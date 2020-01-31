Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity & Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating & Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a comprehensive report on major, trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines industry in the world.



The report provides key petroleum products pipeline details for major active, planned and announced pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines across the world by country and by region. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.



The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced petroleum products trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced petroleum products pipelines up to 2023

Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019-2023

Latest developments and contracts related to petroleum products pipelines, at regional level, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the petroleum products pipelines industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

Assess your competitor's pipeline network and its capacity

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. What Is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry

2.1. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Overview of Pipelines Key Statistics

2.1.2. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Pipeline Length by Key Countries

2.2. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

2.2.1. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines Details

2.2.2. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines

2.2.3. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

2.3. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

2.3.1. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines

2.4. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons

2.4.1. Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparison based on Contribution to Pipeline Network



3. Africa Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry

3.1. Africa Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Africa Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

3.3. Africa Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

3.4. Africa Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



4. Asia Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



5. Europe Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



6. Former Soviet Union Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



7. Middle East Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



8. North America Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



9. Oceania Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



10. South America Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry



