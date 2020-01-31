Global Acrylonitrile Industry Analysis and Outlook, 2013-2023 - Capacity & Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active & Planned Plants

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylonitrile Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global acrylonitrile capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 7.66 mtpa in 2018 to 9.28 mtpa by 2023. Around eight planned and announced acrylonitrile plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead acrylonitrile capacity growth by 2023, followed by Iran and Russia.



Report Scope

Global acrylonitrile capacity outlook by region

Global acrylonitrile capacity outlook by country

Acrylonitrile planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major acrylonitrile producers globally

Global acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by region

Global acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced acrylonitrile plants globally

Understand regional acrylonitrile supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global acrylonitrile industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of acrylonitrile capacity data

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. Global Acrylonitrile Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

2.7. Global Acrylonitrile Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by Acrylonitrile Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Acrylonitrile Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Acrylonitrile Plants



4. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry

4.1. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Acrylonitrile Industry in China

4.9. Acrylonitrile Industry in India

4.10. Acrylonitrile Industry in South Korea

4.11. Acrylonitrile Industry in Thailand

4.12. Acrylonitrile Industry in Japan

4.13. Acrylonitrile Industry in Taiwan



5. Europe Acrylonitrile Industry



6. Former Soviet Union Acrylonitrile Industry



7. Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry



8. North America Acrylonitrile Industry



9. South America Acrylonitrile Industry



