1st Constitution Bancorp Reports Net Income of $3.2 Million for the Fourth Quarter 2019 and $13.6 Million for the Full Year 2019, the Successful Integration of Shore Community Bank and Declares a 20% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY), the holding company (the “Company”) for 1ST Constitution Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, representing an increase of 20%, compared to the dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock paid on November 5, 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Adjusted net income was $4.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income of $3.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income and other adjusted financial information reported in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses from the merger of Shore Community Bank (“Shore”) with and into the Bank (the “Shore Merger”) incurred and recognized in the year ended December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein is included at the end of this press release.

On November 8, 2019, the Company completed the Shore Merger. Total consideration paid to Shore shareholders in the Shore Merger was $54.3 million, which was comprised of 1,509,275 shares of common stock of the Company with a market value of $29.2 million at the effective time of the Shore Merger, cash of $24.2 million and cash of $925,000 paid in exchange for unexercised outstanding stock options. The excess of the fair value of the consideration paid over the preliminary net fair value of Shore’s assets and liabilities resulted in the recognition of goodwill of $23.2 million. A core deposit intangible of $1.5 million and a credit risk discount of $3.6 million applicable to loans were also recorded. Merger-related expenses of $1.2 million were incurred as a result of the Shore Merger, and the after-tax effect of such merger-related expenses reduced net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 by $0.9 million.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Return on average total assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 0.88% and 8.25%, respectively. Adjusted return on average total assets and adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.11% and 10.49%, respectively.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $16.74 and $13.13, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Net interest income was $13.2 million and the net interest margin was 3.87% on a tax-equivalent basis.

A provision for loan losses of $300,000 and net charge-offs of $7,000 were recorded.

$1.4 million of OREO was sold during the quarter and a loss of $238,000, or $166,000 on an after-tax basis, was recorded.

Total loans were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019 and included $206.2 million of loans acquired in the Shore Merger. Commercial real estate, construction and commercial business loans totaled $855.9 million at December 31, 2019, including $163.9 million of loans acquired in the Shore Merger. Excluding the acquired Shore loans, the total of commercial real estate, construction and commercial business loans increased $33.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to $658.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Mortgage warehouse loans increased $82.5 million during 2019 to $236.7 million, reflecting the increased level of refinancing of residential mortgages.

Total deposits were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, including $244.3 million from the Shore Merger. Excluding the Shore deposits, total deposits increased $82.4 million, or 8.7%, at December 31, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018.

Non-performing assets were $5.1 million, or 0.32% of assets, and included $571,000 of OREO at December 31, 2019, of which $478,000 was acquired in the Shore Merger.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $13.6 million and adjusted net income of $15.0 million compared to net income of $12.0 million and adjusted net income of $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjustments to net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 exclude the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses incurred from the merger of New Jersey Community Bank (“NJCB”) with and into the Bank (the “NJCB Merger”), which was consummated on April 11, 2018, and the bargain purchase gain resulting from the NJCB Merger. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income per diluted share was $1.53 and adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.68 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.40 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.56 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

As a result of the NJCB Merger, merger-related expenses of $2.1 million were incurred primarily in the second quarter of 2018, and the after-tax effect of NJCB Merger expenses reduced net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 by $1.6 million. The acquisition method of accounting for the business combination resulted in the recognition of a gain from bargain purchase of $230,000 and no goodwill.

Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted return on average total assets, adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial results is included at the end of this press release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures of the Company in this press release may be helpful to readers in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing the Company’s financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 because these non-GAAP financial measures present the Company’s financial performance excluding the financial impact of the merger expenses related to the Shore Merger in 2019 and the NJCB Merger in 2018.

Robert F. Mangano, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We completed the acquisition of Shore Community Bank, the conversion of its core operating system and substantially achieved our expected operating synergies through the integration of its operations during the fourth quarter.” Mr. Mangano added, “Our fourth quarter results, excluding the impact of merger expenses, reflected our sound operating fundamentals driven by the growth of our loan portfolio and the contribution from the Shore Merger.”

