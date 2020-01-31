NuSierra Colombia SAS Receives Final Export Permission from Colombian Government

With this commercial export ability, NuSierra can now focus on income generation and financial stability” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is excited to announce that it received a Certificate of No Control for its first commercial shipment for export of medical cannabis oil from its organic Rionegro processing and manufacturing facility.

Having received export permission from the Colombian government, NuSierra joins an elite group of world-class Colombian medical cannabis oil pioneers. With this approval, NuSierra is permitted to export its 100% organic cannabis oil to emerging fully, legal markets worldwide. Manufacturers, distributors, and customers world-wide now have the opportunity to purchase NuSierra certified organic manufactured oils, intermediaries and finished goods. Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO, states that "with this commercial export ability, NuSierra can now focus on income generation and financial stability.”

“We are both extremely proud of the NuSierra team,” says Daniel Tobon and John Leja, the COO and CEO of iVIK Holdings Ltd, NuSierra’s parent company and owner of other cannabis assets in Canada and Australia. It has been over three years of hard work, but the NuSierra team has more than risen to the challenge. We are excited for NuSierra team to be in the ranks of the very few major Colombian cannabis players who have received export clearance.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



