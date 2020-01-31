WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results – Diluted EPS of $0.02 ($0.06 as adjusted)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.



$4.3 million net income ($10.11 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$63.6 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 6.1% resulting from market appreciation and net inflows for the quarter and an increase of 17.6% for the full year.

$368 million of net inflows ($560 million of net inflows excluding HEDJ/DXJ), driven by flows into our U.S. equity, fixed income and emerging markets products, partly offset by outflows from our commodity and international developed market equity products. For the full year, net inflows were $572 million or $3.3 billion excluding outflows from HEDJ/DXJ.

0.44% average global advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$68.9 million of operating revenues, an increase of 1.8% primarily due to higher average AUM of our U.S. listed products.

81.2% gross margin1 for our U.S. Business, a 0.4 point increase due to higher revenues.

70.7% gross margin1 for our International Business, a 1.9 point decrease due to higher market making fees incurred in connection with transitioning to new arrangements as well as costs associated with preparing our products for Brexit.

21.5% operating income margin (22.0%1 as adjusted), a 2.3 point decrease (2.1 point decrease, as adjusted1) primarily due to higher non-compensation expenses, partly offset by higher revenues.

$6.0 million of available capital used to pay down debt, in connection with our capital management strategy.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on February 26, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business February 12, 2020.

We are currently pursuing an exit from our $58 million investment in AdvisorEngine Inc. While the process is not yet finalized, we estimate taking a non-cash impairment charge of $22.0 million to $30.0 million in the fourth quarter, which is not yet included in these unaudited financial results. The final impairment charge will be recognized and disclosed in our Form 10-K. We do not anticipate the exit of our investment will drive any asset attrition or change our organic growth outlook.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“WisdomTree exited 2019 with momentum building across our business. The performance track records of our funds remain excellent with thirty-five 4- or 5-star Morningstar rated funds across our ETF and UCITS product range. We’ve generated positive net flows in four of the past five quarters, adoption of our model portfolios by advisors is accelerating and we are excited by the recent launch of the Siegel-WisdomTree models.” “As we look toward 2020, we are focused on capitalizing on the tailwinds that exist in our business, continuing to drive operating efficiencies and prudently investing to remain at the forefront of industry innovation. For example, in January we announced a strategic investment in Securrency, Inc., a blockchain-based financial services infrastructure company. Blockchain has the potential to be revolutionary in financial services and we believe we have the right vision and the right partner to be a global leader in digital assets. There are reasons to be optimistic, and I believe WisdomTree has reached an inflection point with top line and bottom line growth set to emerge.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions): AUM $ 63.6 $ 60.0 $ 60.4 $ 59.1 $ 54.1 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 0.4 $ (0.7 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.2 Average AUM $ 61.9 $ 60.3 $ 58.6 $ 57.7 $ 56.4 Average advisory fee 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 68.9 $ 67.7 $ 66.3 $ 65.5 $ 67.9 Net income/(loss) $ 4.3 $ 4.2 $ 2.5 $ 8.8 $ (11.6 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Operating income margin 21.5 % 23.8 % 18.0 % 16.3 % 17.4 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP 1): Gross Margin – U.S. Business 81.2 % 80.8 % 80.3 % 80.4 % 80.2 % Gross Margin – International Business 70.7 % 72.6 % 69.5 % 70.1 % 69.1 % Net income, as adjusted $ 10.1 $ 10.6 $ 7.8 $ 7.7 $ 9.8 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Operating income margin, as adjusted 22.0 % 24.1 % 20.2 % 19.9 % 21.9 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News



In November 2019, we entered into an agreement to sell our Canadian asset management business to CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX); and we were named as European Smart Beta Provider of the Year at the Funds Europe Awards 2019.

In January 2020, we announced a strategic investment in Securrency, Inc. with plans to pursue the integration of blockchain technology into the ETF ecosystem; we announced the appointment of Ravinder Azad as Head of UK and Nordic Sales; and we announced the collaboration with Professor Jeremy Siegel to design and launch two model portfolios – The Siegel-WisdomTree Global Equity Model and the Siegel-WisdomTree Longevity Model.