Mr. Mangano continued, “We are pleased to welcome the shareholders, employees and customers of Shore Community Bank to 1ST Constitution Bank. We look forward to building on all of our existing customer relationships and continuing to expand our presence in Ocean County and the communities of Toms River, Manahawkin, Jackson and surrounding areas. We remain committed to delivering superior banking experience in the communities we serve and look forward to continued success in 2020.”

Discussion of Financial Results

The Company’s net income was $3.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were $4.1 million and $0.43, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.3 million and $0.38, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $13.2 million, compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expenses were $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $1.2 million of Shore Merger-related expenses, compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, in which no merger-related expenses were incurred. The addition of the Shore operations increased expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 by $572,000 over the prior year period.

Total interest income was $16.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due in part to the $270.0 million increase in average loans, reflecting growth in all segments of the loan portfolio. The growth in average loans included average loans of approximately $122.9 million from the Shore Merger. Average interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 4.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 5.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019, declined 10 basis points to 4.92% primarily due to the cumulative 75 basis point decline in the Federal Reserve’s targeted federal funds rate that occurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 and the corresponding decrease in the prime rate to 4.75% on October 31, 2019 compared to the prime rate of 5.25% for most of the fourth quarter of 2018. The yields of construction, commercial business, home equity and warehouse loans with variable interest rate terms were generally lower for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The net accretion of discount related to the acquired Shore loans was $161,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities was $3.6 million, with an interest cost of 1.39%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.4 million, with an interest cost of 1.19%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.51% for the third quarter of 2019. The $1.2 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected primarily an increase of $218.5 million in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower level of short-term interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted in a decline in the interest cost of short-term borrowings and the redeemable subordinated debentures. The growth in average interest-bearing liabilities included average interest-bearing deposits of $104.5 million acquired in the Shore Merger. Of the total increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, certificates of deposit increased $121.5 million, which generally have higher interest cost than other types of interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased to 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.91% for the third quarter of 2019, due primarily to the higher cost of average interest-bearing liabilities coupled with a decline in the yield of average interest-earning assets. Due to the sharp decline in interest rates in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, the interest cost of deposits was not reduced as quickly and to the same extent as the decline in the prime rate.

The Company recorded a higher provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to the growth of the loan portfolio and the change in the mix of loans in the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2019, total loans were $1.2 billion and the allowance for loan losses was $9.3 million, or 0.76% of total loans, compared to total loans of $883.2 million and an allowance for loan losses of $8.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Included in loans at December 31, 2019 were $206.2 million of loans that were acquired in the Shore Merger. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans was due primarily to acquisition accounting for the Shore Merger, which resulted in the Shore loans being recorded at their fair value as of the effective time of the merger with a credit risk adjustment discount of approximately $3.6 million. Management believes that the current economic conditions in New Jersey and operating conditions for the Bank are generally positive, which conditions were also considered in management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $157,000 compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gains on the sale of loans increased $279,000 and income on Bank-owned life insurance increased $35,000 as compared to the prior year period, which was partially offset by decreases in other income of $136,000 and gain from bargain purchase of $46,000. In the fourth quarter of 2019, $45.5 million of residential mortgages were sold and $1.2 million of gains were recorded compared to $19.4 million of residential mortgage loans sold and $553,000 of gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. Management believes that the increase in residential mortgage loans sold was due primarily to increased residential mortgage lending activity as a result of lower mortgage interest rates in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period. In the fourth quarter of 2019, $1.5 million of SBA loans were sold and gains of $112,000 were recorded compared to $7.1 million of SBA loans sold and gains of $497,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. SBA guaranteed commercial lending activity and loan sales vary from period to period, and the level of activity is due primarily to the timing of loan originations. Other income declined due to a $238,000 loss on sale of OREO during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expenses were $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was an increase of $2.2 million, or 26.0%, compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The primary reasons for the increase were $1.2 million of merger expenses related to the Shore Merger and $572,000 of new expenses for the Shore operations incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $692,000, or 13.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to salaries and benefits for former Shore employees ($298,000) who joined the Company, merit increases and increases in employee benefit expenses. Occupancy expense increased $97,000, or 9.5%, due primarily to the addition of the five former Shore branch offices in the fourth quarter of 2019. Data processing expenses increased $112,000, or 34.7%, due primarily to the addition of the Shore operations ($63,000) since the closing of the Shore Merger and increases in loans, deposits and other customer services. Shore Merger-related expenses of $1.2 million were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 and no merger-related expenses were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. Other operating expenses increased $209,000, or 12.8%, primarily resulting from the Shore Merger ($51,000) and general increases in supplies, telephone, advertising and marketing expenses.

Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.3%, compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 28.8%, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to an adjustment to the accrual for state income taxes.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $9.3 million compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance was 0.76% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.95% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans was due primarily to the acquisition accounting for the Shore Merger, which resulted in the elimination of Shore’s allowance for loan losses and Shore’s loans being recorded at their fair value as of the effective time of the merger. Included in the fair value of the loans at the date of acquisition was a credit risk adjustment discount of approximately $3.6 million.

Total assets increased $408.4 million to $1.59 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018 due primarily to a $332.9 million increase in total loans and a $20.6 million increase in investment securities. The increase in assets was funded primarily by a $326.7 million increase in deposits and a $20.3 million increase in overnight borrowings. Total portfolio loans at December 31, 2019 were $1.22 billion compared to $883.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in loans was due primarily to an increase of $179.2 million in commercial real estate loans, a $82.5 million increase in warehouse lines, a $18.7 million increase in commercial business loans, a $43.0 million increase in residential real estate loans and a $9.6 million increase in loans to individuals which were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in construction loans. The Shore Merger contributed approximately $206.2 million to the increase of loans at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $1.28 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $950.7 million at December 31, 2018. The Shore Merger contributed $244.3 million of deposits at December 31, 2019. Total deposits, excluding the Shore deposits, increased $82.4 million during 2019.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Company and the Bank continue to reflect a strong capital position. Under current regulatory capital standards, the Company’s estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-based assets (“CET1”), total risk-based capital, Tier I capital, and leverage ratios were 9.72%, 11.72%, 11.04% and 10.56%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s estimated CET1, total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios were 11.02%, 11.70%, 11.02% and 10.54%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The Company and the Bank are considered “well capitalized” under these capital standards.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $4.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $6.6 million at December 31, 2018. During the year ended December 31, 2019, $2.3 million of non-performing loans were resolved, $482,000 of loans were charged-off and $3.7 million of loans were placed on non-accrual. In the first quarter of 2019, the Bank was notified that a shared national credit syndicated loan in which it was a participant in a $4.3 million facility was upgraded to pass rating from substandard rating and was no longer classified as a non-accrual loan. As of the date of notification, the Bank upgraded the loan, which had a balance of $2.8 million at that time, and returned the loan to accrual status. The loan subsequently was paid in full.

Overall, management observed generally stable trends in loan quality, with non-performing loans to total loans improving to 0.37% and non-performing assets to total assets improving to 0.32% at December 31, 2019 compared to non-performing loans to total loans of 0.75% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.77% at December 31, 2018, respectively.

OREO at December 31, 2019 was $571,000 and consisted of 6 residential lots acquired in the Shore Merger with a carrying value of $478,000 and land with a carrying value of $93,000 that was foreclosed in the second quarter of 2018.

About 1ST Constitution Bancorp

1ST Constitution Bancorp, through its primary subsidiary, 1ST Constitution Bank, operates 26 branch banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury (2), Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River (3), New Jersey.

1ST Constitution Bancorp is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the trading symbol “FCCY” and information about 1ST Constitution Bancorp can be accessed through the Internet at www.1STCONSTITUTION.com .

