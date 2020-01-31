Global Probiotics Market is to be Worth around USD 75.90 Bn by 2026 - Zion Market Research
Probiotics Market accounted for USD 46.20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 75.90 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7.35% between 2020 and 2026
The growing efficiency of probiotic bacteria and inclination of consumers towards digestive health has led to the growth of probiotics market globally. Constant efforts are being taken up by the healthcare organizations and companies to boost the consumer base for probiotics across the globe. The health benefits that probiotics provide the consumers help in the treatment of diseases related to the urinary tract, vagina, and skin along with the conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and infectious diarrhea. Due to the presence of many international players investing in probiotics market for product & application portfolio development the market will develop significantly in coming years. However standardized labeling, demand for efficient packaging, and low product shelf life are restraining the probiotic market industry growth.
The probiotic market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment further divided into automated microscope camera, lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, and streptococcus thermophiles. Moreover, the yeast segment is divided into saccharomyces boulardii and others. The bacteria market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing demand of prominent application in fortified foods with probiotics including yogurts, fermented foods, sour cream, cheese, and supplement milk.
On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid probiotic and dry probiotic. Due to its implementation in yogurt, which is the most common source of probiotics, the demand for liquid probiotics has elevated compared to dry probiotics. Other fluid probiotics products include kefir water, probiotic juices, and yogurt-based beverages, which are good daily supplementation options.
Based on application, the market is segmented into dietary supplements, food and beverages, and animal feed. The food and beverages segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate since probiotics positively influence the oral and vaginal health.
Based on the end user, the probiotic market is segmented into human probiotics and animal probiotics. The human probiotics market holds a larger share in the probiotic market as these probiotics help in curing pathogen inhibition, immune response, urogenital infections, and digestive disorders in infants and adults. Also rising living standards due to increasing per-capita income and growing health consciousness among consumers to stay fit is leading to the market growth of human probiotics segment globally.
Regionally the probiotics market is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America probiotics market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumption of dairy products. High risks associated with digestive problems in this region due to high consumption of processed food, poor consumption habits, increased intake of antibiotics is also driving the industry growth in this region. Also, increased interest among the middle-aged population in maintaining good digestive health and growing consumer inclination towards healthy eating lifestyle are other factors augmenting the market growth in this region.
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Nestle S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Protexin Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Ganeden, Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., and others.
This report segments the global probiotic market as follows:
Global Probiotic Market: Ingredient Type Segment Analysis
Bacteria
Yeast
Global Probiotic Market: Function Segment Analysis
Regular Use
Preventive Healthcare
Therapeutics
Global Probiotic Market: Application Segment Analysis
Food and Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Animal Feed
Global Probiotic Market: End-user Segment Analysis
Human Probiotics
Animal Probiotics
Global Probiotic Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