Product News



In November 2019, we launched the Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) in the U.S. on the NYSE Arca; the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (WTAI) reached its one-year anniversary, and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF (DEM) and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSG) reached their five-year anniversaries.

In December 2019, we declared final capital gains distributions for our U.S. ETFs; we announced the closing and liquidation of three ETFs in January 2020 – DYB, WBAL and RPUT; and we announced the launch of the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) on the Swiss stock exchange (SIX).

In January 2020, we announced the unitholders’ approval of proposed change in manager for our Canadian ETFs.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 68,179 $ 67,006 $ 65,627 $ 64,840 $ 67,191 $ 265,652 $ 271,104 Other income 728 712 666 645 676 2,751 3,012 Total revenues 68,907 67,718 66,293 65,485 67,867 268,403 274,116 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,280 18,880 21,300 21,301 18,838 80,761 74,515 Fund management and administration 15,650 15,110 15,576 15,166 15,861 61,502 56,686 Marketing and advertising 3,551 3,022 2,910 2,680 3,672 12,163 13,884 Sales and business development 5,329 4,354 4,171 4,422 5,036 18,276 17,153 Contractual gold payments 3,516 3,502 3,110 3,098 2,917 13,226 8,512 Professional and consulting fees 1,604 1,259 1,296 1,482 2,854 5,641 7,984 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,587 1,549 1,548 1,618 1,544 6,302 6,203 Depreciation and amortization 253 259 264 269 303 1,045 1,301 Third-party distribution fees 1,146 1,503 1,919 2,400 1,813 6,968 6,611 Acquisition and disposition- related costs 366 190 33 313 1,008 902 11,454 Other 1,816 1,959 2,255 2,053 2,202 8,083 8,534 Total expenses 54,098 51,587 54,382 54,802 56,048 214,869 212,837 Operating income 14,809 16,131 11,911 10,683 11,819 53,534 61,279 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,606 ) (2,832 ) (2,910 ) (2,892 ) (2,859 ) (11,240 ) (7,962 ) (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (5,354 ) (6,306 ) (4,037 ) 4,404 (5,410 ) (11,293 ) 12,220 Interest income 936 799 818 779 800 3,332 3,093 Impairments — — — (572 ) (17,386 ) (572 ) (17,386 ) Other gains and losses, net (2 ) 843 284 (4,627 ) 439 (3,502 ) (205 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 7,783 8,635 6,066 7,775 (12,597 ) 30,259 51,039 Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,525 4,483 3,587 (1,049 ) (1,033 ) 10,546 14,406 Net income/(loss) $ 4,258 $ 4,152 $ 2,479 $ 8,824 $ (11,564 ) $ 19,713 $ 36,633 Earnings/(loss) per share – basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Earnings/(loss) per share – diluted $ 0.022 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Weighted average common shares – basic 151,948 151,897 151,818 151,625 151,083 151,823 146,645 Weighted average common shares – diluted 167,203 167,163 167,249 166,811 151,083 166,977 158,415 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1) Compensation and benefits $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 19,825 $ 19,281 $ 16,824 Total expenses $ 53,732 $ 51,397 $ 52,874 $ 52,469 $ 53,026 Operating income $ 15,175 $ 16,321 $ 13,419 $ 13,016 $ 14,841 Income before income taxes $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586 $ 13,221 Income tax expense $ 3,396 $ 4,489 $ 3,798 $ 2,849 $ 3,392 Net income $ 10,107 $ 10,642 $ 7,813 $ 7,737 $ 9,829 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 1.8% from the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher average AUM of our U.S. listed products arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

Operating revenues increased 1.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher average AUM of our International listed products arising from market appreciation and net inflows, partly offset by a 3 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee due to AUM mix shift.

