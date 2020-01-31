KLAS Research Once Again Names Enli Best in KLAS for Population Health

Providers agree: Value Navigator™ sets the standard of excellence in Value-Based Care.

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providers rank Enli #1 in population health management software for a third year, winning the coveted 2020 Best in KLAS award. Enli is the only vendor in the category to win the award three times, a distinction credited to customer satisfaction with technology proven to deliver better clinical and financial outcomes.



Best in KLAS is among the most sought-after awards in terms of healthcare software validation. Adam Gale, President of KLAS Research, says that, “Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

Providers using Enli Value Navigator report greater satisfaction

Enli Value Navigator is robust and well attuned to the workflows of care managers, helping them improve their work and efficiency, concludes KLAS in the Population Health Care Management 2019 Report. In that same report KLAS observes that Enli leads with strong customer adoption and solid satisfaction. “The system has definitely helped us to organize work that previously took far too much manual time. I highly recommend the system to others. We are extremely satisfied,” (Chief Operating Officer, September 2019, KLAS Portal). This executive’s viewpoint is echoed across Enli’s customer base. The company has the highest customer loyalty of all PHM vendorsi.

Providers using Enli continue to experience better outcomes

Enli customers achieve significantly higher quality and financial outcomes because of their ability to measure performance in value-based care contracts and deploy workflows that directly impact priority measures. Insights from the KLAS Population Health Care Management 2019 Report confirm: “Customers report strong value and results from the Value Navigator platform. We use Enli software every day for population health management, and that has helped improve our numbers immensely,” (Manager, June 2019, KLAS Portal). Enli CEO Luis Machuca adds that, “our customer’s ability to attain better quality and financial success is Enli’s greatest honor.”

Providers using Enli are experiencing a smooth transition to value-based care

Enli has supported the evolution from fee-for-service to value-based care and reimbursement for more than a decade. Customers using Enli’s care coordination applications successfully captured incentive payments in early quality improvement programs like PCMH and CCM. The innovation continues in 2020 with the introduction of contract management analytics that support payer-provider collaboration in managed Medicare/Medicaid, and advanced payment models such as MSSPii.

“Enli Software tracks several different care gaps that are pertinent to our value-based care contracts. The software has all the right functionality. It is part of our workflow and naturally fits in,” (CMIO, June 2019, KLAS Portal).

For more information on Enli Health Intelligence, visit www.enli.net.

View the 2020 Best in KLAS Report here.

View the 2020 Best in KLAS Population Health Management Segment Ranking here.

Request a copy of the KLAS Population Health Care Management 2019 Report here.

About Enli

Enli is the first population health management company to monitor and predict the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract performance measures.

About Enli Value Navigator Platform

Solutions for Value-Based Care Analytics

Contract Intelligence: the first healthcare analytics application to utilize performance data to forecast financial outcomes in risk-based agreements. It enables health systems to identify the clinical and operational levers that have the greatest financial impact.

Solutions for Value-Based Care Coordination

Central Worklist: a workflow management application purpose built for value-based care coordination. It applies care management protocols, informs the team of progress towards milestones, and serves as the digital control center for patient engagement campaigns and care team communications.

CareManager: a population health management application that identifies care gaps, enables clinical patient outreach, and provides decision support at the point of care. Codified clinical guidelines are applied to EHR data to identify target cohorts. Integrated messaging capabilities support individualized clinical messaging, including a patient friendly care plan, through an existing patient portal.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Aydin Kirkewoog, Director of Marketing, Enli Health Intelligence

akirkewoog@enli.net, 503-858-6091

i KLAS Portal, January-December 2019, PHM Product Compare, Loyalty

ii Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH); Chronic Care Management (CCM); Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

