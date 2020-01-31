There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,453 in the last 365 days.

Tucows Announces Timing for Q4 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:05 P.M. ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results via news release on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.  In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent six days, until Tuesday, February 18, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, February 25 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.   All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (​http://opensrs.com​), Enom (​http://www.enom.com​) and Ascio (​http://ascio.com​) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (​http://hover.com​) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (​http://tucows.com​).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.