Our average global advisory fee was 0.44% during the third and fourth quarters of 2019 and 0.47% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 4.9% from the third quarter of 2019 due to higher sales and business development expenses inclusive of costs associated with the launch of our Bitcoin ETP; higher fund management and administration costs due to higher market making fees in connection with transitioning to new arrangements, as well as costs associated with preparing our products for Brexit; and higher marketing and advertising expenses, compensation, and professional fees.

Operating expenses decreased 3.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018 largely due to lower professional fees, acquisition and disposition-related costs and third-party distribution fees.

Other Income/(Expenses)

We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($5.4) million and ($6.3) million during the fourth and third quarters of 2019, and ($5.4) million during the fourth quarter of 2018. These losses arose due to an increase in forward-looking gold prices when compared to the previous periods forward-looking gold curves. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Interest expense decreased 8.0% from the third quarter of 2019 due to a lower level of debt outstanding. During the third and fourth quarters of 2019, we used $21.0 million of available capital to pay down our debt in connection with our capital management strategy.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 45.3% resulted in income tax expense of $3.5 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration, a valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses, state and local taxes and non-deductible executive compensation, partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.



Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 25.1%1.

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Our operating results for the current year are not directly comparable to the prior year due to our acquisition of ETFS, which was completed on April 11, 2018.

Operating revenues decreased 2.1% as compared to 2018 to a 3 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee and lower average AUM of our U.S. listed products due to AUM mix shift, partly offset by higher revenues earned from the ETFS acquired business, which were recognized for the entire year of 2019.

Operating expenses increased 1.0% as compared to 2018 due to expenses associated with the ETFS acquired business, which were recognized for the entire year of 2019, and higher compensation expenses. These items were partly offset by lower acquisition and disposition-related costs, professional fees, marketing and advertising expenses and fund management and administration costs associated with our U.S. listed products.

Significant changes in items reported in other income/(expenses) include a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($11.3) million in 2019 as compared to a gain of $12.2 million in 2018; a 41.2% increase in interest expense as borrowing under our term loan commenced on April 11, 2018 and a $4.3 million non-cash charge arising from the release of a tax-related indemnification asset which arose from tax exposures assumed from the ETFS acquisition. This item was recognized upon the expiration of the statute of limitations which occurred in the first quarter of 2019 and an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense.

Our effective income tax rate for 2019 of 34.9% resulted in income tax expense of $10.5 million. Our effective income tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses, a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration, non-deductible executive compensation, state and local income taxes and tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards, partly offset by a $4.3 million reduction in unrecognized tax benefits and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number will be (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $63.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Media Relations Jason Weyeneth, CFA Jessica Zaloom +1.917.267.3858 +1.917.267.3735 jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com jzaloom@wisdomtree.com





1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”



2 Earnings per share calculated pursuant to the two-class method.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following tables set forth the pre-tax operating results for our U.S. Business and International Business segments.

U.S. BUSINESS SEGMENT

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 42,952 $ 41,950 $ 43,070 $ 42,517 $ 45,633 $ 170,489 $ 204,298 Other income 76 81 76 106 126 339 608 Total revenues 43,028 42,031 43,146 42,623 45,759 170,828 204,906 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 14,947 14,531 16,696 16,779 14,370 62,953 58,307 Fund management and administration 8,070 8,072 8,505 8,340 9,038 32,987 35,728 Marketing and

advertising 2,745 2,411 2,336 2,162 2,704 9,654 11,003 Sales and business development 3,144 3,124 2,867 3,359 3,747 12,494 13,426 Professional and consulting fees 1,144 908 1,055 1,072 2,166 4,179 6,169 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,235 1,215 1,211 1,283 1,205 4,944 5,162 Depreciation and amortization 235 238 242 246 280 961 1,215 Third-party distribution fees 914 1,404 1,867 2,338 1,789 6,523 6,457 Acquisition and disposition-related costs 170 — — 11 72 181 8,289 Other 1,403 1,574 1,628 1,586 1,617 6,191 6,674 Total expenses 34,007 33,477 36,407 37,176 36,988 141,067 152,430 Operating income 9,021 8,554 6,739 5,447 8,771 29,761 52,476 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (197 ) (197 ) (194 ) (192 ) (197 ) (780 ) (566 ) Interest income 936 793 818 779 800 3,326 3,093 Impairments — — — (572 ) (17,386 ) (572 ) (17,386 ) Other gains and losses, net (54 ) 235 (54 ) 145 266 272 292 Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 9,706 $ 9,385 $ 7,309 $ 5,607 $ (7,746 ) $ 32,007 $ 37,909 Operating income margin 21.0 % 20.4 % 15.6 % 12.8 % 19.2 % 17.4 % 25.6 %





INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 25,227 $ 25,056 $ 22,557 $ 22,323 $ 21,558 $ 95,163 $ 66,806 Other income 652 631 590 539 550 2,412 2,404 Total revenues 25,879 25,687 23,147 22,862 22,108 97,575 69,210 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,333 4,349 4,604 4,522 4,468 17,808 16,208 Fund management and administration 7,580 7,038 7,071 6,826 6,823 28,515 20,958 Marketing and advertising 806 611 574 518 968 2,509 2,881 Sales and business development 2,185 1,230 1,304 1,063 1,289 5,782 3,727 Contractual gold payments 3,516 3,502 3,110 3,098 2,917 13,226 8,512 Professional and consulting fees 460 351 241 410 688 1,462 1,815 Occupancy, communications and equipment 352 334 337 335 339 1,358 1,041 Depreciation and amortization 18 21 22 23 23 84 86 Third-party distribution fees 232 99 52 62 24 445 154 Acquisition and disposition-related costs 196 190 33 302 936 721 3,165 Other 413 385 627 467 585 1,892 1,860 Total expenses 20,091 18,110 17,975 17,626 19,060 73,802 60,407 Operating income 5,788 7,577 5,172 5,236 3,048 23,773 8,803 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,409 ) (2,635 ) (2,716 ) (2,700 ) (2,662 ) (10,460 ) (7,396 ) (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (5,354 ) (6,306 ) (4,037 ) 4,404 (5,410 ) (11,293 ) 12,220 Interest income — 6 — — — 6 — Other gains and losses, net 52 608 338 (4,772 ) 173 (3,774 ) (497 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes $ (1,923 ) $ (750 ) $ (1,243 ) $ 2,168 $ (4,851 ) $ (1,748 ) $ 13,130 Operating income margin 22.4 % 29.5 % 22.3 % 22.9 % 13.8 % 24.4 % 12.7 %





WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 GLOBAL ETPs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 59,981 $ 60,389 $ 59,112 $ 54,094 $ 59,140 Inflows/(outflows) 368 (694 ) 337 561 245 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,269 467 940 4,544 (5,291 ) Fund closures (3 ) (181 ) — (87 ) — End of period assets $ 63,615 $ 59,981 $ 60,389 $ 59,112 $ 54,094 Average assets during the period $ 61,858 $ 60,306 $ 58,575 $ 57,683 $ 56,423 Average advisory fee during the period 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Revenue days 92 92 91 90 92 Number of ETFs – end of the period 367 366 536 534 537 U.S. LISTED ETFs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 37,592 $ 39,220 $ 39,366 $ 35,486 $ 41,556 Inflows/(outflows) 563 (1,198 ) (166 ) 147 (894 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,448 (430 ) 20 3,820 (5,176 ) Fund closures (3 ) — — (87 ) — End of period assets $ 40,600 $ 37,592 $ 39,220 $ 39,366 $ 35,486 Average assets during the period $ 39,094 $ 37,857 $ 38,945 $ 38,061 $ 38,246 Average advisory fee during the period 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.47 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 80 80 79 77 85 INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 22,389 $ 21,169 $ 19,746 $ 18,608 $ 17,584 Inflows/(outflows) (195 ) 504 503 414 1,139 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 821 897 920 724 (115 ) Fund closures — (181 ) — — — End of period assets $ 23,015 $ 22,389 $ 21,169 $ 19,746 $ 18,608 Average assets during the period $ 22,764 $ 22,449 $ 19,630 $ 19,622 $ 18,177 Average advisory fee during the period 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 287 286 457 457 452 PRODUCT CATEGORIES (in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 19,954 $ 18,446 $ 16,978 $ 16,213 $ 14,998 Inflows/(outflows) (267 ) 534 563 227 988 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 639 974 905 538 227 End of period assets $ 20,326 $ 19,954 $ 18,446 $ 16,978 $ 16,213 Average assets during the period $ 20,146 $ 19,796 $ 16,912 $ 16,995 $ 15,620 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 16,416 $ 16,021 $ 15,880 $ 13,335 $ 15,186 Inflows/(outflows) 468 242 103 632 393 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,002 153 38 1,913 (2,244 ) End of period assets $ 17,886 $ 16,416 $ 16,021 $ 15,880 $ 13,335 Average assets during the period $ 17,112 $ 16,004 $ 15,808 $ 14,947 $ 14,291 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 12,541 $ 13,687 $ 14,414 $ 14,508 $ 19,385 Inflows/(outflows) (122 ) (1,001 ) (729 ) (1,530 ) (2,216 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,006 (145 ) 2 1,436 (2,661 ) End of period assets $ 13,425 $ 12,541 $ 13,687 $ 14,414 $ 14,508 Average assets during the period $ 13,001 $ 12,747 $ 13,957 $ 14,506 $ 16,869





