Tucows Announces Timing for Q4 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:05 P.M. ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results via news release on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. ET.



Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials . In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent six days, until Tuesday, February 18, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, February 25 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (​http://opensrs.com​), Enom (​http://www.enom.com​) and Ascio (​http://ascio.com​) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (​http://hover.com​) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (​http://tucows.com​).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Lawrence Chamberlain

(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com