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the direction of the economy in New Jersey, the direction of interest rates, effective income tax rates, loan prepayment assumptions, continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers including sources for loans, a higher level of net loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated, bank regulatory rules, regulations or policies that restrict or direct certain actions, the adoption, interpretation and implementation of new or pre-existing accounting pronouncements, a change in legal and regulatory barriers including issues related to compliance with anti-money laundering and bank secrecy act laws, as well as the effects of general economic conditions and legal and regulatory barriers and structure. 1ST Constitution Bancorp assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 1.54 $ 1.45 Earnings per share - diluted 0.34 0.38 1.53 1.40 Book value per common share at end of period 16.74 14.77 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (1) 13.13 13.34 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,568,280 8,432,971 8,875,237 8,320,718 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 9,628,738 8,680,778 8,933,471 8,593,509 Shares outstanding at end of period 10,191,676 8,605,978 Performance ratios/data: Return on average total assets 0.88 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.25 % 10.37 % 9.87 % 10.11 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (2) $ 13,268 $ 11,464 $ 47,779 $ 43,961 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3) 3.87 % 4.19 % 4.00 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (4) 68.49 % 62.37 % 63.46 % 65.70 % Loan portfolio composition: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Commercial real estate $ 567,655 $ 388,431 Mortgage warehouse lines 236,672 154,183 Construction loans 148,939 149,387 Commercial business 139,271 120,590 Residential real estate 90,259 47,263 Loans to individuals 32,604 22,962 Other loans 137 181 Gross loans 1,215,537 882,997 Deferred costs, net 491 167 Total loans $ 1,216,028 $ 883,164 Asset quality data: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ 55 Non-accrual loans 4,497 6,525 OREO property 571 2,515 Total non-performing assets $ 5,068 $ 9,095 Net charge-offs $ (7 ) $ (88 ) $ (482 ) $ (511 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.76 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 206.16 % 127.69 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.77 % Capital ratios: 1ST Constitution Bancorp Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.72 % 10.72 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.72 % 13.17 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.04 % 12.39 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.56 % 11.73 % 1ST Constitution Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.02 % 12.40 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.70 % 13.18 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.02 % 12.40 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.54 % 11.74 %

(1) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and dividing it by common shares outstanding.

(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment was $109 and $125 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, the tax-equivalent adjustment was $443 and $529 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(3) Represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and non-interest income.





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,547 $ 4,983 Interest-earning deposits 12,295 11,861 Total cash and cash equivalents 14,842 16,844 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 155,782 132,222 Held to maturity (fair value of $78,223 and $80,204 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 76,620 79,572 Total investment securities 232,402 211,794 Loans held for sale 5,927 3,020 Loans 1,216,028 883,164 Less: allowance for loan losses (9,271 ) (8,402 ) Net loans 1,206,757 874,762 Premises and equipment, net 15,262 11,653 Right-of-use assets 17,957 — Accrued interest receivable 4,945 3,860 Bank-owned life insurance 36,678 28,705 Other real estate owned 571 2,515 Goodwill and intangible assets 36,779 12,258 Other assets 14,142 12,422 Total assets $ 1,586,262 $ 1,177,833 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 287,555 $ 212,981 Interest bearing 989,807 737,691 Total deposits 1,277,362 950,672 Short-term borrowings 92,050 71,775 Redeemable subordinated debentures 18,557 18,557 Accrued interest payable 1,592 1,228 Lease liability 18,617 — Accrued expense and other liabilities 7,506 8,516 Total liabilities 1,415,684 1,050,748 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 10,224,974 and 8,639,276 shares issued and 10,191,676 and 8,605,978 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 109,964 79,536 Retained earnings 60,791 49,750 Treasury stock, 33,298 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (368 ) (368 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 191 (1,833 ) Total shareholders' equity 170,578 127,085 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,586,262 $ 1,177,833