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 5,814 $ 6,090 $ 5,730 $ 5,278 $ 5,346 Inflows/(outflows) 193 173 367 (84 ) 232 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 516 (449 ) (7 ) 536 (300 ) End of period assets $ 6,523 $ 5,814 $ 6,090 $ 5,730 $ 5,278 Average assets during the period $ 6,111 $ 5,851 $ 5,785 $ 5,502 $ 5,148 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 3,655 $ 4,258 $ 4,023 $ 2,570 $ 1,720 Inflows/(outflows) 220 (582 ) 208 1,418 880 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 34 (21 ) 27 35 (30 ) End of period assets $ 3,909 $ 3,655 $ 4,258 $ 4,023 $ 2,570 Average assets during the period $ 3,856 $ 4,050 $ 4,119 $ 3,511 $ 2,140 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,130 $ 1,149 $ 1,226 $ 1,083 $ 1,250 Inflows/(outflows) (55 ) 11 (63 ) 83 (18 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 71 (30 ) (14 ) 60 (149 ) End of period assets $ 1,146 $ 1,130 $ 1,149 $ 1,226 $ 1,083 Average assets during the period $ 1,186 $ 1,154 $ 1,199 $ 1,213 $ 1,193 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 468 $ 514 $ 628 $ 755 $ 674 Inflows/(outflows) (69 ) (48 ) (108 ) (141 ) 178 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1 2 (6 ) 14 (97 ) End of period assets $ 400 $ 468 $ 514 $ 628 $ 755 Average assets during the period $ 443 $ 490 $ 574 $ 666 $ 712 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 3 $ 224 $ 233 $ 352 $ 581 Inflows/(outflows) — (23 ) (4 ) (44 ) (192 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) — (17 ) (5 ) 12 (37 ) Fund closures (3 ) (181 ) — (87 ) — End of period assets $ — $ 3 $ 224 $ 233 $ 352 Average assets during the period $ 3 $ 214 $ 221 $ 343 $ 450 Headcount – U.S. Business segment 137 142 143 141 153 Headcount – International Business segment 71 70 71 75 75



Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,972 $ 77,784 Securities owned, at fair value 17,319 8,873 Accounts receivable 26,838 25,834 Income taxes receivable — 1,181 Prepaid expenses 3,724 4,441 Other current assets 207 163 Total current assets 123,060 118,276 Fixed assets, net 8,127 9,122 Notes receivable 33,310 28,722 Securities held-to-maturity 16,863 20,180 Deferred tax assets, net 7,398 7,042 Investments, carried at cost 36,192 28,080 Right of use assets – operating leases 18,161 — Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 603,294 603,209 Other noncurrent assets 983 2,155 Total assets $ 933,244 $ 902,642 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 22,021 $ 22,508 Compensation and benefits payable 26,501 18,453 Deferred consideration – gold payments 13,953 11,765 Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value 582 1,698 Operating lease liabilities 3,682 — Income taxes payable 3,372 — Accounts payable and other liabilities 8,930 8,377 Total current liabilities 79,041 62,801 Debt 175,956 194,592 Deferred consideration – gold payments 159,071 149,775 Operating lease liabilities 19,057 — Deferred rent payable — 4,570 Total liabilities 433,125 411,738 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 155,264 and 153,202 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,553 1,532 Additional paid-in capital 373,043 363,655 Accumulated other comprehensive income 945 467 Accumulated deficit (7,991 ) (7,319 ) Total stockholders’ equity 367,550 358,335 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 933,244 $ 902,642

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,713 $ 36,633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals (49,887 ) (32,238 ) Contractual gold payments 13,226 8,512 Stock-based compensation 11,590 13,255 Loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments 11,293 (12,220 ) Amortization of right of use asset 3,174 — Amortization of credit facility issuance costs 2,888 2,087 Paid-in-kind interest income (2,498 ) (1,974 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,045 1,301 Impairments 572 17,386 Deferred income taxes (349 ) (6,083 ) Other (173 ) 798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value (8,446 ) (7,182 ) Accounts receivable (19 ) 3,804 Income taxes receivable/payable 4,524 5,706 Prepaid expenses 738 427 Gold and other precious metals 35,886 25,604 Other assets 172 984 Fund management and administration payable (476 ) 221 Compensation and benefits payable 7,885 (16,050 ) Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value (1,116 ) 748 Operating lease liabilities (3,587 ) — Accounts payable and other liabilities 677 (4,251 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,832 37,468 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (47 ) (71 ) Purchase of investments (8,112 ) — Funding of notes receivable (2,090 ) (8,000 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 3,244 1,107 Proceeds from sales and maturities of debt securities available-for-sale — 64,498 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (239,313 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,005 ) (181,779 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (20,385 ) (19,236 ) Repayment of debt (21,000 ) — Shares repurchased (2,341 ) (2,885 ) Credit facility issuance costs — (8,690 ) Preferred stock issuance costs — (181 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt — 200,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 160 191 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (43,566 ) 169,199 Increase/(decrease) in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate 927 (1,297 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,812 ) 23,591 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 77,784 54,193 Cash and cash equivalents – year $ 74,972 $ 77,784 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 10,060 $ 14,398 Cash paid for interest $ 8,037 $ 5,577

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this release include:

Adjusted compensation, operating income, total expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted compensation, operating income, total expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:



Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.



Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.



Other items: Impairment charges, severance expense and acquisition and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.





Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.





Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements for our U.S. Business segment and International Business segment because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These ratios also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.





Adjusted operating income margin. We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement on a consolidated basis, as well as for our U.S. Business segment and International Business segment in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income/(loss), as reported $ 4,258 $ 4,152 $ 2,479 $ 8,824 $ (11,564 ) Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 5,354 6,306 4,037 (4,404 ) 5,410 Add back: Severance expense, net of income taxes — — 1,194 1,521 1,526 Add back/(deduct): Tax shortfalls/(windfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 142 30 76 971 (403 ) Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes — — — 572 14,048 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes 353 154 27 253 812 Adjusted net income $ 10,107 $ 10,642 $ 7,813 $ 7,737 $ 9,829 Weighted average common shares - diluted 167,203 167,163 167,249 166,811 166,686 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Three Months Ended

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Income Margin: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 68,907 $ 67,718 $ 66,293 $ 65,485 $ 67,867 Operating income $ 14,809 $ 16,131 $ 11,911 $ 10,683 $ 11,819 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — 1,475 2,020 2,014 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 366 190 33 313 1,008 Adjusted operating income $ 15,175 $ 16,321 $ 13,419 $ 13,016 $ 14,841 Adjusted operating income margin 22.0 % 24.1 % 20.2 % 19.9 % 21.9 % Three Months Ended

