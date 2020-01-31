View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces Approval by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Import Cannabis into the United States from South America.

/EIN News/ -- Import Permit for Cannabis issued to Company President yesterday.



Miami, Florida, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces approval by the USDA to import Cannabis spp. into the U.S from Uruguay. Sannabis aims to become a reliable supplier to Hemp/CBD companies from around the World seeking to penetrate their local markets.

The USDA issued the Import Permit to the Company President for the import of the whole Cannabis plant or its parts including, flower, seed, stem, root, and leaf to be processed. The permit authorizes the import of Cannabis to the following designated ports: Nogales, AZ; El Segundo, CA; San Diego, CA; South San Francisco, CA; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Agana, Guam; Honolulu, HI; Linden, NJ; Jamaica, NY; Carolina Puerto Rico; Humble, TX, Los Indios, TX; and SeaTac, WA. Import Permit # P37-20-00233 was issued on January 30, 2020 and expires on January 30, 2023. The USDA also issued custom shipping labels with this permit number to be used when importing cannabis.

Sannabis expects to be among the first, if not the first, legal multi-tonne importer of cannabis to the Port of Miami from South America. They will contact local media outlets during the imports to draw attention to their efforts to redefine the importation of cannabis into Miami. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has no jurisdiction over hemp imports with proper documentation, the Company will be working with attorneys and Customs brokers to assure a seamless import following all the rules.

Uruguay

Sannabis began hand planting hemp seeds in Uruguay from December 18- January 17. The first plants are impressively growing at close to 5 feet tall in just four weeks. In total the Company is planting 10-15 acres but their license is one of a very few issued for unlimited acreage.

Although they expect to export the first harvest in late March, they are teaming up with local partners to apply for a transformation license to process the cannabis into products in Uruguay. In the meantime, they plan to begin distributing their “Made in Colombia” products in Uruguay for entry into neighboring countries, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The data sheet for the seeds they planted in Uruguay estimates a crop of 10-12 Metric Tons of hemp biomass per hectare. They’ve planted between 5 and 6 hectares so far for an expected crop of 60-70 Metric Tons or 132,000 to 154,000 POUNDS. The Company had anticipated planting another 4 hectares but have opted instead to wait until next season in September. They instead will begin installing greenhouses to grow hemp flower to export to the United States.

To view time stamped pictures and videos of their Uruguay operations, from receiving imported seeds from Europe, to the plants growth from Dec. 18 to now, click here. Interested parties are encouraged to check this link for daily updated pictures and videos.

Colombia

Sannabis is a pioneer in the hemp/medical marijuana space in Colombia, making products since 2014 through their indigenous partners, and was an integral part of the legalization movement for over 20 years, even assisting in the drafting of medical marijuana legislation under former President Santos. The Company will be providing a significant update on their Colombia operations, highlighting their new product line, medical centers, and mass distribution initiative through thousands of direct sales consultants backed by licensed physicians. They will also provide an update on their seed bank, cultivation, and transformation licenses in Colombia.

Sannabis is rebranding their former product line with products that are all registered with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority. To view their previous catalog with product data sheet and Vademecum, click here . For a timeline of Sannabis’ 20 years socializing cannabis that eventually led to the legalization of medical marijuana in Colombia, visit https://www.sannabis.co/labor-social

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508 .pdf