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 15,195 $ 12,124 $ 53,537 $ 45,202 Securities: Taxable 1,095 1,110 4,710 4,024 Tax-exempt 411 471 1,667 1,989 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 47 50 176 258 Total interest income 16,748 13,755 60,090 51,473 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,202 1,969 11,094 6,511 Borrowings 215 260 912 836 Redeemable subordinated debentures 172 187 748 694 Total interest expense 3,589 2,416 12,754 8,041 Net interest income 13,159 11,339 47,336 43,432 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 225 1,350 900 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,859 11,114 45,986 42,532 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 173 162 663 638 Gain on sales of loans 1,329 1,050 4,885 4,475 Income on bank-owned life insurance 185 150 623 575 Gain from bargain purchase — 46 — 230 Gain on sales of securities 14 — 30 12 Other income 294 430 2,036 1,988 Total non-interest income 1,995 1,838 8,237 7,918 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,832 5,140 21,304 19,853 Occupancy expense 1,116 1,019 4,100 3,623 Data processing expenses 435 323 1,507 1,332 FDIC insurance expense 41 105 154 486 Other real estate owned expenses 37 82 171 158 Merger-related expenses 1,155 — 1,730 2,141 Other operating expenses 1,837 1,628 6,583 6,492 Total non-interest expenses 10,453 8,297 35,549 34,085 Income before income taxes 4,401 4,655 18,674 16,365 INCOME TAXES 1,157 1,342 5,040 4,317 Net income $ 3,244 $ 3,313 $ 13,634 $ 12,048 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 1.54 $ 1.45 Diluted 0.34 0.38 1.53 1.40 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 9,568,280 8,432,971 8,875,237 8,320,718 Diluted 9,628,738 8,680,778 8,933,471 8,593,509





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold/short-term investments $ 11,114 $ 47 1.68 % $ 16,804 $ 50 1.18 % Investment securities: Taxable 165,213 1,095 2.65 % 148,495 1,110 2.99 % Tax-exempt (1) 57,841 520 3.60 % 67,371 596 3.54 % Total investment securities 223,054 1,615 2.90 % 215,866 1,706 3.16 % Loans: (2) Commercial real estate 506,554 6,637 5.13 % 377,820 4,926 5.10 % Mortgage warehouse lines 228,123 2,861 5.02 % 143,322 2,085 5.69 % Construction 154,159 2,441 6.28 % 146,661 2,542 6.78 % Commercial business 125,580 1,909 6.03 % 114,271 1,668 5.74 % Residential real estate 75,092 908 4.73 % 47,327 568 4.80 % Loans to individuals 27,956 368 5.15 % 22,467 303 5.35 % Loans held for sale 6,427 63 3.92 % 1,764 22 4.99 % All other loans 1,108 8 2.83 % 1,388 10 2.82 % Total loans 1,124,999 15,195 5.36 % 855,020 12,124 5.56 % Total interest-earning assets 1,359,167 $ 16,857 4.92 % 1,087,690 $ 13,880 5.02 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (9,102 ) (8,371 ) Cash and due from banks 13,090 5,039 Other assets 105,299 70,394 Total non-interest-earning assets 109,287 67,062 Total assets $ 1,468,454 $ 1,154,752 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and NOW accounts $ 387,227 $ 773 0.79 % $ 341,649 $ 541 0.63 % Savings accounts 234,821 572 0.97 % 189,576 388 0.81 % Certificates of deposit 338,549 1,857 2.18 % 217,029 1,040 1.90 % Short-term borrowings 43,347 215 1.97 % 37,220 260 2.77 % Redeemable subordinated debentures 18,557 172 3.71 % 18,557 187 4.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,022,501 $ 3,589 1.39 % 804,031 $ 2,416 1.19 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 262,559 216,018 Other liabilities 27,425 7,954 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 289,984 223,972 Shareholders' equity 155,969 126,749 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,468,454 $ 1,154,752 Net interest spread (3) 3.53 % 3.83 % Net interest income and net interest margin (4) $ 13,268 3.87 % $ 11,464 4.19 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2019 and 2018.

(2) Loan origination fees and costs are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale.