Adjusted Compensation: Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Compensation expense $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 21,300 $ 21,301 $ 18,838 Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes — — (1,475 ) (2,020 ) (2,014 ) Adjusted compensation expense $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 19,825 $ 19,281 $ 16,824 Three Months Ended

Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total operating expenses $ 54,098 $ 51,587 $ 54,382 $ 54,802 $ 56,048 Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes — — (1,475 ) (2,020 ) (2,014 ) Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes (366 ) (190 ) (33 ) (313 ) (1,008 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 53,732 $ 51,397 $ 52,874 $ 52,469 $ 53,026 Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes: Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 7,783 $ 8,635 $ 6,066 $ 7,775 $ (12,597 ) Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 5,354 6,306 4,037 (4,404) 5,410 Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — — 4,310 — Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — 1,475 2,020 2,014 Add back: Impairments, before income taxes — — — 572 17,386 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 366 190 33 313 1,008 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586 $ 13,221 Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586 $ 13,221 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 3,525 $ 4,483 $ 3,587 $ (1,049 ) $ (1,033 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — — 4,310 — Add back: Tax benefit arising from severance expense — — 281 499 488 Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments — — — — 3,338 Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (142 ) (30 ) (76 ) (971 ) 403 Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs 13 36 6 60 196 Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,396 $ 4,489 $ 3,798 $ 2,849 $ 3,392 Adjusted effective income tax rate 25.1 % 29.7 % 32.7 % 26.9 % 25.7 %



WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (SEGMENTS)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage (U.S. Business): Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Operating revenues $ 43,028 $ 42,031 $ 43,146 $ 42,623 $ 45,759 Less: Fund management and administration (8,070 ) (8,072 ) (8,505 ) (8,340 ) (9,038 ) Gross margin $ 34,958 $ 33,959 $ 34,641 $ 34,283 $ 36,721 Gross margin percentage (U.S. Business) 81.2 % 80.8 % 80.3 % 80.4 % 80.2 % Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income Margin (U.S. Business):

Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Operating revenues $ 43,028 $ 42,031 $ 43,146 $ 42,623 $ 45,759 Operating income $ 9,021 $ 8,554 $ 6,739 $ 5,447 $ 8,771 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — 1,366 2,020 2,014 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 170 — — 11 72 Adjusted operating income $ 9,191 $ 8,554 $ 8,105 $ 7,478 $ 10,857 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. Business) 21.4 % 20.4 % 18.8 % 17.5 % 23.7 %





Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage (International): Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Operating revenues $ 25,879 $ 25,687 $ 23,147 $ 22,862 $ 22,108 Less: Fund management and administration (7,580 ) (7,038 ) (7,071 ) (6,826 ) (6,823 ) Gross margin $ 18,299 $ 18,649 $ 16,076 $ 16,036 $ 15,285 Gross margin percentage (International) 70.7 % 72.6 % 69.5 % 70.1 % 69.1 % Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income Margin (International): Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Operating revenues $ 25,879 $ 25,687 $ 23,147 $ 22,862 $ 22,108 Operating income $ 5,788 $ 7,577 $ 5,172 $ 5,236 $ 3,048 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — 109 — — Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 196 190 33 302 936 Adjusted operating income $ 5,984 $ 7,767 $ 5,314 $ 5,538 $ 3,984 Adjusted operating income margin (International) 23.1 % 30.2 % 23.0 % 24.2 % 18.0 %

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about

anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;

anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;

our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;

competition in our business;

our ability to develop new products and services;

our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;

our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets; and

the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

declining prices of securities, precious metals and other commodities can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;

fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity, increase the cost of borrowing or result in our debt being called prior to maturity;

withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;

competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;

we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products’ strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;

a significant portion of our AUM is held in ETPs that invest in foreign securities and we therefore have substantial exposure to foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;

net outflows in our two largest currency hedged ETPs – the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund – have had, and in the future could continue to have, a negative impact on our revenues;

over the last few years, we have expanded our business globally. This expansion subjects us to increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks;

many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline; and

we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.



