uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

13 th Annual Congress of the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 5 – 7, The Hague, the Netherlands.



• uniQure will deliver 7 presentations on the development of its gene therapy candidates etranacogene dezaparvovec for hemophilia B, AMT-180 for hemophilia A, and its technology platform.

• Further details on the company’s presentations will follow closer to conference.





• Ying Poi Liu, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present on the development of an AAV5-based gene therapy for Fabry disease, on Tuesday, February 11, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET.



• uniQure will deliver 5 presentations on the development of AMT-130, the company’s AAV-gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.

• Further details on the company’s presentations will follow closer to the conference.



• Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D., Ph.D., of the University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany, will present 12-month follow-up data on the company’s gene therapy candidate etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B, as well as four-year follow-up data on AMT-060, also in patients with hemophilia B.





• Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Joseph Schwarz, on Tuesday, February 25, from 2:30 – 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

• Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, February 25.

