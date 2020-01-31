World Markets for Printed, Flexible & Stretchable Electronics 2020-2030 - Featuring Profiles of 350+ Industry Producers & Product Developers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronics 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Potential applications for the printed, flexible and stretchable electronics market appear endless.

The rapid boom in smart wearable and integrated electronic devices has stimulated demand for advanced intelligent systems with high performance, micro size, mechanical flexibility, and high-temperature stability for application as flexible and stretchable displays, personal health monitoring, human motion capturing, smart textiles, electronic skins and more. The key requirement for these applications is flexibility and stretchability, as these devices are subject to various mechanical deformations including twisting, bending, folding, and stretching during operation.



The development of printed, flexible and stretchable conductors over the last decade has resulted in the commercialization of flexible and stretchable sensors, circuits, displays, and energy harvesters for next-generation wearables and soft robotics. These systems must be able to conform to the shape of and survive the environment in which they must operate. They are typically fabricated on flexible plastic substrates or are printed/woven into fabrics.



The electronics industry is moving at a fast pace from standard, inflexible form factors to stretchable and conformable devices. Printed, flexible and stretchable electronics products are increasing weekly from wearables for healthcare to smart packaging, sensors, automotive taillights and displays, flexible displays, photovoltaics and more.



Based on a new generation of advanced materials, printed, flexible and stretchable sensors and electronics will enable new possibilities in a diverse range of industries from healthcare to automotive to buildings. These technologies will drive innovation in smart medical technology, automotive, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics.



Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials have led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibres, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Wearable low-power silicon electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) fabricated on fabrics, textiles with integrated Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and electronic devices such as smart glasses, watches and lenses have been widely investigated and commercialized.

Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way. This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.



In the flexible displays market, electronics giants such as Samsung and LG Electronics are rolling our flexible, foldable and rollable smartphone and tablet products. LG's rollable LG Signature's OLED TV R will be available in 2020 and foldable smartphones have already come to market.



Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies have recently received enormous interest worldwide due to the rapidly ageing global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording.

Body-worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for emerging applications of mobile medicine. Wearable sensors that can wirelessly provide pertinent health information while remaining unobtrusive, comfortable, low cost, and easy to operate and interpret, play an essential role.



Battery and electronics producers require thin, flexible energy storage and conversion devices to power their wearable technology. The growth in flexible electronics has resulted in increased demand for flexible, stretchable, bendable, rollable and foldable batteries and supercapacitors as power sources for application in flexible and wearable devices.



Many major companies have integrated conductive and electronic ink and materials in applications ranging from photovoltaics to smart packaging. There are over 100 companies with products in this space for RFID, smart clothing, sensors, antennas and transistors. As well as advancing product security and consumer interaction, the use of smart inks and coatings in active and intelligent packaging can help reduce food waste and improve medical compliance-which would have significant environmental benefits.



The contents of this report include:

Current and developmental printable, flexible and stretchable products.

Advanced materials used in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics and sensors.

Stage of commercialization for applications, from basic research to market entry. Markets covered include conductive inks, wearables and IoT, medical & healthcare sensors, electronic clothing & smart apparel, energy harvesting & storage, electronics components and flexible displays.

Market drivers and trends.

Market figures for printable, flexible and stretchable electronics, by markets, materials and applications to 2030.

Profiles of over 350 producers and product developers.

122 companies profiled in conductive ink including Ash Chemical, Cemedine, DuPont, EMS/Nagase, Henkel, Jujo Chemical, Panasonic, Taiyo, Toyobo, VFP Ink Technologies, and more.

76 companies profiled in wearables including AerNos, Inc., Antelope, AshChromics Corporation, Bando Chemical, BeBop, Brewer Science, Bonbouton, Canatu Oy, HP1 Technologies Ltd, Nanusens, Nippon, Nitto Denko and more.

54 companies profiled in medical and healthcare wearables including 1drop Inc., AerBetic, Inc., AURA Devices, CareWear, CorTec Gmbh, Eccrine Systems, Fleming Medical, GE and more.

37 companies profiled in electronic textiles (E-textiles) including AIQ Smart Clothing, Alphaclo, Directa Plus, Dupont, Hexoskin, Toray and more.

34 companies profiled in energy storage and harvesting including Chivotech, Enfucell, Hitachi Zosen, Huizhou Markyn New Energy, LG Chem, Zinergy and more.

38 companies profiled in printed, flexible and stretchable displays including CurveSYS GmbH, Denso, Etulipa, Karl Knauer, LG Display, Samsung and more.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are flexible and stretchable electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.2.2 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.3 New conductive materials

1.2.4 Stretchable conductors

1.3 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in Printed, flexible and stretchable products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.3.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.4 Products



2 Research Methodology



3 Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronic Materials and Composites

3.1 Carbon Nanotubes

3.2 Conductive Polymers (CP)

3.3 Graphene

3.4 Metal Mesh

3.5 Silver Ink (Flake, nanoparticles, nanowires, ion)

3.6 Copper Ink

3.7 Nanocellulose

3.8 Nanofibers

3.9 Quantum Dots

3.10 Graphene and Carbon Quantum Dots

3.11 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)

