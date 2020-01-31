Global Conductive Inks Market to 2030 - Copper & Silver Inks Will Continue to Dominate for the Next Few Years, But Growth in Flexible Electronics Necessitates the Development of New Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for conductive inks is estimated at >$2.5 billion in annual revenues and will continue to grow as applications proliferate in sensors, wearables, smart packaging, flexible electronics, OLEDs, thin-film transistors, photovoltaics, smart textiles, automotive and more.



Not only will demand across all current grow, but the development of new materials and processes is leading to the creation of new market opportunities for conductive ink producers and suppliers in flexible, customized and 3D printed electronics.



Opportunities explored in this report include:

Flexible and stretchable electronics.

Printed electronics for smartphones (printed antennas, touch screens).

Printed circuit boards.

3D printing.

Smart packaging.

Photovoltaics.

Flexible lighting.

Flexible displays.

Wearables and IoT.

Healthcare wearable monitoring.

Smart textiles.

Copper and silver inks will continue to dominate the market for the next few years but growth in flexible electronics necessitates the development of new materials.



Conductive ink materials explored in this report include:

Copper ink.

Silver ink.

Conductive polymers.

Copper nanoparticles.

Metal nanoparticles.

Carbon nanotubes.

Graphene.

Gold nanoparticles.

Report contents include:

Conductive inks market forecasts.

In-depth assessment of conductive ink types including properties, advantages, disadvantages, prospects, applications, and revenues.

Opportunity assessment by application and market including photovoltaics, touch screens, flexible displays, automotive, 3D printing, sensors, printed circuit boards, electronic textiles and wearables, RFID, printed memory and transistors, printed heaters, conductive pens, etc.

Latest products.

>125 company profiles. Companies profiled include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Asahi Kasei, Bando Chemical Industries, BeBop Sensors, BotFactory, Daicel Corporation, DuPont Advanced Materials, Electroninks Writeables, Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd., Genes 'Ink, Henkel, Hitachi Chemical, Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd., Liquid X Printed Metals, Inc., Sun Chemical, The Sixth Element, T-Ink, Toyobo, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market drivers

1.2 The evolution of electronics

1.2.1 The wearables revolution

1.2.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.3 Flexible and stretchable electronics

1.3.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.3.2 Organic and printed electronics

1.3.3 New conductive materials

1.3.4 Stretchable conductors

1.3.5 Applications

1.4 Products

1.5 Global market for conductive inks 2015-2030, by type



2 Research Methodology



3 Conductive Ink Materials

3.1 Conductive ink types

3.1.1 Conductive ink materials

3.1.2 Advanced materials solutions

3.1.3 Commercially available conductive ink products

3.1.4 Improvements in conductive ink performance

3.2 Printing methods

3.2.1 Nanoparticle ink

3.3 Sintering

3.4 Conductive Filaments

3.5 Conductive films, foils and grids

3.6 Inkjet printing in flexible electronics

3.7 Carbon Nanotubes

3.7.1 Properties

3.7.1.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes

3.7.2 Applications

3.8 Prices

3.9 Companies

3.10 Conductive Polymers (CP)

3.10.1 Properties

3.10.1.1 PDMS

3.10.1.2 PEDOT: PSS

3.10.1.2.1 Transparency

3.10.2 Applications

3.10.3 Prices

3.10.4 Companies

3.11 Graphene

3.11.1 Properties

3.11.2 Applications

3.11.3 Prices

3.11.4 Companies

3.12 Silver Ink (Flake, nanoparticles, nanowires, ion)

3.12.1 Silver flake

3.12.2 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink

3.12.2.1 Conductivity

3.12.3 Silver nanowires

3.12.4 Applications

3.12.5 Prices

3.12.5.1 Cost for printed area

3.12.6 Companies

3.13 Copper Ink And Paste

3.13.1 Copper (Cu) nanoparticle ink

3.13.2 Silver-coated copper

3.13.3 Applications

3.13.4 Prices

3.13.5 Companies

3.14 Nanocellulose

3.14.1 Properties

3.14.2 Applications

3.14.2.1 Cellulose nanofibers in conductive inks

3.14.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals in conductive inks

3.14.3 Prices

3.15 Gold (Au) INK

3.15.1 Properties

3.15.2 Applications

3.15.3 Prices

3.15.4 Companies

3.16 Siloxane Inks

3.16.1 Properties

3.17 Sintered Die Attach Paste

3.17.1 Properties

3.17.2 Prices

3.17.3 Companies



4 Markets For Conductive Inks

4.1 Touchscreens And Displays

4.1.1 Transparent conductive electrodes

4.1.2 Flexible and stretchable transparent electrodes

4.1.2.1 Carbon nanotubes (SWNT)

4.1.2.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes

4.1.2.3 Graphene

4.1.2.4 Silver nanowires

4.1.2.5 Nanocellulose

4.1.2.5.1 Flexible energy storage

4.1.2.6 Copper nanowires

4.1.3 E-Readers

4.1.4 Global market size

4.2 Printed And Flexible Sensors

4.2.1 Flexible and stretchable transistors

4.2.2 Flexible and stretchable actuators

4.2.3 Stretchable artificial skin

4.2.4 Wearable gas sensors

4.2.5 Wearable strain sensors

4.2.6 Piezoresistive sensors

4.2.7 Glucose sensors

4.2.8 Capacitive sensors

4.2.9 Global market size

4.3 RFID

4.3.1 Smart labels

4.3.2 Printed antennas

4.3.3 Global market size

4.4 Medical And Healthcare Sensors And Wearables

4.4.1 Biosensors

4.4.1.1 Nanomaterials-based devices

4.4.2 Patch-type skin sensors

4.4.3 Skin temperature monitoring

4.4.4 Hydration sensors

4.4.5 Wearable sweat sensors

4.4.6 Smart footwear

4.4.7 Global market size

4.5 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles)

4.5.1 Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films

4.5.2 Stretchable e-textile inks

4.5.3 Conductive fibers

4.5.4 Conductive yarns

4.5.5 Stretchable yarns for electronics

4.5.6 Stretchable E-fabrics

4.5.7 Conductive coatings

4.5.8 Solar energy harvesting textiles

4.5.9 Global market size

4.6 Energy Storage And Harvesting

4.6.1 Printed, flexible and stretchable batteries

4.6.1.1 Flexible and stretchable LIBs

4.6.1.1.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

4.6.1.1.2 Stretchable lithium-ion battery

4.6.1.1.3 Kirigami lithium-ion battery

4.6.1.1.4 Stretchable Zn-based batteries

4.6.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

4.6.3 Stretchable heaters

4.6.4 Photovoltaics

4.6.5 Printed heaters

4.6.6 Global market size

4.7 Other Electronics

4.7.1 In-mold electronics

4.7.2 Printed, flexible and stretchable circuit boards and interconnects

4.7.3 Printed, flexible and stretchable transistors

4.7.4 LED lighting

4.7.5 Stretchable lighting

4.7.6 Printed transistors

4.7.7 Printed logic and memory

4.7.8 EMI shielding

4.7.9 3D printed electronics

4.7.10 Global market size

4.8 Automotive

4.8.1 Applications of conductive inks in automotive



5 Company Profiles



Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Asahi Kasei

Bando Chemical Industries

BeBop Sensors

BotFactory

Daicel Corporation

DuPont Advanced Materials

Electroninks Writeables

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

Genes'Ink

Henkel

Hitachi Chemical

Kishu Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Liquid X Printed Metals Inc.

Sun Chemical

T-Ink

The Sixth Element

Toyobo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvfqy8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.