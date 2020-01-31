/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Latin America, 2019: Telco Cloud Offers, Best Practices and Market Opportunities to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Given increasing enterprise cloud adoption in Latin America that has led to more complex environments, telcos in the region are expanding their presence in the cloud space by acting as cloud resellers, providing managed services and supporting companies managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



Cloud Computing in Latin America, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the cloud computing services market opportunity for telecoms companies in Latin America. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the cloud market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Section 1: Definitions: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of enterprise cloud computing services.

Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Latin America: This section provides forecasts on revenue for the cloud computing market in Latin America through to 2023.

Section 3: Telco cloud positioning and go-to-market strategies: Consists of a summary of telcos' role in the cloud value chain, current telco go-to-market strategies, and the cloud service portfolios of several telcos in Latin America.

Section 4: Best practices from telco case studies: Provides best practice case studies on telcos in Latin America that are currently offering enterprise cloud services.

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for telcos in the Latin American cloud computing services market.

Key Highlights of the Market



The Latin American cloud computing services market will expand at a 22.4% CAGR between 2019 and 2023, driven by the increasing demand for hybrid cloud solutions in the IaaS and SaaS segments.

The SaaS segment is the largest revenue contributor in the Latin American cloud computing market, accounting for an estimated 49.9% of the total revenue generated in 2019. SaaS is, in most cases, the entry point of enterprises into the cloud computing space, through the adoption of solutions such as email, Office applications, CRM, and ERP among other applications.

The IaaS segment, which will generate 45.9% of the total cloud computing market in the region in 2019, will expand at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period, overtaking SaaS as the largest revenue contributor by 2021.

Reasons to Buy This Report



Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of cloud computing services portfolios and positioning in Latin American markets.

The report describes the best practices and market opportunities for cloud computing in the Latin American market.

The report provides a five-year revenue forecast for the Latin American cloud computing market, with a breakdown of the different cloud segments and market drivers.

The report discusses commercial and technical developments in the wider cloud computing services market and what these developments might mean for the future.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Definitions

Enterprise cloud computing services definition

Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Latin America

Cloud computing revenue evolution

Cloud computing revenue by category

Section 3: Telco cloud positioning and go-to-market strategies

Telcos' role in the cloud segment

Telcos' go-to-market strategies

Telco cloud services portfolio

Section 4: Best practices from telco case studies

Best practice: Case study Telefonica

Best practice: Case study IPLAN

Best practice: Case study Entel

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Microsoft

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

IBM

Telefonica

America Movil

Embrate

Claro

Entel

Antel

Telecom Argentina

Tigo

Tim Brasil

Google

Unify

Avaya

Cisco

VMware

Huawei

IPLAN

Fortinet

Oracle

