professionals surmounting the very specific hurdles that emerged as a result of the surge in electronically stored information, the realities of Big Data, and the subsequent initiatives around proactive information management and governance,” said Ralph Nickl, former eDiscovery software executive and current CEO of Canopy data breach software. “In the wake of the surge in data breaches and personal data running rampant, we’re pleased to partner with EDRM to provide guidance to those tasked with navigating the specific pressures arising from prolific PII/PHI, data privacy legislation, and the need to quickly alert affected-individuals of their risks. While tangentially related to traditional discovery, new approaches are required to handle protected data. Together, we can share new information and methodologies with the market.”

This partnership allows Canopy access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“Canopy, founded by our former colleagues Ralph Nickl, CEO and Oran Sears, chief product and technology officer has developed a compelling “Protected-Data Discovery” application for teams responding to data breaches,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “We are thankful for the confidence they have shown by their support of our EDRM global community with a three year commitment.”

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Canopy Software

Canopy is the flagship software of Canopy Software Inc., a high-tech, Virginia-based software company dedicated to helping cyber security companies, cyber insurers, legal service providers, and law firms to respond to their clients’ corporate data breaches. Canopy created a sensitive information discovery capability to help teams respond faster, more accurately, and with less risk and resources than would otherwise be possible using traditional discovery approaches. Canopy’s platform combines many new and existing discovery techniques into a unique workflow specifically designed to solve the problems discovering personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and student education records. Learn more at https://www.canopyco.io.