3.12 Perovskite Quantum Dots (PQDs)

3.13 Other Types

3.14 Other 2-D Materials



4 Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Conductive Inks

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Conductive Ink Types

4.2.1 Conductive ink materials

4.2.2 Commercially available conductive ink products

4.2.3 Improvements in conductive ink performance

4.3 Printing Methods

4.3.1 Nanoparticle ink

4.4 Sintering

4.5 Conductive Filaments

4.6 Conductive films, foils and grids

4.7 Inkjet printing in flexible electronics

4.8 Applications

4.8.1 Current products

4.8.2 Advanced materials solutions

4.8.2.1 Graphene conductive inks

4.8.3 RFID

4.8.4 Smart labels

4.8.5 Smart clothing and electronic textiles

4.8.6 Printed sensors

4.8.7 Printed batteries

4.8.8 Printed antennas

4.8.9 Printed heaters

4.8.10 In-mold electronics

4.8.11 Printed transistors

4.9 Global Market Size

4.10 Company Profiles



5 Wearable Electronics and IoT

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Current state of the art

5.2.2 Commercially available wearable electronics

5.2.3 Advanced materials solutions

5.2.4 Flexible and stretchable transistors

5.2.5 Flexible and stretchable actuators

5.2.6 Stretchable artificial skin

5.2.7 Transparent conductive electrodes

5.2.8 Flexible and stretchable transparent electrodes

5.2.8.1 Carbon nanotubes (SWNT)

5.2.8.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes

5.2.8.3 Graphene

5.2.8.4 Silver nanowires

5.2.8.5 Nanocellulose

5.2.8.5.1 Flexible energy storage

5.2.8.6 Copper nanowires

5.2.8.7 Nanofibers

5.2.9 Flexible and stretchable wearable sensors

5.2.9.1 Current stage of the art

5.2.9.2 Advanced materials solutions

5.2.9.2.1 Conductive nanofibers

5.2.9.2.2 Graphene

5.2.9.3 Wearable gas sensors

5.2.9.4 Wearable strain sensors

5.2.9.5 Wearable tactile sensors

5.2.9.6 Industrial monitoring

5.2.9.7 Military

5.3 Global Market Size

5.4 Company Profiles



6 Medical and Healthcare Sensors and Wearables

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 Current state of the art

6.2.2 Advanced materials solutions

6.2.2.1 Skin sensors

6.2.2.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

6.2.2.3 Patch-type skin sensors

6.2.2.4 Skin temperature monitoring

6.2.2.5 Hydration sensors

6.2.2.6 Wearable sweat sensors

6.2.2.7 UV patches

6.2.2.8 Smart footwear

6.2.2.9 Smart wound care

6.3 Global Market Size

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles)

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Applications

7.2.1 Current state of the art

7.2.2 Advanced materials solutions

7.2.3 Conductive fibres

7.2.4 Conductive yarns

7.2.5 Stretchable yarns for electronics

7.2.6 Stretchable E-fabrics

7.2.7 Conductive coatings

7.2.8 Smart helmets

7.2.9 Solar energy harvesting textiles

7.3 Global Market Size

7.4 Company Profiles



8 Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Energy Storage and Harvesting

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Applications

8.2.1 Current state of the art

8.2.2 Flexible and stretchable batteries

8.2.2.1 Flexible and stretchable LIBs

8.2.2.1.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

8.2.2.1.2 Stretchable lithium-ion battery

8.2.2.1.3 Kirigami lithium-ion battery

8.2.2.2 Stretchable Zn-based batteries

8.2.3 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

8.2.4 Stretchable heaters

8.2.5 Stretchable solar cells

8.2.6 Stretchable nanogenerators

8.2.7 Stretchable piezoelectric energy harvesting

8.2.8 Stretchable triboelectric energy harvesting

8.3 Global Market Size

8.4 Company Profiles



9 Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Displays and Electronic Components

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Printed, flexible and stretchable circuit boards and interconnects

9.2.2 Printed, flexible and stretchable transistors

9.2.3 Printed and flexible displays

9.2.3.1 Flexible LCDs

9.2.3.2 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

9.2.3.3 Flexible AMOLED

9.2.3.4 Foldable and rollable smartphones

9.2.3.5 Printed OLED displays

9.2.3.6 OLED packaging

9.2.3.7 Flexible electrophoretic displays

9.2.3.8 Stretchable backplanes and displays

9.2.3.9 Electrowetting displays

9.2.3.10 Electrochromic Displays

9.2.3.11 Thermochromic Displays

9.2.4 Flexible OLED lighting

9.2.5 Quantum dot lighting

9.2.6 Stretchable lighting

9.3 Global Market Size

9.4 Company Profiles



1drop Inc.

AerBetic, Inc.

AerNos, Inc.

AIQ Smart Clothing

Alphaclo

Antelope

Ash Chemical

AshChromics Corporation

AURA Devices

Bando Chemical

BeBop

Bonbouton

Brewer Science

Canatu Oy

CareWear

Cemedine

Chivotech

CorTec Gmbh

CurveSYS GmbH

Denso

Directa Plus

Dupont

Eccrine Systems

EMS/Nagase

Enfucell

Etulipa

Fleming Medical

GE

Henkel

Hexoskin

Hitachi Zosen

HP1 Technologies Ltd

Huizhou Markyn New Energy

Jujo Chemical

Karl Knauer

LG Chem

LG Display

Nanusens

Nippon

Nitto Denko

Panasonic

Samsung

Taiyo

Toray

Toyobo

VFP Ink Technologies

Zinergy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwpth9

