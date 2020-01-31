Global Powertrain Market Trends & Forecast to 2025 - Growing Pressure for Reducing Emissions & Enhancing Fuel Economy Drives OEMs to Disrupt Traditional Chains
This powertrain market report has been segmented based on components, propulsion type, drive type, vehicle type and regionally.
North America and Europe are expected to dominate the overall powertrain market which is majorly attributed to the strong adoption of all-wheel drive vehicles in these regions.
However, Asia-Pacific powertrain market is expected to witness the highest gains owing to increasing vehicle sale coupled with the growing demand for automated transmission in countries such as China and India. Also, a substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has triggered the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles which will drive the powertrain market in the near future.
Key Findings
- Growing pressure for reducing emissions and enhancing fuel economy are amongst key factors which are changing the mobility landscape. Therefore, it is driving OEMs to disrupt traditional chains by adopting altered powertrain strategies and invest in green technologies such as powertrain electrification, mass-market conceptual technologies introduce never seen product mix and utilize innovative business models.
- Development of advanced technologies such as combustion control improvements applied to the internal combustion engine is also expected to contribute to the overall market growth
- In order to capitalize on the rapidly growing powertrain business, several global auto giants are coming up with standalone powertrain units, which will contribute significantly to the market growth
The Leading Players
- Toyota (Japan)
- GM (U.S.)
- Hyundai (South Korea)
- Honda (Japan)
- VW (Germany)
- Mitsubishi (Japan)
- Bosch (Germany)
- Denso (Japan)
- Delphi (Ireland)
- Aptiv (Ireland)
- Hitachi (Japan)
- BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)
- ZF (Germany)
- Magna (Canada)
- Cummins (U.S.)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Objective
- Definitions
- Scope
- Assumptions
- Limitations
2. Methodology
- Secondary Research
- Market Engineering
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Research Assumptions and Limitations
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Takeaway
- Market Dynamics
- Driving factors
- Mobility as a service due to an increase in demand for Ride-Hailing services and integrated modes of transport
- Shared cost of ownership
- Development of Smart cities connecting infrastructure and transport
- Efforts for a reduction in exhaust emissions
- Digitalization of vehicles to increase overall control and safety
- Advancements in autonomous driving
- Restraints
- Market Saturation in developed countries
- Regulatory Scenarios
- Opportunities
- Increasing demand for vehicles in developing countries
- Need for advanced complex exhaust-gas-after treatment systems
- Challenges
- High costs
- Lack of Infrastructure for new powertrain technologies
- Low confidence of the consumer in new powertrain technologies
- Current Market trend
5. Market Segment by Powertrain Component
- Motor/Engine
- Power Electronics
- Transmission
- Battery
- Other Components (Software, connected services, Control units)
6. Market Segment by Propulsion Type
- IC Engine
- BEV Powertrain
- Mild Hybrid Powertrain
- PHEV Powertrain
- Fuel Cell
7. Market Segment by Drive Type
- All Wheel Drive
- Forward Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
8. Market Segment by Vehicle Type
- Passenger vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
- Off-Road Vehicles
9. Market Segment by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of the World
10. Powertrain Technology Trends
11. Technology Roadmap by Stakeholders
- OEMs
- Suppliers
- Startups
12. Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Players
- OEMs
- Suppliers
- Collaborations
- Product/Service Launches
- Merger and Acquisition
- Expansion
- Investments
13. Company Profiling
- Key Plyers
- Toyota
- GM
- Hyundai
- Honda
- VW
- Mitsubishi
- Bosch
- Denso
- Delphi
- Aptiv
- Hitachi
- BorgWarner Inc.
- ZF
- Magna
- Cummins
14. Future Outlook
15. Analyst View
16. Appendix
- Key Opinion of Industry Experts
- Discussion Guide
