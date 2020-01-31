Article by Dr. Rainford M. Knight Features Channelchek as Important, Free-to-the-Public Resource to Research Emerging Growth Companies

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Channelchek , an investor portal created by Noble Financial Group, Inc. (“Noble”) to highlight emerging growth companies, today announces it has been featured in the article “Investing in Small Companies: Is It Worth the Greater Time Investment?” by Dr. Rainford M. Knight, Ph.D.



Dr. Knight is the founder and director of the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Financial Analyst Program, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of South Florida, and a finance professor in the FAU Executive MBA program. In his article, Dr. Knight highlights Channelchek as a valuable source of institution-quality equity research (written by FINRA-licensed analysts) that covers emerging growth companies and is free to access, providing a much-needed alternative to cost-prohibitive research aggregators like Bloomberg and FactSet.

Within his article, Dr. Knight discusses the difficulties faced by emerging growth companies as they try to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace and the “regulatory labyrinth” that has greatly restricted their efforts to tell their stories and attract crucially needed investment capital. In the aftermath of events like the Enron scandal of 2001 and the financial crisis of 2007, emerging businesses have been hit hard by regulations that were targeted at much larger companies. Dr. Knight explores some of the effects that these regulations, coupled with the already precarious financial state of many small businesses, have on emerging growth companies.

Information published on the Channelchek website sums up one of the key issues: “Emerging growth companies represent the best of American ingenuity. For almost two decades, that celebration of innovation has been systematically replaced with obscurity through the implementation of waves of regulatory controls…. caused by some very large companies doing some very wrong things. But it’s the smallest companies that have suffered the most. Wall Street analysts are dropping equity research coverage of small / micro-cap names at alarming rates. In the United States, more than 50% of companies with market caps of $250 million or below have no analyst coverage at all. And even if they do have coverage, that research is often only made available to institutions. Watch the financial networks and you’ll hear about the companies that are already there, not the ones that may be on their way.”

Channelchek is providing an invaluable resource within the investor community, filling the growing equity research void that plagues emerging growth companies and prevents potential investors from accessing data about them.

Founded in 2018 by Noble, Channelchek is a free investor portal that provides institution-quality research written by FINRA-licensed analysts. Channelchek delivers full market data; bullish, bearish and balanced financial news coverage; video webcasts from company executives; and a podcast series interviewing individuals who have found from-the-ground-up success in the business realm.

“Channelchek supports companies that the public may never have heard of but that could become important sources of future growth, employment, innovation, and prosperity. We are working to help bring awareness to these high-potential companies that have lost their voices, and we are very pleased to have Dr. Knight, an expert in the field, add his voice in support of our mission by highlighting Channelchek and its importance,” said Paul Hoffman, Managing Editor, Channelchek.

Dr. Knight’s full article can be accessed on the NetworkNewsWire website: https://www.networknewswire.com/investing-in-small-companies-is-it-worth-the-greater-time-investment/

About Channelchek



In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Noble Financial Group, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services.