(3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold/short-term investments $ 8,142 $ 176 2.16 % $ 20,157 $ 258 1.28 % Investment securities: Taxable 163,415 4,710 2.88 % 146,631 4,024 2.74 % Tax-exempt (1) 57,005 2,110 3.70 % 74,477 2,518 3.38 % Total investment securities 220,420 6,820 3.09 % 221,108 6,542 2.96 % Loans: (2) Commercial real estate 426,929 22,129 5.11 % 356,581 18,318 5.07 % Mortgage warehouse lines 174,151 9,543 5.48 % 153,868 8,403 5.46 % Construction 156,467 10,576 6.76 % 137,976 9,090 6.59 % Commercial business 121,985 7,295 5.98 % 111,150 6,059 5.45 % Residential real estate 56,745 2,591 4.50 % 46,301 2,085 4.44 % Loans to individuals 23,312 1,195 5.06 % 23,155 1,083 4.61 % Loans held for sale 4,280 170 3.97 % 2,738 123 4.49 % All other loans 1,051 38 3.57 % 1,197 41 3.38 % Total loans 964,920 53,537 5.55 % 832,966 45,202 5.38 % Total interest-earning assets 1,193,482 $ 60,533 5.07 % 1,074,231 $ 52,002 4.81 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (8,796 ) (8,314 ) Cash and due from banks 11,729 5,595 Other assets 86,887 66,256 Total non-interest-earning assets 89,820 63,537 Total assets $ 1,283,302 $ 1,137,768 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and NOW accounts $ 349,663 $ 2,750 0.79 % $ 356,906 $ 1,978 0.55 % Savings accounts 201,738 1,952 0.97 % 203,940 1,467 0.72 % Certificates of deposit 286,419 6,392 2.23 % 189,521 3,066 1.62 % Short-term borrowings 38,594 912 2.36 % 36,612 836 2.28 % Redeemable subordinated debentures 18,557 748 4.03 % 18,557 694 3.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 894,971 $ 12,754 1.43 % 805,536 $ 8,041 1.00 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 226,701 204,002 Other liabilities 23,529 9,018 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 250,230 213,020 Shareholders' equity 138,101 119,212 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,283,302 $ 1,137,768 Net interest spread (3) 3.65 % 3.81 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 47,779 4.00 % $ 43,961 4.09 %

(1) Tax equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2019 and 2018.

(2) Loan origination fees and costs are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale.

(3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





1ST Constitution Bancorp

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted net income Net income $ 3,244 $ 3,313 $ 13,634 $ 12,048 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 1,155 — 1,730 2,141 Gain from bargain purchase — (46 ) — (230 ) Income tax effect of adjustments (275 ) — (394 ) (568 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,124 $ 3,267 $ 14,970 $ 13,391 Adjusted net income per diluted share Adjusted net income $ 4,124 $ 3,267 $ 14,970 $ 13,391 Diluted shares outstanding 9,628,738 8,680,778 8,933,471 8,593,509 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 1.68 $ 1.56 Adjusted return on average total assets Adjusted net income $ 4,124 $ 3,267 $ 14,970 $ 13,391 Average assets 1,468,454 1,154,752 1,283,302 1,137,768 Adjusted return on average total assets 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity Adjusted net income $ 4,124 $ 3,267 $ 14,970 $ 13,391 Average equity 155,969 126,749 138,101 119,212 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 10.49 % 10.23 % 10.84 % 11.23 % Book value and tangible book value per common share Shareholders' equity $ 170,578 $ 127,085 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 36,779 12,258 Tangible shareholders' equity 133,799 114,827 Shares outstanding 10,191,676 8,605,978 Book value per common share $ 16.74 $ 14.77 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.13 $ 13.34

(1) The Company used the non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted return on average total assets, Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share, because the Company believes that it is helpful to readers in understanding the Company's financial performance and the effect on its financial statements of the merger-related expenses related to the Shore Merger in 2019 and the merger-related expenses and the gain from the bargain purchase related to the NJCB Merger in 2018 . These non-GAAP measures improve the comparability of the current period results with the results of the prior periods. The Company cautions that the non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial results.

