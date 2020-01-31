Nuance Named One of “Montréal’s Top Employers” for 2020

Receives top marks among technology peers for 10th consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . today announced that it has been named one of “Montréal’s Top Employers” for 2020. This distinction comes as part of the company’s participation in Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, a competition where employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. This is the tenth consecutive year Nuance has been named a Top Employer in Montréal.



“Our employees are the reason Nuance is such a great place to work, and they are also why we have market-leading technology that is trusted by the largest companies around the world,” said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “We are fiercely committed to cultivating a culture where they can thrive, and providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs.”

“Montréal’s Top Employers” award is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, on-site health and wellness programs. Additionally, Nuance maintains strong relationships with many universities and academic institutions worldwide, including Mila , and the company’s Montréal office offers a robust internship program for students and young professionals, hosting approximately 150 interns over the last 12 months.

Nuance also was named one of the “ Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality ” in 2020 by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This is the second consecutive year the company has received a score of 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and been awarded this distinction. To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://jobs.nuance.com .

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

