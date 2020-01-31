Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is Expected to Reach USD 265.37 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type (Class I, Class II, Class III), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global biological safety cabinet market is expected to grow from USD 139.08 million in 2017 to USD 265.37 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The increasing need to safeguard product, agent, personnel, and environment from biohazard exposure and cross-contamination during procedures has led to the production of biosafety cabinets. These products have applications in pharmaceutical, clinical and life science laboratories. E-commerce industry is creating opportunities for laboratory equipment manufacturers with regards to expansion and supply of the product. Quality assurance certification is one of the latest trends are driving the growth of biological safety cabinets, which is pushing the leading manufacturers to develop the innovative cabinets, to gain confidence among the customers. In addition to this, increasing investment in the research and development of new drugs, further boosting the growth of the market.

Biological safety cabinets are enclosed and ventilated laboratory equipment that provides safety while working with the contaminated or biohazard materials. Biological safety cabinets can be categorized based on construction, airflow pattern, velocities, and exhaust systems. They are equipped with high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters to maintain the sterility of the environment from biohazard materials.

Global biological safety cabinet market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to favorable regulations, which are promoting the use of biological safety cabinets in the healthcare industry. In addition to this, the growing requirement of new and improved setup from the healthcare industry to get accurate results and increasing adoption of automation for storage, sample preparation in laboratories are driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative cabinets and high cost associated with the biological safety cabinets is anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global biological safety cabinet market include ACMAS Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Labconco, MRC, Erlab, Kewaunee Scientific, Polypipe, Azbil Telstar, Aztec Microflow, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., NuAire, AirClean Systems, Berner International, The Baker Company, Bassaire, Cruma, Flow Sciences, Haldeman-Homme, EUROCLONE, and BIOBASE among others. To enhance their market position in the global biological safety cabinet market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of Class II Biological Safety Cabinets (BSCs), which have been developed to optimize contamination prevention, information protection and management, and user convenience.

In July 2019, Telstar announced the launched of ergonomic BiOptima cabinet, an innovative range of high-end Class II biological safety cabinets, which provides higher performance, cleanability, comfort, and energy savings. The new ergonomic BiOptima cabinet is intended to be used for high-risk microbiological research and highly toxic applications featuring low power consumption, low noise levels, and low maintenance costs.

In the April 2018, NuAire, Inc., announced the launch of the LabGard AIR, a Class II, Type A2 cabinet, the newest biological safety cabinet, specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of modern research facilities.

The Class I segment is dominating the biological safety cabinet market and was valued around USD 58.81 million in 2017

The type segment is classified into Class I, Class II and Class III. The Class I segment is dominating the biological safety cabinet market and was valued around USD 58.81 million in 2017, owing to increasing usage of class I in general microbiological research with low- and moderate-risk agents. Class I biological safety cabinet provides environmental and personnel protection, but no product protection. It is similar in air movement and has a limited fixed work access opening and the exhaust air must be HEPA filtered, to protect the environment.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.01% over the forecast period

End User segment includes diagnostic & testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institution. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies based is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.01% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for safety cabinets during drug development and the need to ensure the safety of laboratory personnel are the key factors to drive the demand of the segment. The usage has been increased in the pharmaceutical companies for the process of manufacturing new drugs that include harmful components.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global biological safety cabinet market with USD 67.19 Million in 2017. This is mainly due to increasing research and development facilities, increase in demand for advanced healthcare facilities and high economic development are some of the factors that led to the growth of biological safety cabinet market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in life-science biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries are creating opportunity for the growth of the market. In addition to this, many global healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are entering into the Asia Pacific region, further providing the growth opportunities for key vendors in the region.

About the report:

The global biological safety cabinet market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

